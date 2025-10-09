2025-10-12 Sunday

India Arrests 5 in Crypto Network Takedown Tied to Massive Cross-Border Fraud

The post India Arrests 5 in Crypto Network Takedown Tied to Massive Cross-Border Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India intensifies its offensive against global crypto crime networks as authorities seize critical evidence and arrest key players in massive digital asset fraud case. CBI Cracks Down on Crypto Scam Syndicate A surge in cross-border crypto-related financial crimes has prompted intensified enforcement by Indian authorities as digital assets become central to transnational fraud operations. The […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-arrests-5-in-crypto-network-takedown-tied-to-massive-cross-border-fraud/
2025/10/09 14:31
Ripple News: XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration

In collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the project is developing an AI framework that runs directly on the XRP […] The post Ripple News: XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/09 14:30
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Could Cut Node Costs, Ease Adoption

The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Could Cut Node Costs, Ease Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers are preparing for the network’s second major upgrade this year, known as Fusaka, set to go live at the end of November or beginning of December, pending final testnet results. Fusaka — a blend of the names Fulu and Osaka — consists of two simultaneous upgrades to Ethereum’s consensus and execution layers, respectively. The upgrade is focused on making the Ethereum blockchain more scalable and efficient, and should benefit institutions and users as transaction costs on rollup networks should fall further, while operating nodes should become less cumbersome and expensive for newcomers looking to run nodes. Fusaka includes 12 major code changes, or Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), that together aim to boost data capacity, lower costs and streamline validator operations. One of the most significant additions is EIP-7594, or PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a system that allows Ethereum validators to verify data availability by sampling small pieces of it instead of downloading everything. That change enables the network to handle far more rollup data (“blobs”) per block, paving the way for cheaper Layer 2 transactions and greater throughput without compromising decentralization. Fusaka could make it easier for newcomers or smaller players to operate on Ethereum, rather than cutting costs for those already running large validator fleets. The upgrade’s efficiency changes mean that entities running only a few validators — or none at all — could find it simpler and less resource-intensive to start or maintain nodes. However, institutions with extensive node operations, like staking pools, won’t see major cost savings. VanEck, a prominent asset manager, has said Fusaka will be significant for users, arguing that it will lower costs for rollups and make Ethereum more efficient for large players. Because validators won’t have to download every data blob in full (thanks to PeerDAS), bandwidth and storage demands…
2025/10/09 14:16
Why 2026 Could Be Your Last Easy Year in Crypto (And What I’m Doing About It)

2026 crypto prediction: Why this is your last easy year to profit. Learn market cycles, liquidity timing & exit strategy before the crash.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/10/09 14:04
DDC Insights: Beyond Custody, How Wallets Are Becoming the Super Entry Point of Web3

On August 26, 2025, MetaMask announced that users can now log into their wallets with options like Google or Apple accounts. For years, crypto wallets have relied on 12-word seed phrases for setup and access. To keep them secure, these words couldn’t be copied or screenshotted, forcing users to write them down manually. While effective for security, this process has long been a barrier for mainstream adoption. MetaMask’s latest update, though small in appearance, sends a clear signal: wallets are starting to borrow Web2-style onboarding to make Web3 more accessible. The evolution of wallets makes this move feel less like an experiment and more like the next step in a broader trend. What began as simple tools for storing and transferring crypto soon expanded into gateways for dApps. Later, they became integral to decentralized identity and reputation systems. Each stage has pushed the boundaries of what a wallet can do, and the shift toward easier login methods is another piece of that ongoing transformation. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to&nbsp;Assets From the very beginning, one of crypto’s core principles has been personal sovereignty and disintermediation. Instead of relying on banks or centralized platforms to safeguard their assets, users demand direct ownership and full control. This principle has shaped the first-order requirement of the crypto ecosystem: self-custody. To make self-custody possible, crypto needed a reliable tool to manage assets and handle interactions — signing transactions, receiving funds, checking balances. This is how crypto wallets came into existence. According to CoinLaw’s report Cryptocurrency Wallet Adoption Statistics 2025, there are now over 820 million active crypto wallets worldwide. Hot wallets account for 78% of them, and more than 31 million wallets are used for daily payments. The same report projects that by 2029, the crypto wallet market will expand to $57.61 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 31.9%, representing a fourfold increase in size compared to&nbsp;2024. Within the crypto wallet space, a few names stand&nbsp;out: MetaMask: the most widely used wallet globally, with an estimated 140 million users and over 30 million monthly active users&nbsp;(MAU). Ledger: the leading hardware wallet brand, which reports more than 7 million devices sold, securing roughly 20% of global crypto&nbsp;assets. Whether hot or cold, single-chain or multi-chain, wallets have fundamentally developed as “asset containers” and “transaction tools”. At this stage, their primary goal has been straightforward: secure custody and seamless transfer of digital&nbsp;assets. But the industry focus is shifting. Once driven by the expansion of public blockchains, attention has now turned to lowering barriers to use. On one hand, as MetaMask has demonstrated, onboarding is being “Web2-ified”, replacing seed phrases with more familiar login flows to reduce friction and security anxiety. On the other hand, the transfer and payment experience is being simplified through stablecoin compliance, QR-code payments, social account transfers, and even integration with offline POS systems. Each of these steps narrows the gap between “crypto assets” and everyday payments. Still, asset management and payments, while critical, are no longer the full picture. With the rise of Ethereum, smart contracts, and especially dApps, crypto assets are now designed to interact with far more complex systems, from contract calls and DeFi participation to governance voting. A wallet, therefore, can no longer remain just a static vault. It must become the gateway to the decentralized ecosystem. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to Applications Not long ago, DDC posted a tweet asking: “What do you think wallets are really the gateway to?” Almost every reply pointed to the same answer:&nbsp;dApps. With the rise of Ethereum and smart contracts, DeFi quickly became the most popular and most frequently used application in crypto. This was soon followed by waves of innovation, like NFTs, GameFi, SocialFi, and more. In step with this shift, wallets expanded from being mere asset containers to becoming application gateways. Users were no longer just storing or transferring assets. They now needed to interact with contracts, farm liquidity, trade NFTs, and participate in DAO governance. To support these behaviors, wallets began evolving in two distinct directions: Login Identity: From the early days of simple address mapping to innovations like ENS domains and DID systems, wallets have become the account layer for users entering dApps. Today, almost every dApp begins with a familiar button: “Connect Wallet”. All interactions within those dApps, along with any assets acquired, such as NFT items, are then bound to the wallet&nbsp;address. Application Aggregation: In the past, users had to find a dApp’s standalone website and connect through a browser extension wallet. Now, wallets themselves are evolving into aggregation platforms, streamlining the entire process. Open a wallet today, and you can execute swaps, bridges, staking, or GameFi “gold farming” directly inside it — no extra tabs required. Many wallets also feature built-in dApp marketplaces, letting users discover and access DeFi, NFT, or GameFi applications all in one&nbsp;place. As the Web3 application ecosystem expands, users are no longer satisfied with fragmented entry points. Instead, they expect the wallet itself to become a comprehensive operations hub. In other words, the wallet’s job is no longer just to answer “Can I connect?” but also “How can I connect faster, more smoothly, and with richer features?” This is why dApp aggregation, built-in interactions, and even bundled DeFi and cross-chain functions are emerging as the core selling points of the next generation of wallets. Quietly but decisively, wallets are shifting their role, from simple connectors to full-fledged distribution centers within the Web3 ecosystem. According to WalletConnect’s official figures, the project now supports over 50 million unique active wallets, has facilitated more than 350 million connections, and enables login across 70,000+ applications. Meanwhile, CoinLaw reports that about 48% of crypto wallets worldwide have interacted with a dApp at least once. Global Growth Insights, in its Crypto Wallet Market Size, Share, Growth, and Industry Analysis, By Types (Hot Wallets, Cold Wallets)&nbsp;, Applications (Commercial, Individual) and Regional Insights and Forecast to 2033, further notes that over 41% of newly launched wallets already come with DeFi integration and cross-chain compatibility. Taken together, these numbers show that the idea of wallets as application gateways is no longer a fringe feature, it has become industry standard. The next phase of competition will not be about how many dApps a wallet can aggregate, but rather how seamless, contextual, and intuitive that aggregation feels. Ultimately, the race is to define which wallet can truly become the super entry point to the Web3&nbsp;world. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to&nbsp;Data If the “asset gateway” made wallets indispensable in Web3, and the “application gateway” turned them into operational hubs, then the “data gateway” is now opening the next frontier. In Web3, nearly every interaction must pass through a wallet. This means every on-chain action a user takes ultimately settles under their wallet address. As a result, wallets naturally accumulate the most comprehensive and direct user data. With the narrative of data assetization gaining momentum, wallets can increasingly be seen as native data gateways — securely channeling usable signals to applications and brands that need&nbsp;them. Under this lens, the boundaries of wallets are expanding once again, this time into the front-end interface for generating and leveraging data assets. On-chain transaction histories are just the starting point. The deeper question is how wallets can structure these behavioral signals, package them into verifiable proofs, and enable controlled external access under user authorization. At the same time, the scope of data is no longer confined to on-chain activity. From purchase histories and browsing patterns to content preferences, a vast pool of off-chain data can also be surfaced through wallets. Once structured, these datasets can enter verifiable, tradable flows, blurring the line between crypto assets and data&nbsp;assets. To achieve this, DataDanceChain has built its native DataDance Wallet as an engine for generating and distributing data proofs. The design follows a three-layer architecture that maps the full lifecycle of “generation” and “distribution”: Data Capture&nbsp;Layer This layer interfaces with both on-chain interactions (assets, NFTs, transactions) and off-chain inputs (such as purchase records or social media data), unifying them through secure&nbsp;APIs. Proof Generation Layer Here, multiple privacy-preserving computations, such as ZK, MPC, and TEE, are executed locally. Raw data is transformed into structured signals and then encapsulated as verifiable proofs. Importantly, external parties never see the underlying data; they can only validate outcomes, ensuring user privacy is protected by&nbsp;design. Distribution Control&nbsp;Layer Within the wallet, users define authorization rules, such as purpose, time limits, or scope of use. Proofs are then distributed to applications or brands strictly according to these settings. What the applications receive is the result, not the&nbsp;process. At the same time, to ensure that data can truly enter market circulation, DDC has built an additional assetization layer beyond the wallet. In this layer, proofs generated by the wallet are aggregated, packaged, and NFT-ized, then embedded within a market framework that enables pricing, liquidity, and settlement. This turns proofs from mere “access credentials” into tradable data&nbsp;assets. That said, it’s important to acknowledge that the “data gateway” narrative is still in its early stage. Today, very few wallets have managed to connect the full chain, from data generation, encapsulation, and authorization all the way to assetization. Most wallets remain positioned as tools for assets and applications. Yet the trajectory is clear. As data assetization markets expand, privacy-preserving computation technologies mature, and users grow more aware of the economic potential of their data, crypto wallets are poised to become the core entry point for data circulation, and the frontline where data value is unlocked. Conclusion From the asset gateway to the application gateway, and now toward the emerging data gateway, crypto wallets are no longer just private key containers. They are steadily taking on broader and more complex roles. Looking back at this trajectory, the wallet industry has always revolved around three core questions: User Experience: How do we lower barriers, from seed phrases to one-click logins? Privacy Protection: How do we ensure verifiability without exposure, from key custody to local proof generation? Value Capture: How do we close the loop of assets, applications, and data within the wallet, rather than letting value leak elsewhere? These questions will define the competitive landscape of wallets in the years ahead. Put differently, the defining advantage of the next generation of wallets will not be how many chains or dApps they support. It will be about who can deliver on all three fronts: providing the most familiar experience, enforcing the strictest privacy, and creating the clearest pathways for value&nbsp;capture. About DataDanceChain DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DDC Insights: Beyond Custody, How Wallets Are Becoming the Super Entry Point of Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/09 14:04
Coinbase Launches Built-in DEX Trading in the US, Not Available in New York Yet

PANews reported on October 9th that according to The Block, Coinbase has launched a built-in DEX in the United States, which is not yet open to New York. Users can conduct on-chain non-custodial token swaps through the integrated 1inch and 0x liquidity pools within the app, and trade the native tokens of the Base network before the traditional launch.
2025/10/09 14:01
The halving narrative resonates with liquidity, will the fourth quarter of 2025 become the ultimate bull market carnival?

By Michael Nadeau, The DeFi Report Compiled by: BitpushNews Cryptocurrency adoption cycles typically consist of a three-year period of growth expansion, followed by a bear market lasting about a year. If calculated from the BTC price low in November 2022, the current expansion period has lasted 1,044 days. For reference, the 2021 cycle expansion lasted 1,063 days, and the 2017 cycle was 1,065 days. By this measure, we are clearly in the “late cycle” of the current expansion phase. But how do the current data and key indicators compare to those in September 2021? We will answer this question in this report. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal views and should not be used as investment advice. Realized profit and holding time destruction indicators Realized profit According to Glassnode data, BTC investors have realized $857 billion in profits in this cycle - 65% higher than the 2021 cycle. This phenomenon is within expectations, considering that the higher the BTC price, the more returns long-term investors will gain per cycle. A standardized way of comparison is to compare realized profits with market capitalization over each period. The market capitalization at the 2021 cycle peak was $1.26 trillion, with a realized profit-to-market capitalization ratio of 0.41. BTC’s current market capitalization is $2.28 trillion, and the realized profit to market capitalization ratio for this cycle is currently 0.38. The conclusion? From a wealth creation perspective, we are now at similar levels to the entire 2021 cycle. Realized profit data chart Coin holding time destruction indicator Another angle to examine profit taking is the "holding time destruction indicator". As defined by Glassnode, this metric measures the total number of days a token is held before being spent. As shown in the figure below, the total amount of "coin-day destruction" in this cycle is 15% higher than that in the 2021 cycle. This also fits the characteristics of the "late cycle". Bitian destruction data chart Long-term holder supply The behavior pattern of long-term holders in this cycle is similar to that in the previous cycle. Between October 2020 and March 2021, long-term holder supply fell by 13.5% (corresponding to the first price peak in April 2021). LT holder supply then rebounded and continued to rise for the remainder of the cycle. Similarly, from December 2023 to February 2025, the long-term holder supply fell by 12.4%, before recovering to the current level of 73%. Conclusion: Long-term holders tend to allocate tokens to new funds entering the market. In the 2021 cycle, this happened during the first price peak in April 2021. In the current cycle, this happened in the fourth quarter of last year and continued into the first quarter of this year. If we expect a breakout fourth quarter, we need to see new money flowing into the market – something we didn’t see during the same period last cycle. Long-term holder supply data chart Bitcoin dominance In the past two cycles, the market peaked when Bitcoin dominance fell to around 40%. We are nowhere near that level this cycle. We believe there are several reasons for this: This cycle of BTC financialization through ETFs and institutional participation The maturity of the cryptocurrency market. Last cycle, with the exception of Ethereum, every L1 was a "shiny new toy" for investors to speculate on. Furthermore, NFTs and DeFi were still in their early stages—investors likely significantly overestimated their maturity, use cases, and sustainability. This is no longer the case; the market has matured. The 2021 cycle saw significant fiscal and monetary policy support due to COVID, but this momentum is unlikely to repeat itself. When altcoins significantly outperformed BTC, there was little incentive to hold BTC. This is no longer the case, and asset selection is crucial. We still believe BTC dominance will decline further, but not to the levels seen in the past. Bitcoin dominance data chart 200-week moving average We pay close attention to the 200-week moving average for two reasons: In a bear market, Bitcoin tends to fall to its 200-week moving average; In the past two cycles, Bitcoin peaked when the 200-week moving average converged to the previous cycle high; The 200-week moving average is currently $53,100. Will we end up falling to $66,000 (previous cycle high) this year? This is unlikely, as our estimates suggest that even a sharp 40% rally in the coming months would place the 200-week moving average in the $57,000 range. Of course, a return to those levels is possible if the cycle continues into next year. Conclusion: As the cycle progresses, the law of diminishing returns is becoming apparent, as shown in the figure below. 