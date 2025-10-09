2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Digital Asset Treasury: Chasing utility in a volatile market | Opinion

The success of Digital Asset Treasury ultimately hinges on a fundamental understanding that digital assets are not speculative investment vehicles
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009-6.15%
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:31
Robinhood co-founders make the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of the world's 500 richest people.

PANews reported on October 9th that Robinhood Markets Inc.'s stock price has quadrupled this year, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500. This surge has been fueled by President Trump's deregulation of financial markets, which has led to rising stock prices and a surge in cryptocurrency trading. This surge has propelled Robinhood co-founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt to their first appearance on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of the world's 500 richest people, with personal fortunes of $7.5 billion and $8.8 billion, respectively. The two co-founders each hold about 6% of Robinhood's shares and jointly control the board through a special class of super-voting stock. Bhatt is set to step down as an executive in 2024 but remain on the board.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.865-5.46%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01163-2.26%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7309+10.91%
PANews2025/10/09 17:23
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $122K, ZCash (ZEC) Explodes by 35%: Market Watch

The total market capitalization retraced to almost $4.2 trillion.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,997.55-1.32%
Zcash
ZEC$268.41+25.42%
4
4$0.10469+25.69%
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 17:19
Etherem Founder Vitalik Buterin Gains $1M Worth of Starknet Tokens in Latest Distribution

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has received a new airdrop of 6.29 million STRK tokens, valued at around $1.01 million. The latest distribution was made by Starknet, a leading Layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum.Visit Website
GAINS
GAINS$0.02084-0.95%
STRK
STRK$0.1348+2.19%
1
1$0.003648+3.19%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:15
Luxembourg Claims Bragging Rights as First Eurozone Nation to Invest in Bitcoin

A Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has invested a 1% sliver of its holdings into Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first state level fund in the Eurozone to do so, according to a representative for the Agency for the Development of Luxembourg's Financial Centre.European nations Finland, Georgia and the U.K. also hold bitcoin, although most of that crypto is sourced from criminal seizures, according to Bitbo, with the exception of Georgia, a nation outside the Eurozone that owns 66 BTC for investment purposes. During his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth, revealed the European nation’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its holdings in Bitcoin.“Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL's new investment policy, which was approved by the Government in July 2025,” said Jonathan Westhead, communications lead for the Luxembourg Finance Agency representative via email.Luxembourg, one of the least populated countries in Europe (682,000 approximately) introduced its Intergenerational Sovereign Fund (FSIL) back in 2014, intended to build up a reserve for future generations. The fund holds a modest $730 million of assets, most of its investments being in high-quality bonds.Under the revised framework, the FSIL will continue to invest in equity and debt markets, while now also being authorized to allocate up to 15% of its assets to alternative investments. These include private equity and real estate, as well as crypto assets. To avoid operational risks, the exposure to Bitcoin has been taken through a selection of ETFs, Westhead said.“Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet, given the FSIL’s particular profile and mission, the Fund's management board concluded that a 1% allocation strikes the right balance, while sending a clear message about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Obviously, what’s right for the FSIL might not be right for other investors,” he said.
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.003648+3.19%
Union
U$0.007112-15.89%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:05
Why Intent-Based Launchpads Could Reshape the Future of Token Distribution

