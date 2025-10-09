FTX Creditor, David Morris, Discusses SBF’s Fraud, FTX Collapse

Sunil Kavuri hosts David Morris to analyze Sam Bankman-Fried's psychology. Morris authored a November 2022 article identifying FTX crimes before the arrest. The podcast covers the $10 billion fraud affecting 1 million FTX customers globally. FTX creditor Sunil Kavuri has released a podcast episode with crypto journalist David Morris examining the psychological factors behind Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud. Kavuri lost over 1.8 million pounds to the FTX collapse and has appeared in multiple documentaries covering the exchange failure. Morris is the author of the upcoming book "Stealing the Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud and the Cult of Techno Utopia," scheduled for release on November 11. The 340-page work analyzes the $10 billion fraud that affected approximately 1 million customers worldwide. Joe Bankman: 'the guy you recommend to head international legal supervision…has already been on tape advising somebody on how to cover up a fraud' –@davidzmorris 'it was the famed short seller Marc Cohodes @AlderLaneEggs…literally said that was the smoking gun before it all… pic.twitter.com/LFQKfptWBd — Sunil (FTX Creditor Champion) (@sunil_trades) October 8, 2025 The conversation explored Morris's background covering cryptocurrency exchange frauds since 2013. He previously reported on QuadrigaCX, a Canadian exchange where the CEO allegedly died in India while holding all private keys, and exposed the Luna/Terra collapse before its implosion. CoinDesk Investigation Triggered FTX's Unraveling Morris discussed how CoinDesk reporter Ian Allison obtained the Alameda Research balance sheet showing approximately $5 billion in FTX-issued tokens. The November 2, 2022, scoop revealed the close financial relationship between the supposedly independent entities. The revelation proved critical because Sam Bankman-Fried had repeatedly claimed no involvement with Alameda Research operations. Trial evidence later showed he actively directed activities at the trading firm while maintaining public distance. Morris wrote an influential article on November 30, 2022, titled "FTX's Collapse was a Crime, not an…