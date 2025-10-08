2025-10-12 Sunday

The health of the stock market

Let's continue our theme this week on the health of stock market and who metaphorically "has the ball" – the offense or the defense. Below is a relative comparison chart where I've plotted all of the S&P500 SPDR sectors over the last 12 months.  Notice the sectors that have consistently ranked at the top… offensive sectors: Communications Technology Consumer Discretionary Financials Next-in-line is the index itself, followed by industrials and then the defensive sectors in utilities, real estate, and consumer staples.  Next, I created a Relative Rotation Graph (RRG), and before we get into the specifics, let's make sure you understand what you're looking at here. RRGs were invented by my good friend Julius de Kempenaer, and while his tool has been available on the Bloomberg terminal since 2011, you can also create your own for free at StockCharts.com, or check out what I personally use – Optuma (the 800 lb gorilla in the technical analysis software world). Now, let's learn how it works… The middle point on the x/y axis is the benchmark – in this case, the S&P500 – and the arrows and stock symbols around it are different stocks within the S&P500. Then, as far as the four quadrants go, any stocks in the: The lower-left quadrant are lagging vs. the market The upper-left quadrant are improving vs. the market The upper-right quadrant are leading the market The lower-right quadrant are weakening vs. the market So, there are a nice handful of stocks that are currently leading the market – companies like Apple, AbbVie, Intel, APA, Tesla, Aptiv, Micron, Lam Research, Newmont, and Seagate. However, while many of these companies could continue to experience growth and high relative strength (RS) that persists over time, it's actually better to find stocks that are pointing "northeast" and coming out of the lagging quadrant. If we focus on a few of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:30
Why Is Bitcoin Going Up This October? BTC Price Prediction and the Next Crypto to Explode According to Analysts

Bitcoin has been on a tear in Q4, recently hitting an all-time high of $126,000. But while Bitcoin (BTC) is grabbing the headlines with its October pump, the real opportunity for investors lies elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol for the next generation, is in Phase 6 of presale, at a low price of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 15:30
Pi Network Mainnet to Get Major Upgrade in Q4, Says Expert

Over the past month, the Pi Network testnet has been actively testing the Protocol v23 upgrade and has made significant progress in this regard. Market experts believe that this upgrade is coming to the mainnet in Q4 2025. This upgrade brings scalability and transaction efficiency to the blockchain, which could eventually help in Pio coin price recovery moving ahead. Pi Network to Get Protocol 23 Upgrade in Q4 2025 Pi community expert Dr. Altcoin noted that the ongoing Protocol 23 upgrade is currently in the active testing phase in the Testnet version of the Pi Network. He stated that once this phase concludes successfully, with minimal or no errors, as developers will proceed with Testnet 2 before deploying the update to the Mainnet blockchain. Dr. Altcoin projected that the full Mainnet upgrade to Protocol 23 could take place by late Q4 2025 or early Q1 2026. However, he believes that this depends on the testing outcomes. The analyst also stated that the Protocol Core Team (PCT) is "known for doing things painfully slow but meticulously right," emphasizing the team's cautious and detail-oriented approach. The latest upgrade to the Pi Network comes along with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. It focuses on improving scalability and transaction efficiency while laying the groundwork for future mainnet enhancements. The integration of Stellar's v23 framework represents a major milestone in the Pi blockchain development, giving developers improved tools to test applications prior to mainnet deployment. This v23 upgrade will strengthen the network's ability to scale efficiently and operate securely. Besides, the Pi Network has introduced two major features to its Testnet, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an automated market maker (AMM). The additions enable users to trade tokens, create liquidity pools, and test decentralized finance (DeFi) functionalities within a secure test environment. Will Pi Coin Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:28
BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: Analysts Pick the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

The 2025 presale season is crowded with projects competing for investor attention. Remittix (RTX) has secured over $25.6M with its cross-border wallet, while BlockDAG (BDAG) has pulled in a staggering $410M ahead of its October 1 Deployment Event. Yet, amid the giants, one meme-powered presale is stealing the spotlight: Pepeto (PEPETO). With its live demo …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 15:22
BNB Could Reposition Beyond Memecoins as YZi Labs Unveils $1B Builder Fund and Network Upgrades

