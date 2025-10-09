2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
JPMorgan: Stablecoins to boost US dollar demand by $1.4T

JPMorgan: Stablecoins to boost US dollar demand by $1.4T

Analysts at JPMorgan say that stablecoins have the potential to generate at least $1.4 trillion in demand for U.S. dollars by 2027, considering most of the market is backed by the currency. According to a note from the bank, the…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 14:45
UK to appoint ‘digital markets champion’ to lead tokenization efforts: report

UK to appoint ‘digital markets champion’ to lead tokenization efforts: report

The new role is set to coordinate and lead collaboration between the government and private sector on tokenization, Bloomberg reported.
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:10
Blue Jays Beating The Yankees Was A Result That Seemed Inevitable Since July

Blue Jays Beating The Yankees Was A Result That Seemed Inevitable Since July

The post Blue Jays Beating The Yankees Was A Result That Seemed Inevitable Since July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Toronto Blue Jays gather for a group photo on the field after beating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of baseball’s American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. For the Yankees, the first at-bat of the Division Series began with a strikeout on a splitter and less than a week later, the last at-bat of the four-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays ended the same way. Aaron Judge was on first base at about 10:30 pm after his RBI single with two strikes against Jeff Hoffman gave the Yankees a small glimmer of hope in what otherwise seemed inevitable. About a minute later, Judge watched Hoffman whiff Cody Bellinger on the same pitch the Yankees could not do anything against when facing Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage. Judge walked off the field as the Blue Jays secured a 5-2 win and just like October 30 he and the rest of the Yankees watched another team celebrate on the field before partying inside the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. While the Yankees have been in the playoffs 13 times out of 16 seasons in the current Yankee Stadium, they are watching other teams celebrate on their home field. Since winning the World Series in 2009 in a six-game series over the Phillies, the Yankees have only clinched a postseason series at home four times. They clinched the 2010 ALDS over Minnesota and the 2012 ALDS over Baltimore and then went a decade before clinching the 2022 ALDS over Cleveland. The latest was last week’s wild celebration after beating the Red Sox in a best-of-three wild-card series, becoming the first team to lose Game 1 before winning the next two. It was the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 14:09
Hotlink Chose USDe for DeFi Yield Over Stablecoin USDC

Hotlink Chose USDe for DeFi Yield Over Stablecoin USDC

The post Hotlink Chose USDe for DeFi Yield Over Stablecoin USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hotlink Group, a publicly traded Japanese company, announced that it has begun actively deploying capital into decentralized finance (DeFi) using the synthetic stablecoin USDe. The firm stated that its subsidiary, Nonagon Capital, executed an initial investment toward a total target of $4 million in DeFi operations. While USDC remains the common institutional choice due to its regulatory standing, Hotlink chose the high-yield USDe. Sponsored Sponsored The USDe Rationale: Yield Trumps Simple Custody Hotlink’s decision to use USDe, issued by Ethena, over established fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC or USDT, reveals a strong commitment to maximizing returns in its treasury management. Historically, firms opting for stability chose USDC (Circle) due to its fiat-backed structure and high reserves transparency, which satisfies strict risk management requirements. USDT (Tether), despite its market dominance, carries long-standing regulatory scrutiny that makes it generally unsuitable for public corporate balance sheets. USDe employs an entirely different, synthetic approach. It maintains its $1 peg using a strategy known as delta-neutral hedging, which combines long positions in assets like Ether with equivalent short positions in derivatives. This structure allows USDe to generate a high yield from staking rewards and derivatives funding rates. Fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC cannot match these returns. The USDe operation is an active management endeavor that utilizes complex derivative and staking mechanics. Hotlink’s use of Nonagon Capital, a specialized Web3 venture firm, for execution is a necessity. It provides the expertise to manage the associated complexities while strategically capitalizing on high-yield opportunities. Corporate Strategy: From Bitcoin Speculation to Stablecoin Utility Although some Japanese companies adopted a “Bitcoin Treasury Strategy,” adding BTC to their balance sheets, focusing on stablecoins rapidly became the core of Japanese corporate digital finance strategy in 2025. Sponsored Sponsored While Bitcoin is often viewed as a speculative asset or “digital gold,” stablecoins are treated as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 14:08
Analyst Says There’s No Reason to Fear Over XRP as All Structures Remain Intact

Analyst Says There’s No Reason to Fear Over XRP as All Structures Remain Intact

A prominent market technician has dismissed any concerns regarding the recent XRP price action, insisting that all structures remain in place. This commentary from Mr.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:04
ADA Price Movement, HBAR Updates, BlockDAG GENESIS Day Fuels $420M+

ADA Price Movement, HBAR Updates, BlockDAG GENESIS Day Fuels $420M+

The post ADA Price Movement, HBAR Updates, BlockDAG GENESIS Day Fuels $420M+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Track ADA’s price movement and HBAR’s latest updates while BlockDAG’s GENESIS Day and $420M+ presale, powered by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® team partnership, beats both. Cardano (ADA) price movement has been holding steady around key support zones, showing both pressure and resilience as traders wait for a clear breakout. At the same time, Hedera (HBAR) updates point to fresh momentum with its upcoming mainnet upgrade and stronger institutional interest. Both projects highlight how tough it is to decide what the top crypto to invest in really is right now. But what if timing was the only thing that mattered? That’s the challenge BlockDAG is putting forward. With BWT Alpine Formula 1® team branding, over $420M raised in presale, and over 20,000 miners already in action, its launch carries massive urgency. The clock is ticking, and hesitation could cost entry into the future. BlockDAG’s TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Dominates BlockDAG has announced a major collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® team in a historic Blockchain x F1® partnership. BlockDAG is treating its launch like the start of an F1® race, where every second counts. With the BWT Alpine F1® Team partnership live, the project is linking its growth to the urgency of a race countdown. That connection is more than branding; it’s about creating a sense of timing. Adding to this hype is BlockDAG’s new exclusive TGE code. Code “TGE” allows early access at launch, depending on your rank: 1– 300 Rank: Instant Airdrop301 – 600 Rank: Airdrop after 30 min601 – 1000 Rank: Airdrop after 60 min1001 – 1500 Rank: Airdrop after 2 h1501 – 2000 Rank: Airdrop after 4 h2001 – 5000 Rank: Airdrop after 6 h> 5001 Rank: Airdrop after 24 h The numbers tell the story. The presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 14:03
Digital Asset Treasury Firm Helius Plans to Acquire 5% of Solana Worth Over $6 Billion: Report

Digital Asset Treasury Firm Helius Plans to Acquire 5% of Solana Worth Over $6 Billion: Report

Solana Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) company Helius is considering buying at least 5% of Solana (SOL), equivalent to more than $6 billion. The company will acquire Solana once it meets market capitalization and regulatory requirements, said Joseph Chee, who leads the SOL treasury strategy. In an interview with Hong Kong Economic Times, Chee noted that Hong Kong will be its second listing location. “We will come here as soon as possible, perhaps within six months,” he said. Joseph Chee acquired Helius, a healthcare tech company, transforming it into a DAT. Last month, the firm secured $500 million to build a Solana treasury focused on acquiring SOL. Chee founded Summer Capital and served as the head of investment banking, Asia at UBS. Success of a DAT Relies on Technically Sound Currency: Zhu Junwei Zhu Junwei, former head of UBS Investment Banking Asia, who currently serves as the executive chairman of Helius Solana Company (HSDT), proposed the goal of acquiring 5% Solana. He said that the DAT companies can continuously increase the value of each token. “DAT is a bridge, an infrastructure that guides the flow of funds,” Junwei added. He referred to the continuous issuance and market entry of DATs as a “flywheel,” noting that DAT’s stock prices generally trade at a premium to their net asset value (NAV). Crypto treasury firms generally purchase digital assets, raising capital through common stock, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and even call options. Further, Junwei believes that the success of a DAT relies on a “technically sound currency” and a “strong management team.” “However, not all DAT companies can perfectly replicate or outperform cryptocurrencies,” he stated. “For example, Metaplanet, a Bitcoin DAT listed in Japan, saw its share price rise fourfold from May to June this year, but has since halved in recent months, with its performance clearly deviating from Bitcoin.” Market Awareness of Solana is Currently ‘Low’ Relatively, a very few DAT firms are accumulating Solana. Recently, Brera Holdings PLC announced a $300 million private placement to establish Solmate, a Solana-based DAT and crypto infrastructure company. Despite ‘low’ market awareness for Solana, the crypto’s processing power has surpassed Ethereum, with over 1,500 transactions per second, says Junwei. Besides, Helius Solana Company has partnered with the Solana Foundation to develop in-depth ecosystem-level collaboration in Asia. “DATs need to confront Wall Street, be able to clearly explain and analyze data in their language, and earn their trust,” Junwei added
CryptoNews2025/10/09 14:00
Banks Set to Allocate $1 Trillion to Stablecoins: How Will MAGACOIN FINANCE Benefit?

