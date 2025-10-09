MEXC Exchange
Copper edges higher – ING
The post Copper edges higher – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LME Copper prices moved above $10,800/t (the highest since May 2024) as supply concerns keep the market in tight supply. In the latest supply disruptions, Tech Resources cut its output forecast for the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile, worsening global supply concerns, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Copper usage is expected to rise by 3% YoY this year “The company revised its 2025 production estimate from 210kt – 230kt to 170kt – 190kt and lowered its annual production targets for the next three years. This was largely due to challenges with tailings storage at the high-altitude site in the Andes, along with ship loader damage and instability in the mine pit. Copper has surged around 23% so far this year, driven by supply disruptions at major mines that outweigh weak demand in major industrial economies.” “Meanwhile, the international Copper Study Group (ICSG) forecasts the global Copper market to witness a supply deficit of 150kt in 2026 compared to its earlier forecast of a surplus of 209kt. For 2025, the group lowered the surplus estimates to 178kt in 2025, compared to its previous estimates of 289kt of surplus. Global mine supply is forecasted to rise by 1.4% YoY this year and 2.3% YoY in 2026.” “Meanwhile, refined Copper supply growth was revised up from 2.9% YoY to 3.4% YoY for the current year, mainly due to continued expansion in Chinese capacity and new capacity additions in the DRC, India and Indonesia. For 2026, refined output is expected to increase by just 0.9% YoY, supported by ramped-up capacity but offset by limited Copper concentrate availability. On the consumption side, global refined Copper usage is expected to rise by 3% YoY this year and 2.1% YoY in 2026.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/copper-edges-higher-ing-202510090825
Global economy more important than gold – Commerzbank
The post Global economy more important than gold – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Due to the sharp rise in the price of gold, Australia’s gold exports have also increased significantly in recent weeks. In the first eight months of this year, the share of Australian gold exports in total exports rose to over 10%. This is the first time since 1988, when data collection began. And this does not even take into account the rise in the price of gold in recent weeks, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. AUD is likely to remain weak “It can therefore be assumed that gold’s share of total exports is likely to continue to rise. For the coming months, the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects gold to replace natural gas as Australia’s second-largest export commodity. Our colleagues in commodities research even anticipate a permanently higher gold price than the Australian department, which could provide even stronger support for exports.” “This is likely to provide marginal support for the Australian dollar, but has not yet led to a resurgence in overall Australian exports. In August, exports were still 3% below the previous year’s level, and in the first eight months of the year, exports were around 1% below the previous year’s level. More important than gold for Australia are exports of industrial metals, iron ore, and energy, which together account for over 60% of exports.” “An improvement in the global economic situation would therefore help the Australian dollar more than a sustained rise in the price of gold. However, we do not currently expect this to happen. The Australian dollar is therefore likely to remain weak.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-global-economy-more-important-than-gold-commerzbank-202510090822
Energy-Efficient Blockchain Electroneum Announces Partnership with One Ocean Foundation to Create Transparent Donation System for Environmental Projects
Electroneum partners with One Ocean Foundation to build a blockchain-based transparent donation system, boosting accountability in marine conservation projects.
RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k)
The post RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US 401 (k), one of the largest retirement funds in the world, could soon have Bitcoin as an asset option. This comes after President Trump’s executive order that now allows alternative assets to be included in the fund’s plans. Even a small percentage of the retirement fund injected into Bitcoin could mean hundreds of billions, a domino that could stir massive price surges. Investors have started accumulating, and Bitcoin is rallying. Simultaneously, RockToken, a crypto computing platform, is gaining traction as both a low entry into Bitcoin and a portfolio diversifier. RockToken is enhancing its ecosystem and scaling its computing capabilities to capture the swelling demand for stable passive income. With its recently upgraded ecosystem, users are accessing services faster and earlier. They are able to register accounts and start earning the same with contract instant deployment. Moreover, new users are offered a free computing contract with a $99 non-withdrawable capital. The crypto returns from the trial plan are added to their accounts and can be withdrawn with future earnings. Is RockToken a Superior Cloud Computing Ecosystem? Simply yes. RockToken outranks most large crypto cloud computing platforms like Genesis with its higher daily return rates. It offers a minimum entry capital of $199, which is below most platforms of its caliber. And the pinnacle of its superiority is the recently upgraded contract features that offer greater scalability and coin diversity. Now investors can gradually grow their income through multi-currency contracts, which generate consistent daily payouts. RockToken increases its users’ earning potential, first by introducing referral commissions. When users refer their friends to purchase crypto computing contracts, they are awarded 6% direct referral commissions and 3% commissions for all indirect invites. The second way investors build high crypto returns is through staking the platform’s proprietary coin, ROCK, which is currently…
EUR/USD rallies remain limited with French politics weighing
The post EUR/USD rallies remain limited with French politics weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD turns lower and trades below 1.1620 at the time of writing, drawing closer to the 1.1600 support area, after being capped around 1.1650 at the European session opening on Thursday. Euro’s (EUR) upside attempts remain frail, as France’s political uncertainty keeps investors on their toes. France’s outgoing Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu calmed markets on Wednesday, stating that President Emmanuel Macron would announce a new PM in the next 48 hours and dismissing the opposition calls for new elections as, he said, there is no majority in the parliament for that. In the US, the Government shutdown enters its eighth day with a lack of progress to restore funding, while news from the Federal Reserve (Fed) is the main fundamental driver amid the absence of key economic data releases. The Minutes of the last Fed meeting confirmed on Wednesday the bank’s challenges to fine-tune its monetary policy, with employment weakening and inflation risks skewed to the upside. Later on Thursday, more Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, will provide further clues about the bank’s monetary policy plans. However, in the absence of key economic data, they are unlikely to change the market consensus of two more interest rate cuts in the remaining monetary policy meetings this year. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.01% 0.02% -0.08% -0.39% -0.16% 0.02% EUR 0.05% 0.05% 0.09% -0.05% -0.20% -0.09% -0.06% GBP 0.00% -0.05% 0.00% -0.07% -0.26% -0.10% -0.06% JPY -0.02% -0.09% 0.00% -0.16% -0.31% -0.22% -0.07% CAD 0.08% 0.05% 0.07% 0.16% -0.23% -0.07% -0.04% AUD 0.39% 0.20% 0.26% 0.31% 0.23% 0.19% 0.13% NZD 0.16% 0.09% 0.10% 0.22% 0.07% -0.19% 0.03% CHF -0.02%…
R. Kiyosaki says buy Silver before the ‘rocket leaves earth’
The post R. Kiyosaki says buy Silver before the ‘rocket leaves earth’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki has once again put hard assets at the center of his message, this time with silver in the spotlight. Posting on X on October 9, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author wrote: “SILVER near time high. Silver is a dollar away from turning into a rocket ship. Please get a few silver coins before the silver rocket leaves the earth.” SILVER near time high. Silver is a dollar away from turning into a rocket ship. Please get a few silver coins before the silver rocket leaves the earth. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 9, 2025 At the time, silver was trading at $49.35, less than a dollar from the psychologically critical $50 level. A decisive break would mark fresh highs and, in Kiyosaki’s telling, confirm silver’s place alongside gold, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) as insurance against what he calls the “end of the U.S. dollar.” Silver 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold/TradingView The remark came in a week when safe-haven assets have dominated headlines. Gold crossed $4,000, Bitcoin touched a record $125,835, and Ethereum notched its own all-time high in August. Against that backdrop, silver’s rally has been the missing piece in Kiyosaki’s long-standing call to hold “real assets” over fiat. Robert Kiyosaki blasts Wall Street advisors Later in the day, he turned his attention to Wall Street. Responding to Morgan Stanley’s new 60/20/20 allocation model— 60% stocks, 20% bonds, 20% gold — Kiyosaki said the shift only confirmed what he has argued for decades: that precious metals outperform over the long run. “Finally the truth comes out. The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years… but no one said anything.” For Kiyosaki, the formula is simpler. He lists gold and silver coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, rental real estate, oil wells and cattle as the assets that freed…
