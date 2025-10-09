OpenAI plans to build ChatGPT into an "application operating system" and introduce third-party apps

PANews reported on October 9th that according to TechCrunch, Nick Turley, head of OpenAI ChatGPT, said that ChatGPT is evolving into a platform similar to an operating system, with built-in third-party applications (such as Expedia, DoorDash, and Uber) at its core, and the ability to directly facilitate transactions and revenue sharing. OpenAI has released developer guidelines requiring apps to collect only "minimum necessary data" and is considering introducing partitioned memory to achieve fine-grained permissions. Regarding the priority display of similar services and the top priority of paid services, OpenAI is still exploring, but the user experience is the top priority. Turley emphasized that ChatGPT is the "vehicle" for OpenAI to distribute AGI, and the product and mission will continue to be integrated.