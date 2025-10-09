2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
German AI startup N8N secures Nvidia backing, valued at $2.5 billion

German AI startup N8N secures Nvidia backing, valued at $2.5 billion

PANews reported on October 9 that market news: German AI startup N8N has received support from Nvidia (NVDA.O) and its valuation has reached US$2.5 billion.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0766-3,64%
Startup
STARTUP$0,002635-17,29%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 14:16
Compartir
Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE

Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De oprichter van Polymarket, Shayne Coplan, heeft via X een mogelijke lancering van een eigen token aangekondigd. In een korte maar veelbesproken post noemde hij het woord “$POLY” naast grote namen als Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana. De timing is opvallend: Polymarket kreeg deze week een investering van 2 miljard dollar van Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), het moederbedrijf van de New York Stock Exchange. Speculatie over nieuw token De post voedt de speculatie dat Polymarket een eigen token wil uitbrengen om het ecosysteem verder uit te bouwen. Het platform, dat voorspellingen over politiek, sport en markten mogelijk maakt, is sinds 2020 uitgegroeid tot een van de grootste spelers in zijn categorie. Volgens gegevens van The Block is er inmiddels voor ruim 19 miljard dollar aan volume verhandeld. In eerdere documenten van moederbedrijf Blockratize werden al “andere warrants” genoemd, wat door analisten werd gezien als een mogelijke voorbode van een tokenlancering. Ook in 2024 verschenen al hints op sociale media dat actieve gebruikers in aanmerking konden komen voor een beloning of airdrop. $BTC$ETH$BNB$SOL$POLY https://t.co/HmMobU6nBh — Shayne Coplan (@shayne_coplan) October 8, 2025 Sterke groei en institutionele steun voor Polymarket De aandacht voor Polymarket neemt toe sinds het bedrijf grote investeerders aantrekt. Na eerdere financieringsrondes van Founders Fund en andere durfkapitalisten bereikte de waardering van Polymarket dit jaar 9 miljard dollar. De instap van ICE bevestigt volgens marktvolgers dat voorspellingmarkten niet langer een niche zijn, maar een volwaardige beleggingscategorie aan het worden zijn. Polymarket verwerkt dagelijks tientallen miljoenen aan transacties en heeft inmiddels meer dan 1,35 miljoen actieve handelaren. Onder hen bevinden zich steeds vaker professionele beleggers, die de markten gebruiken om economische of politieke trends te meten. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat een POLY-token kan betekenen Een mogelijk POLY-token zou Polymarket in staat stellen om gebruikers directer te belonen en governance-functies te introduceren. Daarmee zou het platform dezelfde richting opgaan als andere gedecentraliseerde handelsprotocollen zoals dYdX. Een token kan ook worden gebruikt om liquiditeit te stimuleren of om actieve handelaren een deel van de winst terug te geven. Volgens analisten zou een eventuele airdrop een van de grootste ooit kunnen worden. Polymarket heeft meer dan een miljoen geregistreerde accounts, wat betekent dat zelfs een kleine distributie per gebruiker grote impact kan hebben op de markt. @Polymarket CEO hints about $POLY Many thought they will do IPO Now looks like crypto token as he place $POLY along with $BTC etc Start interacting https://t.co/IlHLrLU0hk ✅Login with wallet ✅Set up account ✅Load fund ✅Start predicting ✅Similar to @trylimitless… https://t.co/2mQ7uBGv9i pic.twitter.com/Tndu52Acqx — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) October 9, 2025 Nog geen officiële bevestiging Tot nu toe heeft Polymarket geen details vrijgegeven over een mogelijke lancering, timing of toewijzing van tokens. CEO Coplan, die door Bloomberg werd uitgeroepen tot de jongste selfmade miljardair, houdt de verwachtingen bewust in het midden. De combinatie van nieuwe investeringen, toenemende activiteit en aanhoudende geruchten maakt dat Polymarket voorlopig in de belangstelling blijft. Zodra Polymarket het plan bevestigt, kan de volgende grote airdrop-rally losbarsten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0,002373-2,14%
OP
OP$0,4603-4,95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00863+1,98%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:16
Compartir
Why Bitcoin's Rally Has Room to Run This Month

Why Bitcoin's Rally Has Room to Run This Month

Bitcoin’s record rally appears durable, as on-chain data and derivatives point to restrained selling and steady institutional confidence.
WHY
WHY$0,0000000215-19,65%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:09
Compartir
Level Up Your Flutter Game: 15 Pro Tips for Clean, Efficient, and Maintainable Apps