Bitwise Could Offer Solana ETF With Staking and 0.20% Fee as Analysts Note Intensifying Competition, SEC Delays Possible
The post Bitwise Could Offer Solana ETF With Staking and 0.20% Fee as Analysts Note Intensifying Competition, SEC Delays Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitwise updated its Solana ETF filing to add staking and a 0.20% annual fee, positioning the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) as a low-cost competitor in the emerging Solana staking ETF market while awaiting SEC approval amid regulatory delays. Bitwise adds staking and a 0.20% fee to its Solana ETF filing. Analysts call the fee aggressive and designed to attract inflows against incumbent issuers. SEC delays from a U.S. government shutdown may postpone final approvals for Solana ETFs. Bitwise Solana ETF updates include staking and a 0.20% fee; monitor SEC timing and competitive fee pressure — read the latest analysis. What is Bitwise’s Solana ETF update? Bitwise’s Solana ETF update adds staking capability and sets a 0.20% annual management fee for the proposed Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL). The amendment is the firm’s fifth revision to its SEC filing and aims to improve yield and competitiveness while regulatory approval remains pending. How does staking work in the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF? The filing lists custody and staking providers to handle delegated staking and re-staking activities. Bitwise names Coinbase Custody…
What If Satoshi’s $100B Bitcoin Moves? Here’s What Could Happen
The post What If Satoshi’s $100B Bitcoin Moves? Here’s What Could Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Overview of Satoshi’s background holdings Bitcoin was created in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity remains unknown. Between 2009 and 2011, Satoshi mined an estimated 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC — now worth over $100 billion — which has never been moved. Satoshi’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were mined in Bitcoin’s early days, when competition was low and mining was easy. Their long silence has fueled speculation. Some believe the private keys are lost, while others see it as a deliberate decision to uphold Bitcoin’s ideals or avoid market disruption. If Satoshi’s Bitcoin were ever moved, it could have a major impact on prices and investor confidence. Its continued dormancy shows Bitcoin’s strength as a decentralized system. It also keeps alive the mystery around Satoshi’s intentions, which continues to interest investors and crypto enthusiasts. Did you know? Bitcoin’s journey began on Jan. 3, 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block, known as the genesis block. Embedded in its code was a message referencing a Times headline about bank bailouts, highlighting Bitcoin’s purpose as an alternative to the traditional financial system. Potential triggers for the movement of Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin stash, estimated at 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC, has remained untouched since 2009-2011. This silence has fueled ongoing curiosity about what might one day trigger its movement. Analysts and crypto enthusiasts suggest several possible reasons: Personal financial needs: Satoshi, or anyone with access, might need funds for a venture or to transfer assets to heirs, prompting a partial liquidation of the stash. Ideological motives: The coins could be moved to make a statement, either to reinforce Bitcoin’s decentralization or to influence market dynamics strategically. Recovery of private keys: If previously lost keys were recovered, the stash could suddenly become accessible. External pressures: Governments might issue legal demands,…
Grayscale Rebalances Funds by Replacing MakerDAO with Aerodrome
TLDR Grayscale Adds Aerodrome, Drops MakerDAO in Q3 2025 DeFi Fund Update Uniswap Still Dominates as Grayscale Rebalances DeFi Fund in Q3 2025 Aave Adjusted, Aerodrome Enters: Grayscale’s New DeFi Fund Allocation Grayscale Eyes Liquidity: Aerodrome Joins, MakerDAO Exits in Q3 Revamp Grayscale Shakes Up DeFi & AI Funds: New Additions, Strategic Shifts Grayscale fund [...] The post Grayscale Rebalances Funds by Replacing MakerDAO with Aerodrome appeared first on CoinCentral.
Less bearish news out of France – ING
The post Less bearish news out of France – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News emerged last night from former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu that President Macron could announce a new PM by Friday evening. This has come as a surprise to a market that had felt that the next chapter in the French political saga could only be new and divisive elections. The Polymarket betting site now shows a 37% probability of elections being called by the end of October, versus a 70% probability this time yesterday, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. EUR may face another sharpish fall to the 1.1500 area “The news has helped EUR/USD to find some support near 1.1600 and the popular hedge, EUR/CHF, to bounce off 0.9300. And after spiking to the high-80s on Monday, the French: German OAT:Bund spread is drifting back to the low-80s. This news may be enough to buy the euro a reprieve until Friday evening at least.” “Today, we’ll see the minutes of the ECB policy meeting from last month. The message is expected to remain that the policy rate is ‘in a good place’ but that the ECB will not hesitate to act should risks develop. Those risks seem to err towards slower activity, lower inflation and another rate cut – although market pricing of that outcome remains very muted.” “We prefer the lower end of a two-month trading range holding at 1.1580/1600 for EUR/USD. If not, we could see another sharpish fall to the 1.1500 area.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-less-bearish-news-out-of-france-ing-202510090818