Source: DepositphotosToken sales can be attractive. Pick the right one and they’re highly lucrative, after all, giving you early exposure to the hottest new projects and capturing all the upside as they grow. It’s no wonder that competition to secure an allocation for the top token sales is so intense. But for all their upside, token sales are also a headache. They’re a complex, multi-stage process with no guaranteed positive outcome. Whether you secure entry or get refused because the sale’s oversubscribed, you’ll still have to go through the usual steps: swapping tokens, bridging tokens, and juggling multiple wallets, with the potential of making a costly misclick amplified when interacting with unfamiliar networks. It’s a lot of work and a lot of risk to take on given the low prospect of making the whitelist and hitting the jackpot should the token fly rather than flop. There has to be a better way. Of course there’s a better way: this is web3, after all, where if you don’t like the current framework, you just have to go away and design your own – then convince the market to adopt it. When it comes to token sales, that “better way” may finally be here. It’s still early, but there are signs that momentum is shifting away from the current multi-hop model to intent-based launchpads that reduce token sale participation to a single click. It’s an idea, surely, whose time has come. But will it catch on? Buying Tokens With Intent In navigating the multichain landscape, you may have encountered the term “intent.” Often accompanied by the suffix “-based,” it describes a type of architecture designed to streamline complex processes – particularly those that require interacting with smart contracts on different chains. NEAR, for example, has developed Intents, a framework for seamless, multichain execution. It utilizes solvers and chain signatures, resulting in a process that, from a user perspective, feels as simple as making a token swap. Intents don’t just make life easier for users: they also do the same for developers, who can create dapps that can interact with multiple chains without needing to get bogged down in coding and meticulous auditing to eliminate bugs. Instead they can tap into the tooling and libraries that come bundled with Intents. But what’s all this got to do with token sales? Well, as noted above, in their current form they’re highly complicated, particularly when obliged to purchase tokens on an existing network and claim the new token on a new network. From bridges to token conversions, there’s a lot of steps that must be navigated, all of which cost fees, take time, and heighten the chance of user error. But when intent-based architecture is judiciously applied here, this problem is effectively solved. The technology allows users on any network to participate in a token sale by pledging funds they already hold – USDC on Solana, say, or ETH on Ethereum. If they’re successful in securing an allocation, the funds they lock into the smart contract will be retained and the new token will be made claimable on the new network. If they’re not, the funds are returned. Whatever the outcome, it’s all done in a couple of clicks. That’s intent-based architecture in action – and it’s already seeing action by streamlining access to the latest token sales such as Intellex. Spotlight on Intellex: An Omnichain Token Sale Intellex is building a framework for cross-chain agent collaboration. It aims to develop a “collective memory” for enterprises and individuals that allows this knowledge to be fed into agents that can leverage it to make smarter decisions. Its interoperable layer, built using NEAR, allows agents to operate anywhere, effortlessly – with enterprises reaping the rewards from all this onchain activity, while keeping possession of their precious IP. Speaking of NEAR, the blockchain’s Intents framework described earlier is playing a part in making the Intellex token sale operate as flawlessly as its interoperable agents. That’s because it’s been hosted on Calyx, the omnichain token launchpad that enables projects to reach users across 20-odd blockchains simultaneously – without bridges or coding complex smart contracts from scratch. That’s because Calyx takes advantage of NEAR Intents to simplify cross-chain interactions, giving users equal and instant access, regardless of which network they’re on. Having launched the $ITLX token on Calyx, Intellex isn’t done with NEAR Intents – in fact it’s just getting started with them. That’s because the Intellex protocol, which operates as a Layer 2, uses the same chain abstraction technology to let agents own, share, and use collective memory across multiple networks. This is great for token sales, great for agentic frameworks, and great for anything else that needs to connect to numerous chains. gCalyx.The wait is over: @intellex_xyz sale is live on Calyx 🪷Intellex provides agents with a portable, auditable memory layer for collaboration and trust, anchored on @NEARProtocol to create on-chain value with every action. pic.twitter.com/IVdlIdn3lm — Calyx (@Calyxdotxyz) October 8, 2025     As blockchain projects are starting to discover, Intents are a shortcut to achieving interoperability. If interoperability is the endgame – the point at which blockchain fragmentation has been entirely eliminated – Intents are the fast-track to achieving it. Easier to say than “interoperability” and easy to implement, Intents make all blockchains work as one. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.113-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00861+2.86%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:03
Ethereum: Is $6K closer than you think? The numbers say…

With traders refusing to sell, the next move can make a big difference.
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+0.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.08009-0.01%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
Spur Protocol Partners with KaratDAO for ZK/MPC-Compiler Technology to Strengthen Privacy and Interoperability for DeFi

