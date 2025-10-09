Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI

Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has emphasized that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector should be approached with caution and responsibility. He also warned that the enthusiasm surrounding AI's benefits and potential must not come at the cost of risk management practices. "AI in banking sector must be done in a responsible and measured manner. The excitement around AI's benefits should not overshadow prudent risk management," Rao said in his speech during a recent event. "A robust governance is indispensable for ensuring the integrity of data, the reliability of models, and mitigating the risks associated with adoption of AI. The financial institutions should have in place a comprehensive strategy for AI adoption. It should be accompanied by clear policies, risk appetites, criticality, and impact assessments as well as ethical standards that cascade through the organisation," Rao said at the third edition of the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit on 'Banking That Builds Bharat: AI-Powered, Credit-Driven.' "Further, in a regulated industry like banking, it is essential to understand how a model arrives at its decisions, making explainability a critical requirement. Thus, there is a need for financial institutions to invest in Explainable AI frameworks that provide clear, auditable reasons for loan decisions. Strong governance is central to managing AI-driven model risk," he added. Humans are to be responsible for decisions, while AI can recommend The deputy governor also emphasized that human beings should be responsible for making decisions, while AI can automate and recommend. India's financial institutions, while adopting AI for business processes, should leverage the technology as a tool to support and improve human decisions, rather than replace them, he said. Rao's emphasis on a…