Level Up Your Flutter Game: 15 Pro Tips for Clean, Efficient, and Maintainable Apps

From const Optimizations to Advanced State Management, Master the Techniques That Separate Beginners from Pros.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
SQUID MEME
GAME$40,5008+5,30%
Propy
PRO$0,665+0,13%
Prosper
PROS$0,04358-3,28%
Compartir
Medium2025/10/09 14:03
Compartir
ADA Holds $0.84, HBAR Enjoys ETF Buzz, While BlockDAG’s TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Power $420M+ in Presale

ADA Holds $0.84, HBAR Enjoys ETF Buzz, While BlockDAG’s TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Power $420M+ in Presale

Cardano (ADA) price movement has been holding steady around key support zones, showing both pressure and resilience as traders wait […] The post ADA Holds $0.84, HBAR Enjoys ETF Buzz, While BlockDAG’s TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Power $420M+ in Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Cardano
ADA$0,6396-1,22%
Hedera
HBAR$0,16936+0,43%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,002729-3,39%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/09 14:00
Compartir
UR Global and Ethena Lab Merge TradFi and DeFi to Enhance Stablecoin Adoption

UR Global and Ethena Lab Merge TradFi and DeFi to Enhance Stablecoin Adoption

UR Global has partnered with Ethena Labs to merge TradFi and DeFi in order to boost tha global stablecoin adoption with USDe and 5% APY rewards.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001339-10,55%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2122-12,13%
Boost
BOOST$0,08488-0,12%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 14:00
Compartir
Square Introduces Bitcoin Integration Tools for Businesses

Square Introduces Bitcoin Integration Tools for Businesses

Block Inc.’s subsidiary, Square, has unveiled a groundbreaking suite of tools named Square Bitcoin, aimed at facilitating the integration of Bitcoin into daily business transactions. This strategic move showcases the company’s drive to expand digital payment solutions for local merchants within an evolving economic landscape dominated by digitalization.Continue Reading:Square Introduces Bitcoin Integration Tools for Businesses
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01457-1,42%
WorldAssets
INC$0,7307+11,30%
Movement
MOVE$0,0801--%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 13:58
Compartir
Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR

Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR

The post Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments has adjusted its multi-asset crypto funds for Q3 2025, adding Aerodrome Finance and Story while removing MakerDAO. Summary Grayscale adds Aerodrome (AERO) and Story (IP) to its DeFi and AI funds. MakerDAO (MKR) removed from the DeFi Fund during Q3 rebalancing. Rebalancing reflects growing investor focus on Base and AI-driven blockchain assets. The changes, executed on Oct. 3, align with the firm’s index methodologies and reflect shifting trends in DeFi, smart contracts, and AI-linked tokens. According to data from Grayscale and CoinDesk Indices, the rebalancing affected three flagship products: the Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund, Smart Contract Fund, and Decentralized AI Fund. These funds are designed to give investors diversified exposure to key segments of the digital asset market. AERO joins DeFi fund, IP enters AI portfolio The DeFi Fund’s update marked the biggest shift this quarter. The proceeds from the sale of MakerDAO were transferred to Aerodrome Finance, a developing DeFi protocol on Base. Currently, DEFG includes Uniswap (32.3%), Aave (28.1%), Ondo (19.1%), Lido (7.0%), Curve (6.9%), and Aerodrome (6.6%). The move shows that investors are drawn to protocols that prioritize liquidity and present chances for consistent yield. To meet index balance requirements, the SCF modified the weightings of Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Sui, and Hedera while keeping its component list intact. The AI Fund, meanwhile, now owns NEAR (25.8%), Bittensor (22.1%), Story (21.5%), Render (12.9%), Filecoin (11.4%), and The Graph (6.2%) in addition to Story (IP), a narrative-driven AI project. Reflecting growth in DeFi and AI sectors A move toward new ecosystems like Base and the expanding AI-integrated web3 landscape is indicated by the recent rebalancing. While AERO’s inclusion reflects the increasing use of Base-based protocols, IP’s inclusion reflects investor interest in AI-powered content and infrastructure networks. Regular updates from Grayscale are intended to preserve openness and…
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0,7866-7,24%
Story
IP$5,537+17,13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009963+2,36%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:56
Compartir
Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR from DeFi fund

Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR from DeFi fund

Grayscale Investments has adjusted its multi-asset crypto funds for Q3 2025, adding Aerodrome Finance and Story while removing MakerDAO. The changes, executed on Oct. 3, align with the firm’s index methodologies and reflect shifting trends in DeFi, smart contracts, and…
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0,7866-7,24%
Story
IP$5,537+17,13%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001339-10,55%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/09 13:54
Compartir
IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel

IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Internationale Monetaire Fonds heeft de infrastructuur innovatie van Ripple officieel erkend in een nieuw rapport. Hoewel dit geen beleidsmatige goedkeuring inhoudt, is het wel een belangrijke stap in de institutionele zichtbaarheid van XRP binnen de financiële sector. Ripple op de radar van het IMF De erkenning kwam naar voren in een reeks dia’s en documenten met de titel “Ripple Infrastructure Innovation” en “Regulatory and Policy Engagement.” Daarin worden Ripple’s samenwerkingen genoemd met onder andere de Bank of England, de Federal Reserve, en de Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. https://twitter.com/unknowDLT/status/1974945981922939342 Daarnaast bevestigt het IMF dat Ripple is geselecteerd als lid van de High-Level Advisory Group on Fintech, een adviesorgaan dat technische inzichten levert aan de organisatie. Volgens analisten laat dit zien dat Ripple’s technologie serieus wordt genomen als bouwsteen voor het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Solomon Odunayo, een researcher die het rapport analyseerde: “Het IMF ziet Ripple niet als beleidsmaker, maar als infrastructuur partner die technologische expertise biedt.” Adviesrol, geen beleidsmacht Belangrijk is dat Ripple’s betrokkenheid bij het IMF adviserend is. Het bedrijf heeft geen directe invloed op monetair beleid of beslissingen rond reserve assets. De IMF werkgroepen waar Ripple deel van uitmaakt, bieden vooral technische input over innovatie, interoperabiliteit en de rol van blockchain in grensoverschrijdende betalingen. Voor opname in de Special Drawing Rights (SDR), het internationale reserve mandje van het IMF dat op dit moment bestaat uit de dollar, euro, yen, pond en yuan, gelden strenge criteria. Een asset zoals XRP zou daarvoor wereldwijde liquiditeit moeten hebben, brede juridische duidelijkheid vereisen, en algemeen gebruikt moeten worden in internationale afwikkelingen. Voorlopig voldoet XRP daar niet aan. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en een aantal altcoins, zoals BNB, hebben een nieuwe all-time high bereikt. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en… Continue reading IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Institutionele erkenning zonder formele adoptie Toch is de zichtbaarheid van Ripple binnen IMF documenten niet onbelangrijk. In een neuw IMF rapport met de titel “Trust Bridges and Money Flows” kreeg XRP zelfs een vermelding in de officiële begrippenlijst, naast termen als CBDC, DeFi en RTGS. Volgens het rapport duidt dat op een conceptuele erkenning van XRP als relevante technologie binnen het moderne financiële landschap. Hoewel dit géén beleidsaanbeveling of SDR kandidatuur betekent, is het wel een signaal dat crypto steeds vaker worden meegenomen in institutionele discussies over betalingsinfrastructuur en kapitaalstromen. Ripple’s positie versterkt De betrokkenheid bij het IMF past binnen Ripple’s strategie om bruggen te bouwen tussen de traditionele en digitale financiële werelden. Het bedrijf werkt al jaren samen met centrale banken aan pilots voor CBDC’s en cross-border settlement-oplossingen via het XRP Ledger. Die focus op compliance en interoperabiliteit heeft Ripple de afgelopen jaren dichter bij internationale instellingen gebracht, iets wat voor veel andere crypto organisaties nog buiten bereik ligt. Odunayo zegt: “Zichtbaarheid is niet hetzelfde als adoptie, maar het is de noodzakelijke eerste stap. Ripple heeft zich gepositioneerd als een van de weinige bedrijven die door beleidsmakers serieus worden genomen.” Wat betekent dit voor XRP? De opname van XRP in IMF documentatie en Ripple’s deelname aan adviesgroepen laten zien dat de munt land heeft veroverd in de mondiale financiële dialoog. Een formele opname in de SDR mand blijft op korte termijn onwaarschijnlijk, maar het feit dat XRP naast gevestigde systemen als RTGS en CBDC’s wordt genoemd, laat zien hoe ver de acceptatie van digitale infrastructuur is gevorderd. Ook sluit deze ontwikkeling aan bij een bredere trend: de globalisering van crypto infrastructuur onder toezicht van instellingen als het IMF, de Wereldbank en BIS. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
XRP
XRP$2,3615-1,94%
Wink
LIKE$0,006986-5,12%
OP
OP$0,4603-4,95%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 13:46
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek