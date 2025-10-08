2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
XRP price battles $3 resistance ahead of key ETF decisions

XRP price battles $3 resistance ahead of key ETF decisions

The post XRP price battles $3 resistance ahead of key ETF decisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price hovers just under $3 as traders brace for mid-October exchange-traded fund decisions, with momentum flat amid the U.S. government shutdown and fading trading activity. Summary XRP trades steady at $2.82 ahead of key October catalysts. Trading activity remains muted as ETF decisions near. Market sentiment has stayed cautious amid U.S. government shutdown. XRP was trading at about $2.82 at press time, down 1% from the previous day. The token has held steady between $2.83 and $3.09 over the past week, indicating consolidation rather than capitulation. With sentiment in the altcoin market waning, it is currently around 22% below its July peak of $3.65. Trading activity has decreased. After weeks of speculative positioning, XRP (XRP) traders appear to be retreating as daily volume dropped to $4.38 billion, down almost 38% from the day before. The same pattern can be seen in derivatives activity. According to CoinGlass data. open interest slightly declined to about $8.47 billion and futures volumes decreased more than 40%. As traders await clarification from regulators later this month, the slight drop in open interest suggests that they may be winding down leveraged positions. XRP ETF decision deadlines approach October is supposed to be a milestone month for XRP, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission due to deliver multiple ETF rulings between Oct. 18 and 25. Several major issuers — including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares — have applications pending for both spot and futures-based XRP funds. Optimism had been building through September after the SEC approved simplified listing rules for commodity-based ETFs, a move analysts saw as opening the door to altcoin products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. That optimism has since been tempered by Washington’s latest budget standoff. The SEC has had to furlough most of its employees due to the U.S. government shutdown, which started on…
XRP
XRP$2.36-2.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009974+2.03%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:44
Compartir
XRP price battles $3 resistance ahead of key ETF decisions in mid-October

XRP price battles $3 resistance ahead of key ETF decisions in mid-October

XRP price hovers just under $3 as traders brace for mid-October exchange-traded fund decisions, with momentum flat amid the U.S. government shutdown and fading trading activity. XRP was trading at about $2.82 at press time, down 1% from the previous…
XRP
XRP$2.36-2.10%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Union
U$0.007106-15.91%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/09 16:39
Compartir
Square Launches Bitcoin Payment Service for US Merchants

Square Launches Bitcoin Payment Service for US Merchants

TLDR Square now allows US merchants to accept Bitcoin payments at checkout with zero processing fees until January 1, 2027 Merchants can automatically convert up to 50% of their daily card sales into Bitcoin and store it in an integrated wallet The service is available to over 4 million Square merchants across the US, excluding [...] The post Square Launches Bitcoin Payment Service for US Merchants appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00375-8.53%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002759-3.83%
1
1$0.003659+3.36%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:23
Compartir
Why Crypto ETF Issuers Are Betting Big on Staking Rewards

Why Crypto ETF Issuers Are Betting Big on Staking Rewards

The post Why Crypto ETF Issuers Are Betting Big on Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto fund providers are adding staking to ETFs and ETPs, giving mainstream investors access to passive crypto income. Recent SEC guidance and advances in staking technology are fueling an industry-wide race to launch staking-enabled products. Sponsored Sponsored Top Crypto Fund Providers Adopt Staking Major names such as Grayscale, 21Shares, and REX-Osprey are launching products that offer both digital asset exposure and staking rewards. Grayscale, which manages $35 billion in assets, now offers staking in its US-listed Ethereum and Solana ETPs. Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust ETF and Solana Trust allow investors to earn staking rewards in addition to holding the assets. According to the company, investors can earn staking rewards, gain passive income, and gain exposure to the networks’ long-term value. These products partner with institutional custodians and multiple validators, making passive rewards accessible through standard brokerage accounts. “Grayscale (ETHE and ETH ETF) has staked 857,600 $ETH ($3.83 billion) once more today,” one user shared in a post. 21Shares has also moved into staking, adding this feature to its Ethereum ETF (TETH), which participates in Ethereum’s validation process. A 12-month sponsor fee waiver was introduced to attract new investors. With $12 billion under management, 21Shares underlines growing confidence in protocol staking rewards as essential for crypto investing. Meanwhile, REX-Osprey’s Solana Staking ETF (SSK) became the first US fund to use JitoSOL, a liquid staking derivative. This product keeps staked SOL liquid and distributes all rewards to holders. By July, SSK had surpassed $100 million in assets, highlighting strong investor interest. Sponsored Sponsored Why Are Fund Managers Embracing Staking? There is real momentum behind staking because of recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarity. In late May, the SEC stated that protocol staking on proof-of-stake blockchains, under certain conditions, is typically not considered a securities offering. “It is the Division’s view…
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009974+2.03%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:20
Compartir
FOMC Meeting Today and Jerome Powell Speech Set to Impact Crypto Market

FOMC Meeting Today and Jerome Powell Speech Set to Impact Crypto Market

The post FOMC Meeting Today and Jerome Powell Speech Set to Impact Crypto Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News All eyes are on the Federal Reserve Meeting Today as the central bank prepares to release its latest meeting minutes, and crypto markets are closely watching for signals on future policy moves. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also speak today at 8:30 a.m. EST, giving further guidance on the pace of potential rate cuts expected later this month. FOMC Minutes Signal Potential Rate Cuts The recently released minutes show a dovish stance from most FOMC participants. Economic growth in the first half of 2025 slowed compared to the same period last year, driven by weaker domestic spending, softening wage growth, and a slight rise in unemployment to 4.3%. Inflation remains elevated, with total PCE at 2.7% and core PCE at 2.9%, influenced in part by tariffs and supply chain pressures. Nearly all Fed officials expect the federal funds rate to decline soon, with a 25-basis-point cut already in place and more easing likely later in the year. Officials emphasized the need for a careful approach, striking a balance between the risks of inflation and employment concerns, while also considering the potential effects of technology and AI on economic growth. Impact on Crypto Markets  Bitcoin is trading near $122,400, with the broader crypto market capitalization around $2.44 trillion. Traders are positioning ahead of Powell’s speech, as lower interest rates typically push capital toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Altcoins are following Bitcoin’s momentum, with some showing strong short-term gains, though analysts warn of potential volatility. Powell’s remarks today will be closely watched for any indication of how aggressive the Fed will be with future rate cuts. If the Fed signals continued easing, crypto markets could benefit from increased liquidity and positive sentiment. A cautious tone, on the other hand, could lead to short-term swings as investors adjust expectations. Overall, the combination of dovish FOMC minutes and Powell’s upcoming speech is likely to shape crypto market trends in the coming weeks, particularly for Bitcoin and major altcoins.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13556-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11304+0.04%
MemeCore
M$2.19598-0.36%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:14
Compartir
Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization with ERC-3643 Standard

Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization with ERC-3643 Standard

Zug, Switzerland, 8th October 2025, Chainwire
Compartir
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 16:14
Compartir
Block Street, a tokenized stock infrastructure company, raises $11.5 million in funding led by Hack VC

Block Street, a tokenized stock infrastructure company, raises $11.5 million in funding led by Hack VC

PANews reported on October 9th that Block Street announced the completion of an $11.5 million strategic funding round led by Hack VC, with participation from Generative Ventures, DWF Labs, StudioB, and Bridge34. Block Street focuses on building the execution and lending layer for tokenized stocks, using a technology stack that includes Aqua (RFQ intent) and Everst (hybrid clearing). The project plans to launch initially on the L1 project Monad in the fourth quarter of this year, with subsequent expansion to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Base. The team, comprised of members from renowned institutions such as Citadel, Point72, and Google, plans to launch a transparent dashboard to enhance the user experience.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01456-1.08%
VinuChain
VC$0.00235+5.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2814-3.33%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 16:09
Compartir
Bitwise Updates Solana ETF Filing with Staking Feature

Bitwise Updates Solana ETF Filing with Staking Feature

The post Bitwise Updates Solana ETF Filing with Staking Feature appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has updated its Solana ETF filing to include a staking feature, offering investors a way to earn rewards by supporting Solana’s network. The ETF will charge a competitive annual management fee of 0.20%, lower than many rivals. The low fee is designed to attract more investors and aligns with Bitwise’s pricing for its Bitcoin …
Moonveil
MORE$0.02502-4.57%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 16:02
Compartir
Crypto Market Selloff Deepens: $640M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Prices Slide

Crypto Market Selloff Deepens: $640M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Prices Slide

The global crypto market suffered a sharp downturn on Wednesday, with over $640 million in leveraged positions liquidated as traders rushed to exit amid profit-taking and ETF outflows. Related Reading: Ripple Is Giving The XRP Ledger An AI Brain — Here’s How According to data from Coinglass, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) bore the brunt […]
XRP
XRP$2.36-2.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0766-3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-4.56%
Compartir
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 16:00
Compartir
Crypto ETFs usher in the era of staking: Grayscale takes advantage of policy differences to get ahead, while the government shutdown may delay the approval process.

Crypto ETFs usher in the era of staking: Grayscale takes advantage of policy differences to get ahead, while the government shutdown may delay the approval process.

