The health of the stock market

The post The health of the stock market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s continue our theme this week on the health of stock market and who metaphorically “has the ball” – the offense or the defense. Below is a relative comparison chart where I’ve plotted all of the S&P500 SPDR sectors over the last 12 months. Notice the sectors that have consistently ranked at the top… offensive sectors: Communications Technology Consumer Discretionary Financials Next-in-line is the index itself, followed by industrials and then the defensive sectors in utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. Next, I created a Relative Rotation Graph (RRG), and before we get into the specifics, let’s make sure you understand what you’re looking at here. RRGs were invented by my good friend Julius de Kempenaer, and while his tool has been available on the Bloomberg terminal since 2011, you can also create your own for free at StockCharts.com, or check out what I personally use – Optuma (the 800 lb gorilla in the technical analysis software world). Now, let’s learn how it works… The middle point on the x/y axis is the benchmark – in this case, the S&P500 – and the arrows and stock symbols around it are different stocks within the S&P500. Then, as far as the four quadrants go, any stocks in the: The lower-left quadrant are lagging vs. the market The upper-left quadrant are improving vs. the market The upper-right quadrant are leading the market The lower-right quadrant are weakening vs. the market So, there are a nice handful of stocks that are currently leading the market – companies like Apple, AbbVie, Intel, APA, Tesla, Aptiv, Micron, Lam Research, Newmont, and Seagate. However, while many of these companies could continue to experience growth and high relative strength (RS) that persists over time, it’s actually better to find stocks that are pointing “northeast” and coming out of the lagging quadrant. If we focus on a few of…