BNB chain is pursuing an ecosystem overhaul led by YZi Labs' new $1B Builder Fund to attract DeFi, AI, tokenization and DeSci projects. The move aims to broaden utility beyond memecoins by funding builders, improving infrastructure, and leveraging BNB's large user base and recent network upgrades. BNB chain overhaul: YZi Labs' $1B Builder Fund to fund DeFi, AI and tokenization builders — learn what it means for BNB adoption and price action. What is driving the BNB chain ecosystem overhaul? BNB chain overhaul stems from YZi Labs' announcement of a $1B Builder Fund and recent protocol upgrades that reduced block times and fees. The initiative seeks to diversify on-chain activity beyond memecoins by funding builders in DeFi, AI, tokenization and decentralized science. How will YZi Labs' $1B Builder Fund affect BNB development? The fund supplies early capital and resources to founders building on BNB, prioritizing projects that address real-world pain points. YZi Labs—led by Ella Zhang—cited the chain's 460 million user reach and improved performance as key advantages for founders. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical order types. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📋 Trade your plan Watchlists and routing that support focus. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📊 Precision without the noise Data‑first workflows for active traders. 👉 Sign up → The fund targets DeFi,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:20
Hoskinson Says Everything Is Getting Better in the Cardano Ecosystem

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has expressed excitement over the recent developments in the ADA ecosystem, stating that everything is getting better. Self-acclaimed Chief Meme Officer (CMO) Mintern shared a clip containing these details in an X post on Wednesday.
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
What can we build on massively scalable blockchains?

With the BSV Teranode upgrade rolling out, massively scalable blockchain technology is finally here. Teranode can process 1 million transactions per second with fees of fractions of a cent—enough to process all of Visa's (NASDAQ: V) annual transactions in just 59 hours. With this in mind, let's look at what we can finally build in the era of scalable blockchain technology. A new internet While specific applications are interesting, let's take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. The BSV blockchain enables us to rearchitect the internet into a pay-per-packet model. Rather than everyone paying a fixed monthly fee regardless of how much data they use, we can now charge micro cents per MB or KB. Slowly, we'd replace ISPs with metered peer-to-peer mesh networks. Micropayments at scale will allow us to create an ad-free web, too. Publishers will get paid fractions of a cent per page load, image, or video watched. This eliminates ad networks, allowing creators to receive payment instantly with electronic cash. Machine-to-machine commerce also becomes a real possibility. Every API call could cost fractions of a cent, allowing OpenAI, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and all software developers to charge per action rather than rely on subscriptions. Next-generation content economy The last section touched on this, but it's worth expanding on. The creator economy is broken—with everyone relying on centralized middlemen who control the flow of funds—and scalable, peer-to-peer blockchains can fix that. Micro and nanopayments allow us to stream payments for media. For example, musicians, journalists, and artists can get paid per second of streamed content. Payments can even be split in real-time, with distribution platforms getting a cut of the action. Aside from charging per interaction, creators…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:02
OpenAI Transforms ChatGPT into a Platform Operating System

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/openai-chatgpt-platform-os/
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:59
Solana treasury company Helius eyes 5% of supply, public listing to boost strategy

Solana treasury company Helius is ramping up its digital asset strategy with a bold plan to acquire 5% of all SOL tokens and a strategic push toward public listing in Hong Kong. Summary Solana treasury company Helius plans to accumulate over 5% of SOL supply, worth over $6 billion. The firm recently rebranded as Solana Company and targets a Hong Kong listing within six months. Solana Company currently holds 2.2 million SOL and aims to deploy $15 million in cash to expand its crypto treasury. Helius Medical Technologies, now rebranded as Solana Company, is intensifying its treasury strategy. Executive Chairman Joseph Chee revealed this in a recent interview, stating that the company plans to acquire up to 5%, around over $6 billion of the total Solana supply, to position itself as a major institutional holder within the ecosystem. Chee also announced plans to pursue a secondary public listing in Hong Kong within the next six months, pending market capitalization and regulatory benchmarks. "We will come here as soon as possible," he stated, signaling a strategic move to align with Asia's growing crypto infrastructure. The executive justified the company's preference for a Solana treasury over an Ethereum-based one, citing Solana's higher transaction throughput, over 1,500 transactions per second, which he believes offers superior scalability and cost-efficiency. He added that the emphasis on performance aligns with the company's broader commitment to long-term ecosystem growth. Meanwhile, the firm has secured backing from institutions such as, Pantera Capital, Xia Yan Capital, and formalized a partnership with the Solana Foundation to drive ecosystem-level development across Asia. Solana treasury bids gain traction The latest move builds on Solana Company's recent report that it now holds over 2.2 million SOL (SOL), and intends to deploy $15 million in cash to expand its digital asset treasury. The growing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 14:53
Chainwire and FinanceWire: Proceed With Caution

Chainwire exposed.18 press releases delivered, €0 paid. Founder Nadav Dakner calls it a "test" then vanishes.
Crypto Ticker2025/10/08 23:06