By Nancy, PANews Crypto spot ETFs are finally entering the era of staking. Grayscale recently announced significant progress, launching the first spot crypto ETF in the US to support staking. By leveraging policy and compliance initiatives, Grayscale pioneered on-chain staking, opening up participation channels. However, inflows have been relatively flat. Meanwhile, with the implementation of new ETP universal listing standards, competition in the spot crypto ETF market is accelerating. Grayscale was the first to open staking, but the market response was lower than expected On October 6, Grayscale announced that its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) officially became the first spot crypto asset ETFs in the United States to support staking functions. Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has also launched a staking feature, providing investors with an exclusive channel to participate in SOL staking through traditional brokerage accounts. As regulatory approvals progress, GSOL is expected to become the first spot Solana ETP to support staking. Grayscale has stated that it plans to expand staking to more products in the future. According to official disclosures, it will passively stake with a diverse network of validators through institutional-grade custodians (such as Coinbase and Figment) to ensure the security of the underlying blockchain protocol while supporting the long-term resilience of the network. Regarding the distribution of staking returns, ETHE shareholders can receive up to 77% of the total staking returns, with the remaining 23% going to the issuer, custodian, and staking service provider. Investors in ETH products receive an even higher return of 94%, with the three parties receiving only a 6% share. Since the launch of the staking feature, on-chain data shows that Grayscale has staked over 1.16 million ETH. Of this, 49.46% of ETH held by ETHE has been staked, and the total ETH staked is 47.79%. According to ValidatorQuene data, the current queue for staking is approximately 1.36 million ETH, with Grayscale holding 85.4% of the total. Grayscale's introduction of a staking feature is seen as filling a gap in staking returns for Ethereum spot ETFs, providing institutional investors with a new passive income channel and potentially attracting further capital inflows. However, judging by capital flows, the market reaction has been relatively muted. SoSoValue data shows that since October 6th, ETHE has seen a net outflow of $1.95 million and a net inflow of approximately $24.17 million. In contrast, BlackRock's ETHA has attracted over $670 million during the same period. Taking advantage of policy and compliance shortcuts to get ahead of the curve; the government shutdown may delay the approval process for other ETFs Before Grayscale officially launched staking functionality for its Ethereum ETF, several issuers, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, had submitted proposals to add staking functionality, but were repeatedly delayed by the SEC. Grayscale's early lead stemmed from its clever exploitation of structural differences in the US regulatory framework and recent policy relaxations, allowing it to bypass the traditional, lengthy approval process. Grayscale's ETHE and ETH are ETFs registered under the Securities Act of 1933, rather than funds managed under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Unlike the latter, which requires rigorous operational approvals, the former only requires SEC review of disclosure documents. This means that ETFs can flexibly adjust features, such as adding collateral, without directly holding a majority of the physical assets (e.g., through a trust structure) without requiring additional SEC approval. In contrast, issuers like BlackRock and Fidelity, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, require full approval to add collateral mechanisms, resulting in multiple SEC delays. Last month, Grayscale proposed three amendments to the trust agreement to shareholders, enabling its Ethereum spot ETF product to stake and earn corresponding staking returns. These amendments included authorizing the trust to stake Ethereum, allowing sponsors to charge additional staking fees, and granting sponsors the authority to amend the trust agreement under certain conditions. All three proposals passed with overwhelming approval, with the staking authorization proposal receiving 99.75% shareholder support. Crucially, the SEC approved universal listing standards for crypto ETPs in September of this year, allowing exchanges (such as NYSE Arca) to independently approve listings and new functional adjustments for new products as long as they meet basic criteria (liquidity, transparency, and compliance disclosure requirements), eliminating the need to submit case-by-case Rule 19b-4 amendment applications. After the new rules came into effect, Grayscale withdrew its application for staking functionality amendments on September 29th and successfully received SEC approval, enabling the Ethereum ETF to operate under NYSE Arca's universal listing framework, Rule 8.201-E, enabling listing and trading without separate approval. Leveraging its flexible policy and compliance pathways, Grayscale successfully secured a lead, becoming the first spot crypto ETF on the market to support staking. As the SEC gradually relaxes its regulatory policies for crypto asset ETFs, more issuers are accelerating the launch or follow-up of products supporting staking, triggering a new round of competition. For example, 21Shares recently announced the introduction of staking for its Ethereum ETF, offering a one-year sponsorship fee waiver; and Bitwise set the Solana staking ETF fee at 0.20%, below market expectations. However, the US government has entered a shutdown state, and the SEC currently only retains a very small number of emergency personnel. This means that the approval work of crypto ETFs will be subject to certain restrictions, which may affect the launch rhythm of other ETF staking functions in the short term. Related Reading: US SEC Decision Date "Expired" After New Rules: Five Candidates for October Crypto ETF
ERA
ERA$0.3903+2.06%
GET
GET$0.00275-24.07%
MAY
MAY$0.02894-0.92%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 15:58
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek