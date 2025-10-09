2025-10-12 Sunday

Bitcoin down today: why?

Bitcoin down today: why?

The post Bitcoin down today: why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, the price of Bitcoin has slightly decreased.  On Monday, it recorded a new all-time high above $126,000, but by Tuesday it had already fallen below $121,000.  Yesterday there was a timid attempt at a rebound, with a rise up to $124,000, but at that point, a new decline began.  Today’s Decline in Bitcoin Price Today, in truth, the decline stopped just below $122,000, for now, which is a higher level compared to Monday’s. The fact is that the real attempt at correction post-highs was on Monday, which, however, ended with a rebound.  It should be noted that the $124,000 reached yesterday is still quite close to the over $126,000 from Monday, therefore it is not even possible to call this movement a true “correction”.  Also because on Saturday the daily low peak was reached just below $122,000, which is exactly like today.  In other words, if instead of taking Monday’s peak as a reference, the starting point of this latest rise is taken as a reference, the result is that the price of BTC seems to have entered a small phase of lateralization.  Today’s decline should therefore be considered as a simple minor physiological drop due to the fact that in recent days it has been oscillating above $122,000, with only a few small exceptions.  Lateralization The point is that from Sunday, September 28, a bull run began which only concluded on Monday, October 6.  To be honest, initially it wasn’t a true bull run, but just a rebound after the decline in the second half of September from about $118,000 to less than $109,000.  That drop was definitely unjustified, so much so that as soon as it ended, a rebound immediately began. This rebound first brought it back above $114,000 on September 30th, and then starting from October…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:38
Luxembourg Sovereign Fund Invests in Bitcoin ETF, Marks Eurozone First

Luxembourg Sovereign Fund Invests in Bitcoin ETF, Marks Eurozone First

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Fund Invests in Bitcoin ETF, Marks Eurozone First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FSIL invests 1% in Bitcoin ETF, marking Eurozone’s first sovereign crypto move. Moves signaling institutional shift. Future crypto fund allocations expected in the Eurozone. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its $730 million assets to a Bitcoin ETF, marking the first such investment by a Eurozone national fund. This move signifies a pivotal shift towards digital assets in Europe, potentially spurring institutional interest and setting a precedent for other national funds’ crypto investments. Bitcoin’s Eurozone Push and Luxembourg’s Strategic Moves Through this move, FSIL diversifies its portfolio Reactions from the market highlight the symbolic importance of this investment, despite its initial modest financial value. Jonathan Westhead of the Luxembourg Financial Services Agency emphasized that “the allocation to Bitcoin ETFs represents a strategic shift for the FSIL and positions Luxembourg as a leader in the adoption of digital assets within the Eurozone.” Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund is setting a digital finance precedent in the Eurozone, echoing similar moves by states like Bhutan, which integrate BTC in sovereign strategies, albeit through direct holdings rather than ETFs. Market Data and Future Implications Did you know? Luxembourg’s investment in Bitcoin ETFs marks a significant shift in how European sovereign funds are approaching digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC), traded at $121,611.88 with a market cap of $2.42 trillion, currently dominates at 58.63% as of October 9, 2025, per CoinMarketCap data. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume was $59.35 billion, reflecting a 0.82% price decrease over one day but a 2.45% increase over a week. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:26 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research, Luxembourg’s move might drive similar crypto-oriented investments across European sovereign funds, adding a layer of regulatory acceptance within the EU market. This could bolster Bitcoin’s profile as a viable institutional asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:32
Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind

Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind

The post Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind – CEO Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-is-the-standard-now-outperform-it-or-get-left-behind-ceo/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:19
Lyno AI Presale Surges: Why Analysts Call It the Best AI Token to Buy in 2025

Lyno AI Presale Surges: Why Analysts Call It the Best AI Token to Buy in 2025

Lyno AI is generating hype in the crypto space. At Early Bird stage, the token is steadily increasing. A token is worth $0.05 and to date investors have already bought 818, 748 tokens equivalent of 40, 937. The second price point will be 0.055 and the final objective will be 0.10- appearing in an upward […] The post Lyno AI Presale Surges: Why Analysts Call It the Best AI Token to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 16:28
Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Named the Top AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025

Don't Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Named the Top AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025

Lyno AI is the most promising AI crypto project of 2025, presenting an unrivaled opportunity for investors to participate early in a high-potential token presale. Tokens in the current Early Bird stage cost $0.050. Over 806,644 tokens have already been sold, raising more than $40,332. The ultimate objective is to reach $0.100 per token. Buyers […] The post Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Named the Top AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 16:24
Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI Presale as SOL and ADA Struggle

Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI Presale as SOL and ADA Struggle

Millionaires in the Lyno AI presale are actively accruing millions while Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are struggling in Q3 2025. As SOL stagnates around approximately 202.58 with its monthly gain slowed to 13.47 per cent, and ADA lags behind due to poor total value locked (TVL), Lyno AI is attracting high investor interest with […] The post Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI Presale as SOL and ADA Struggle appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 16:19
Cardano (ADA) Price: Symmetrical Triangle Could Trigger Massive Move

Cardano (ADA) Price: Symmetrical Triangle Could Trigger Massive Move

TLDR Cardano is trading at $0.84 and forming a symmetrical triangle pattern that is reaching its apex in late October ADA was added to the S&P Digital Markets 50 index, bringing more institutional visibility to the project Key support sits at $0.78 to $0.80 with a strong buy wall, while resistance remains at $0.90 and [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Symmetrical Triangle Could Trigger Massive Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:18
Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Stir Markets, While BullZilla Leads the Best Cryptos to Hold for Long-Term Gains

Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Stir Markets, While BullZilla Leads the Best Cryptos to Hold for Long-Term Gains

Shiba Inu and SPX6900 are two well-known altcoins capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts, while BullZilla emerges as a promising contender. With Shiba Inu trading at $0.00001222 and SPX6900 at $1.43, both coins have experienced slight market corrections, but their underlying potential continues to appeal to investors. Amidst this landscape, BullZilla offers strategic growth opportunities […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:15
Ripple XRP pivots to privacy and banking rails. Is a 62 percent move next?

Ripple XRP pivots to privacy and banking rails. Is a 62 percent move next?

Ripple moved on multiple non-price fronts today. An engineering lead outlined a privacy roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Meanwhile, banking and capital-markets moves advanced with DBS and Franklin Templeton listing a tokenized fund alongside Ripple’s RLUSD on XRPL. In parallel, XRPL’s EVM sidechain—live since June—continues to pull in developers seeking Ethereum compatibility. XRPL sets […] The post Ripple XRP pivots to privacy and banking rails. Is a 62 percent move next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:08
IOTA to Secure Digital Identity Framework Connecting 36 Countries and 4.78 Billion Citizens

IOTA to Secure Digital Identity Framework Connecting 36 Countries and 4.78 Billion Citizens

IOTA could become the backbone for digital identity verification for over half the world’s population, while Europe’s serves around 450 million people. IOTA has spent years building a feeless, energy-efficient distributed ledger purpose-built for machine-to-machine and identity use cases. Self-sovereign identity may sound complicated, maybe even a little dystopian, but the idea is that you [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 15:49