200-week moving average data chart Realized Price and MVRV-Z Score Realized Price According to Glassnode data, Bitcoin’s realized price (which represents the cost basis of all coins on the network) is currently $53,800. Similar to the 200-week moving average, Bitcoin tends to revert to its realized price in bear markets, and cycles typically top out when realized price reaches a level consistent with the previous cycle high. Similar to the 200-week moving average, we do not expect the indicator to reach the previous cycle high this year - further highlighting the law of diminishing returns. Realized Price Data Chart MVRV-Z score The MVRV-Z score measures the extent to which Bitcoin’s market capitalization is “stretched” relative to its realized value via a z-score, adjusted for historical volatility. The current reading of 2.28 indicates that Bitcoin's market capitalization, relative to its cost basis, has deviated by approximately 2.28 standard deviations from its historical norm. Interestingly, we are now at a higher level than at the same point in the 2021 cycle, when Bitcoin rallied approximately 50% in October/November, ending the cycle with an MVRV-Z score of 3.49. If the indicator approaches 3 in this cycle, the BTC price may reach the $160,000 to $170,000 range (a 40-50% increase). MVRV-Z score data chart Fear and Greed Index Fear and Greed Index data chart If you think the market is jittery right now, it was even more panicky during the same period in 2021. In fact, we were in a state of extreme fear in September 2021. BTC had just corrected 20% to $43,000 before rallying to a peak of $66,000 (a 53% increase) over the next five weeks. Summary and Outlook There is no law that requires Bitcoin to continue on the “four-year cycle” path we have historically followed. But after carefully studying the data, it is difficult to deny the possibility of a peak in the fourth quarter. Why? We believe the four-year cycle framework is here to stay for several reasons: Narrative anchoring. Investors anticipate a "post-halving bull run," which influences investor positioning, crypto-native companies' marketing cycles, and media coverage. Reflexivity makes this pattern self-fulfilling. Liquidity and the credit cycle. The halving cycle has historically coincided with the global debt refinancing cycle, amplifying the liquidity needed to generate a crypto bull run. The mechanics of the four-year halving cycle and its impact on miner operations tightens supply just as demand tends to return to the market. Product/Innovation Cadence. Venture capital tends to fund the industry based on liquidity cycles that align with the four-year halving cycle. These projects take time to enter the market, while new innovations and narratives emerge in bursts, amplifying the cryptocurrency adoption cycle. Volatility. Investors anticipate a deep bear market in the crypto market, allowing them to purchase their desired assets at a discount. This naturally drives profit-taking, creating a self-reinforcing feedback loop. Based on the observed data and the entrenchment of these qualitative/behavioral factors, our base case is that BTC will peak again in Q4.
2025/10/09 14:00
Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Cluster with 47 Experts to Advance Onchain Privacy

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has deepened its commitment to privacy with the introduction of a new “Privacy Cluster.” Led by Igor Barinov, the cluster brings together 47 researchers, engineers, and cryptographers from across the blockchain industry. This expansion builds on the Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) team’s ongoing work since 2018, marking Ethereum’s next phase […]
2025/10/09 14:00
Bitcoin Holds Firm After Fed Minutes Signal Further Rate Cuts

Your daily access to the backroom
2025/10/09 13:57
Nikkei 225, Topix rise to record highs

PANews reported on October 9 that the Nikkei 225 Index and the Topix Index rose to record highs. This morning, the Shanghai Composite Index broke through the 3,900-point mark, setting a new high in ten years.
2025/10/09 13:45
