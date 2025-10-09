Stablecoins to boost US dollar demand by $1.4T

Analysts at JPMorgan say that stablecoins have the potential to generate at least $1.4 trillion in demand for U.S. dollars by 2027, considering most of the market is backed by the currency. Summary JPMorgan has predicted that the U.S dollar will receive a $1.4 trillion boost in demand following the rising wave of stablecoin adoption. At press time, the stablecoin market is dominated by USD-pegged tokens, contributing to more than 90% of the total market cap. Tether's USDT alone dominates the market by nearly 60%. According to a note from the bank, the rapid growth of the stablecoin market could potentially lift the U.S. dollar along with it. Instead of dethroning the fiat-currency and taking over as the dominant payment instrument, analysts from JPMorgan predict the adoption of dollar-pegged tokens could generate about $1.4 trillion in demand for U.S dollars by 2027. This massive increase can be attributed to overseas investors adopting the token for transactions and investments, which would require them to convert local currencies into tokens that are backed by the U.S-dollar or equivalents of it. Some are backed by U.S. treasuries, bonds and other dollar-based assets. "Whether such a high-end scenario growth trajectory will actually play out remains to be seen, but if it does, stablecoin-related dollar inflows could become cumulatively significant," said JPMorgan in its official statement. The stablecoin market is projected to reach $2 trillion in the next two years | Source: DeFi Llama Although there has been an increase in the number tokens backed by other fiat-currencies, such as the ruble-backed A7A5 and Circle's euro-pegged EURC (EURC), none have managed to surpass the domination of USD-backed tokens. According to data from CoinGecko, USD tokens make up more than $300 billion of the $304 billion-valued market cap. This means that more than 90% of these…