Spur Protocol, a decentralized network that aims to make crypto applications accessible and rewarding to everyone, announced a strategic collaboration with KaratDAO, a distributed data identity platform. By integrating KaratDAO’s confidential identity management technology into its DeFi ecosystem, this partnership is set to play an essential role in redefining Spur’s offerings and widening its reach. Spur Protocol is a blockchain platform designed to make financial services more accessible in the DeFi landscape. It focuses on empowering people by offering cutting-edge DeFi solutions in a safe on-chain ecosystem. On the other hand, KaratDAO is an advanced blockchain network that specializes in connecting Web2 and Web3 identities, enabling people to control and monetize their digital presence across different landscapes like financial, medical, and social data. Using its state-of-the-art technologies, including ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs) and MPC (Multi-party Computation), Karat addresses the major challenges of user control and privacy that affect today’s data-powered and digital environments. By using these technologies, Karat allows people to share their data while safely maintaining full control and privacy. Partnership Announcement 📣 We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @KaratDAO!KaratDAO is building the future of ZK ID infrastructure, empowering data & social applications with MPC/ZK technologies.Together with SpurProtocol, we’ll drive privacy-preserving… pic.twitter.com/V51ow5VG9h— Spur protocol (@spurprotocol) October 8, 2025 Spur Enhances Privacy and Security Using Karat’s Technology By combining its DeFi ecosystem with KaratDAO’s ZK and MPC technology, Spur Protocol introduces a secure and seamless on-chain identity service that gives its customers more control over their on-chain identities. The integration enables Spur clients to access applications between Web2 and Web3 landscapes efficiently, improving interoperability and customer experience. The integration is also important for developers on the Spur Protocol as it allows them to develop high-performing decentralized applications that seamlessly interact with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, enabling them to become more accessible. By infusing Karat’s identity management solution into its platform, Spur seeks to provide its customers with improved control over their data and on-chain assets, powered by advanced privacy and security. With its collaboration with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers an approach to store and move their assets safely across chains while preserving their confidentiality. This is accomplished through the integration of Karat’s ZK and MPC technology into Spur’s network, enabling customers to transact and interact on-chain with confidence and security. Advancing a Secure and Unified Web3 Ecosystem The collaboration between Spur Protocol and KaratDao is an important development in the Web3 environment as it aims to establish a more secure and interoperable on-chain ecosystem. By working together, the two platforms improve people’s engagement in the digital space and connect the conventional Web2 landscape with the next-gen Web3’s decentralized world. This alliance is especially important given the rising concerns involving confidentiality issues in the digital space. By collaborating with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers cutting-edge security and confidentiality while engaging across diverse decentralized networks. The alliance highlights the commitment by the two firms to developing a safer and more confidential digital space. The collaboration is a vital move toward the establishment of a safer and more confidential on-chain ecosystem.   
ZKsync
ZK$0.03976+1.53%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.0155-0.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00133-10.79%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
Time to Buy FLOKI? BNB Season Says Yes

BNB has officially entered a new golden era. After a powerful rally that pushed its price above $1,300 and multiple new all-time highs, the BNB ecosystem is once again at the center of the crypto spotlight. And this time, one name keeps coming up alongside it — FLOKI. According to Floki’s latest announcement, BNB is
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.0000671-2.15%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,124.95-0.99%
ERA
ERA$0.3901+2.22%
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
Solana’s Jupiter to Develop JupUSD Stablecoin With Backing From Ethena Labs

The post Solana’s Jupiter to Develop JupUSD Stablecoin With Backing From Ethena Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter is rolling out its own stablecoin, JupUSD, by the end of the year. The coin will be native to Solana and tightly integrated across Jupiter’s ecosystem, including its perpetuals platform, lending markets, and trading interfaces, the DEX shared on X on Wednesday. JupUSD is being developed in partnership with Ethana Labs, known for minting over $16 billion in stablecoins through their project. The stablecoin will be fully collateralized by Ethana Labs’ USDtb, a stablecoin that’s backed by treasury funds including BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL). The team plans to add USDe as a secondary backing asset, aiming to boost yield potential. Smart contracts that allow minting and redemption of JupUSD are being built, Jupiter said, with multiple audits expected ahead of the launch. Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator that has since expanded its offerings, currently has $3.58 billion in total value locked according to DeFiLlama, making it the leading protocol on Solana. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/10/08/solana-s-jupiter-to-develop-jupusd-stablecoin-with-backing-from-ethena-labs
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009971+2.01%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9992+0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:58
