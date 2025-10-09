MEXC Exchange
OpenAI plans to build ChatGPT into an "application operating system" and introduce third-party apps
PANews reported on October 9th that according to TechCrunch, Nick Turley, head of OpenAI ChatGPT, said that ChatGPT is evolving into a platform similar to an operating system, with built-in third-party applications (such as Expedia, DoorDash, and Uber) at its core, and the ability to directly facilitate transactions and revenue sharing. OpenAI has released developer guidelines requiring apps to collect only "minimum necessary data" and is considering introducing partitioned memory to achieve fine-grained permissions. Regarding the priority display of similar services and the top priority of paid services, OpenAI is still exploring, but the user experience is the top priority. Turley emphasized that ChatGPT is the "vehicle" for OpenAI to distribute AGI, and the product and mission will continue to be integrated.
PANews
2025/10/09 14:39
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Brings PeerDAS and 8x Data Scaling Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka upgrade, now live on the Holesky testnet, is one of the most significant network improvements in recent years. With the mainnet launch approaching, the upgrade introduces a major feature known as PeerDAS, a new approach to data sharing that reshapes how nodes handle information. PeerDAS divides Ethereum’s 128kB blobs into 128 smaller […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 14:30
Stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK secures investment from Citigroup’s venture capital arm
PANews reported on October 9th that CNBC reported that Citi Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure startup. BVNK provides a stablecoin payment rail that supports two-way settlement between fiat and crypto assets. Co-founder Chris Harmse stated that the company's valuation is higher than the $750 million publicly disclosed in the previous round. Its fastest growth is in the US market, driven by the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin regulatory bill. Citi is evaluating issuing its own stablecoin and expanding into crypto custody. Stablecoin trading volume reached nearly $9 trillion in the past 12 months (Visa), with a total market capitalization exceeding $300 billion (CoinMarketCap). BVNK is also backed by Coinbase and Tiger Global.
PANews
2025/10/09 14:07
MetaMask targets betting markets by integrating Polymarket
MetaMask, more playful than ever, bets on political and sports predictions. Polymarket joins the wallet… but France remains on the regulatory sidelines. L’article MetaMask targets betting markets by integrating Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:07
How Much Bitcoin Do You Really Need?
The answer that could change your financial destiny.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/09 14:04
Zcash drops 10% after explosive rally – ZEC’s road ahead is unclear
ZEC tumbles 10% amid rising volatility as trading volume soars and Futures buyers step in.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:00
Square Enables Bitcoin Payments with Innovative Business Tools
Square launches Square Bitcoin, enabling Bitcoin transactions for businesses with no initial fees. The toolkit allows direct Bitcoin payments and integrates a Bitcoin Wallet for seamless management. Continue Reading:Square Enables Bitcoin Payments with Innovative Business Tools The post Square Enables Bitcoin Payments with Innovative Business Tools appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 13:57
Chart Suggests Dogecoin (DOGE) 10× Spike to $2 Is ‘Extremely’ Likely in This Cycle
Could Dogecoin really do it again? The coin that once started as a joke might be preparing for another major leap. After months of slow, steady growth, DOGE is back in the spotlight. The chart shared by analyst Javon Marks hintsit is extremely likely that the next big move might send Dogecoin price soaring close
Coinstats
2025/10/09 13:54
Bitcoin ETFs Break Records with Unprecedented Inflows
US spot Bitcoin ETFs record US$1.2 billion in net inflows on Monday. Bitcoin ETFs outperform gold ETFs two years in a row. Continue Reading:Bitcoin ETFs Break Records with Unprecedented Inflows The post Bitcoin ETFs Break Records with Unprecedented Inflows appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 13:47
Square Enables Bitcoin Payments for U.S. Merchants
Square enables U.S. merchants to accept Bitcoin payments, convert sales to BTC, reduce fees, and manage finances with an integrated crypto wallet efficiently. Square, the payments processor owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc., has launched a new feature allowing local businesses to accept Bitcoin at the point of sale. Merchants can now store the digital […] The post Square Enables Bitcoin Payments for U.S. Merchants appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 13:45