Banks Set to Allocate $1 Trillion to Stablecoins: How Will MAGACOIN FINANCE Benefit?

A quiet revolution is unfolding in the global financial system. According to Standard Chartered Bank, the next three years could see over $1 trillion shift from traditional bank deposits into stablecoins, marking one of the largest re-allocations of capital in modern history. For developing economies struggling with currency instability and capital restrictions, stablecoins are quickly […] Continue Reading: Banks Set to Allocate $1 Trillion to Stablecoins: How Will MAGACOIN FINANCE Benefit?
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:00
Bitwise’s 0.20% Solana Staking ETF Fee May Signal Increasing Competition Among ETF Issuers

Bitwise’s 0.20% Solana Staking ETF Fee May Signal Increasing Competition Among ETF Issuers

The post Bitwise’s 0.20% Solana Staking ETF Fee May Signal Increasing Competition Among ETF Issuers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitwise’s amended Solana ETF filing proposes a 0.20% annual fee with staking included, positioning the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF as a competitively priced, physically backed product designed to attract inflows through low fees and improved tracking versus some existing offerings. 0.20% annual fee announced Includes a staking feature and is 100% physically backed by spot Solana (SOL). Fee sits mid-range vs. typical crypto ETF fees (0.15%–0.75%); early inflow signals favor lower-fee products. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF: Bitwise proposes a 0.20% fee with staking included — compare fees, tracking and inflows to assess investor impact. Read on for analysis. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and why does the 0.20% fee matter? Bitwise Solana Staking ETF is an amended US ETF filing that adds a staking feature and sets an annual management fee of 0.20%. This fee matters because it places Bitwise in a competitive mid-range that historically drives inflows when combined with clean tracking and physical backing. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:50
USD/CHF corrects to near 0.8000 as FOMC minutes signal further interest rate cuts

USD/CHF corrects to near 0.8000 as FOMC minutes signal further interest rate cuts

The post USD/CHF corrects to near 0.8000 as FOMC minutes signal further interest rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/CHF pair retraces to near 0.8000 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday from the monthly high of 0.8030 posted the previous day. The Swiss Franc pair corrects as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its upside move, following the release of the dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the September policy meeting on Wednesday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 98.70. The DXY posted a fresh two-month high near 99.00 on Wednesday on the deepening political crisis in France. The FOMC minutes showed that it is appropriate to loosen monetary policy conditions in the remaining 2025 as “downside risks to employment have increased, while upside risks to inflation have either diminished or not increased”. The Fed’s dot plot of the September meeting also showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Fund Rate falling to 3.6% by the year-end, suggesting two more interest rate cuts this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders remain extremely confident that the Fed will cut interest rates again in the policy meeting later this month and see a 78.6% chance of one more in the December meeting. Going forward, investors will focus on the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Community Bank Conference in Washington, which is scheduled at 12:30 GMT. In the Swiss region, investors remain cautious about whether the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will push interest rates into a negative territory. Latest comments from SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel have signaled that consumer inflation expectations could accelerate in the coming quarters, a scenario that could be a drag on market expectations for the Swiss central bank to favour an ultra-dovish monetary policy stance. Schlegel also warned that negative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:48
