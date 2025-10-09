MEXC Exchange
Fantasy Sports Giant Sorare Chooses Solana to Build the Next-Gen On-Chain Sports Economy
The transition to Solana will enable Sorare’s trading cards to offer both gaming and financial utility, allowing users to compete for rewards, trade cards for real money, etc. By the end of October, all Sorare cards will be reissued as Solana NFTs, supporting ETH and SOL payments. On Wednesday, October 8, fantasy sports platform Sorare [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/09 17:39
Citi invests in stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK as U.S. banks deepen crypto exposure
Citi Ventures has made a strategic investment in stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK, which now has a valuation exceeding $750 million. BVNK secures Citi Ventures backing, valuation tops $750M Citi Ventures, the venture capital arm of Citigroup, has made a strategic…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 17:35
UK officially lifts retail ban on cryptocurrency ETNs
PANews reported on October 9th, according to CoinDesk, that the UK has officially lifted its long-standing retail ban on cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that the digital asset market is mature and individuals can invest through regulated products, but integration into investment portfolios will take time. On Wednesday, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed that retail investors can purchase cryptocurrency ETNs listed on FCA-approved exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange. On the same day, HM Revenue and Customs stated that such notes can be included in individual savings accounts (ISAs) and pension plans, allowing investors to earn tax-free returns. Starting April 6, 2026, cETNs will be classified as investments in innovative finance individual savings accounts, with unchanged tax benefits. This move demonstrates the government's commitment to diversified savings and mainstreaming digital finance.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:34
The $4/USDT 24-hour trading volume on Aster DEX is second only to ASTER, and the trading volume continues to increase.
PANews reported on October 9th that the latest data from Aster DEX shows that the 24-hour trading volume of the $4/USDT spot trading pair on the Aster DEX platform reached $56.74 million, ranking second only to $ASTER/USDT's $154 million. Despite a 2.71% price drop of $4/USDT, trading volume continued to increase, demonstrating user confidence in Aster DEX's deep liquidity and trading experience. In addition, the decentralized liquidity of the BNB Chain ecosystem has grown significantly recently. As the core decentralized exchange (DEX) on the chain, Aster is attracting more traders to switch to on-chain operations.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:28
Analyst advocates for major Pi Network Upgrade in Q4 2025
Amid growing uncertainty and user frustration, a crypto analyst has offered a clearer timeline for Pi Network’s long-awaited upgrade. Dr. Altcoin, a crypto analyst on X, shared an update suggesting the Protocol 23 upgrade for the Pi Network may finally…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 17:26
bepay money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Bringing $10B+ in Bitcoin Holdings and 50+ Leading Projects
The Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, powered by bepay money, gathers global leaders to shape Bitcoin’s evolution, sustainability, and institutional adoption
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 17:16
Zcash Jumps Over 30% as Grayscale Accumulates $46M ZEC
Grayscale’s Zcash Trust amassed $46M in shielded ZEC, sparking a 30% ZEC price surge while analysts flag possible corrections.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/09 17:11
Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI
The post Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has emphasized that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector should be approached with caution and responsibility. He also warned that the enthusiasm surrounding AI’s benefits and potential must not come at the cost of risk management practices. “AI in banking sector must be done in a responsible and measured manner. The excitement around AI’s benefits should not overshadow prudent risk management,” Rao said in his speech during a recent event. “A robust governance is indispensable for ensuring the integrity of data, the reliability of models, and mitigating the risks associated with adoption of AI. The financial institutions should have in place a comprehensive strategy for AI adoption. It should be accompanied by clear policies, risk appetites, criticality, and impact assessments as well as ethical standards that cascade through the organisation,” Rao said at the third edition of the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit on ‘Banking That Builds Bharat: AI-Powered, Credit-Driven.’ “Further, in a regulated industry like banking, it is essential to understand how a model arrives at its decisions, making explainability a critical requirement. Thus, there is a need for financial institutions to invest in Explainable AI frameworks that provide clear, auditable reasons for loan decisions. Strong governance is central to managing AI-driven model risk,” he added. Humans are to be responsible for decisions, while AI can recommend The deputy governor also emphasized that human beings should be responsible for making decisions, while AI can automate and recommend. India’s financial institutions, while adopting AI for business processes, should leverage the technology as a tool to support and improve human decisions, rather than replace them, he said. Rao’s emphasis on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:05
Ethereum Bolsters Its Protocols to Counter Digital Surveillance Threats
The Ethereum Foundation takes a new step by launching the Privacy Cluster, a team entirely dedicated to network privacy. A strategic initiative that responds to the growing concerns about digital surveillance and the increasing need to protect user data. L’article Ethereum Bolsters Its Protocols to Counter Digital Surveillance Threats est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:05
BNB Price: CZ’s YZi Labs Unveils $1B Fund to Grow BNB Ecosystem
TLDR YZi Labs announced a $1 billion fund to support builders developing projects on BNB Chain across multiple sectors including DeFi, AI, and payments BNB reached a new all-time high above $1,330 on October 7 and recorded 27% gains over seven days BNB Chain processes 26 million average daily transactions and leads the market in [...] The post BNB Price: CZ’s YZi Labs Unveils $1B Fund to Grow BNB Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 16:49
