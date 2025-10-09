MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
2025 Altseason In Play? TOTAL3 Signals Breakout Point as Crypto Price Pressure Mounts
TLDR: TOTAL3 has formed a multi-year base structure, echoing 2020 dynamics in altcoin markets. Resistance near $1.2 trillion caps TOTAL3; a breakout may unlock surging crypto price trends. BTC holding highs has delayed altseason — liquidity stays concentrated in Bitcoin for now. Altcoin market cap could aim for $5T–$7T if history repeats and crypto price [...] The post 2025 Altseason In Play? TOTAL3 Signals Breakout Point as Crypto Price Pressure Mounts appeared first on Blockonomi.
PLAY
$0.03326
-0.03%
MULTI
$0.04097
+0.44%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002822
+14.38%
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 15:43
Compartir
FTX Creditor, David Morris, Discusses SBF’s Fraud, FTX Collapse
The post FTX Creditor, David Morris, Discusses SBF’s Fraud, FTX Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunil Kavuri hosts David Morris to analyze Sam Bankman-Fried’s psychology. Morris authored a November 2022 article identifying FTX crimes before the arrest. The podcast covers the $10 billion fraud affecting 1 million FTX customers globally. FTX creditor Sunil Kavuri has released a podcast episode with crypto journalist David Morris examining the psychological factors behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud. Kavuri lost over 1.8 million pounds to the FTX collapse and has appeared in multiple documentaries covering the exchange failure. Morris is the author of the upcoming book “Stealing the Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud and the Cult of Techno Utopia,” scheduled for release on November 11. The 340-page work analyzes the $10 billion fraud that affected approximately 1 million customers worldwide. Joe Bankman: ‘the guy you recommend to head international legal supervision…has already been on tape advising somebody on how to cover up a fraud’ –@davidzmorris ‘it was the famed short seller Marc Cohodes @AlderLaneEggs…literally said that was the smoking gun before it all… pic.twitter.com/LFQKfptWBd — Sunil (FTX Creditor Champion) (@sunil_trades) October 8, 2025 The conversation explored Morris’s background covering cryptocurrency exchange frauds since 2013. He previously reported on QuadrigaCX, a Canadian exchange where the CEO allegedly died in India while holding all private keys, and exposed the Luna/Terra collapse before its implosion. CoinDesk Investigation Triggered FTX’s Unraveling Morris discussed how CoinDesk reporter Ian Allison obtained the Alameda Research balance sheet showing approximately $5 billion in FTX-issued tokens. The November 2, 2022, scoop revealed the close financial relationship between the supposedly independent entities. The revelation proved critical because Sam Bankman-Fried had repeatedly claimed no involvement with Alameda Research operations. Trial evidence later showed he actively directed activities at the trading firm while maintaining public distance. Morris wrote an influential article on November 30, 2022, titled “FTX’s Collapse was a Crime, not an…
COM
$0.009973
+2.02%
1
$0.003659
+3.36%
FUTURE
$0.11304
+0.04%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 15:35
Compartir
An investor made $2.15 million in profit through BNBHolder in 40 minutes, achieving a 410-fold return
PANews reported on October 9th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an investor realized a 410-fold return in just 40 minutes by trading BNBHolder tokens. He purchased 41.11 million BNBHolder tokens for 4 BNB (approximately $5,245) and subsequently sold 33.55 million of them, receiving 956 BNB (approximately $1.25 million). He still held 7.55 million BNBHolder tokens (valued at approximately $906,000). The total profit from this transaction exceeded $2.15 million, with a yield of 41,088%.
BNBHOLDER
$0.01761
+7.18%
4
$0.10389
+24.21%
BNB
$1,125.25
-0.85%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 15:29
Compartir
Bitcoin and Stocks Rally as Fed Rate Uncertainty Drops, Risk Appetite Returns
TLDR: The Kansas City Fed’s Policy Rate Uncertainty Index has dropped, reflecting stronger investor confidence in rate stability. Falling uncertainty has triggered synchronized rallies in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major U.S. stock indices. The KC PRU now uses SOFR-based options, replacing LIBOR-linked Eurodollar futures for more reliable rate forecasting. Lower uncertainty encourages broader risk-taking, but traders [...] The post Bitcoin and Stocks Rally as Fed Rate Uncertainty Drops, Risk Appetite Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.
CITY
$0.7592
-1.09%
INDEX
$0.864
-5.57%
MAJOR
$0.08688
+11.25%
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 15:28
Compartir
A New Era of Privacy for Ethereum Network
The Ethereum Foundation has embarked on a pivotal project to bolster privacy on its network, unveiling a team named the “Privacy Cluster.” This group of 47 experts, including researchers, engineers, and cryptographers, is directed by Igor Barinov. Announced on October 8, 2025, on the foundation’s blog, the initiative showcases early-stage research and development overseen by […]Continue Reading:A New Era of Privacy for Ethereum Network
ERA
$0.3903
+2.06%
STAGE
$0.000027
-22.85%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 15:14
Compartir
Markt in evenwicht: Bitcoin koers stabiel, AI coins verrassen
Na een rustige dag op de markt zien we een gemixte stemming onder de grote crypto’s. De totale liquidaties blijven met $362.83 miljoen aan de lage kant, wat duidt op een relatief stabiele markt zonder extreme volatiliteit. Toch zijn er een aantal opvallende stijgers én flinke dalers, wat zorgt voor... Het bericht Markt in evenwicht: Bitcoin koers stabiel, AI coins verrassen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
AI
$0.0766
-3.40%
DAG
$0.02265
+3.89%
OP
$0.4604
-4.97%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 15:11
Compartir
Why Is ZCash (ZEC) Price Pumping?
Ever notice how some crypto coins suddenly come back to life when everyone thought they were long gone? That’s exactly what’s happening with ZCash right now. ZEC price has been on a tear, jumping over 200x in the past two weeks, and just when it seemed to be cooling off, it surged again, up another
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
ZEC
$268.09
+23.67%
EVER
$0.0175
-1.46%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 15:00
Compartir
Ethereum Foundation Elevates Privacy Standards with Innovative Cluster
The Ethereum Foundation aims to enhance network privacy using a new Privacy Cluster. The initiative focuses on private transactions and a roadmap covering several technological areas. Continue Reading:Ethereum Foundation Elevates Privacy Standards with Innovative Cluster The post Ethereum Foundation Elevates Privacy Standards with Innovative Cluster appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:59
Compartir
Just In: DeFi Dev Corp Launches Japan’s First Solana Treasury Company, SOL Price Reacts
Read the full article at coingape.com.
DEFI
$0.001339
-10.43%
SOL
$179.04
-3.82%
COM
$0.009973
+2.02%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:57
Compartir
HSBC seeks 100% control of Hang Seng bank in $37bn buyout
HSBC has proposed a HK$106 billion privatization of Hang Seng Bank through a scheme of arrangement.
BANK
$0.135
-3.92%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 14:48
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek