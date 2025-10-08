2025-10-12 Sunday

The Mind Beyond the Charts

The Mind Beyond the Charts

Roman Demidov, a leading crypto analyst, blends logic, psychology, and data to decode market behavior, proving that understanding matters more than reaction.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:45
Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available

Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available

The post Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from October 8th to offer staking services in New York, one of the most tightly regulated crypto markets in the United States. This approval allows Coinbase users in the state to earn rewards by staking cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana directly through the platform. For years, New York’s strict financial oversight made it difficult for exchanges to provide staking, but a recent decision by the SEC confirmed that staking as a service does not represent a “security”. Coinbase celebrated the news as a step forward for accessibility, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance rules and the decentralized world of crypto. What Is Staking and Why It’s Popular If you’re not familiar with what staking is, that’s understandable as it’s only really become popular in the last three years. Put simply, staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrencies to help secure a blockchain network in return for earning rewards. Instead of mining with expensive hardware, staking allows investors to earn passive income simply by holding and staking their coins. The most well-known example is Ethereum, which moved from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in 2022. Since then, staking has become one of the most popular ways for investors to generate yield in crypto.  According to blockchain analytics firms, tens of billions of dollars’ worth of crypto are now staked globally. The yields may vary by coin but often range between 3 and 8 percent annually. Which States Still Don’t Allow Staking While New York’s approval is a major win for Coinbase, still not every state is on board. Several jurisdictions in the United States still restrict or heavily regulate staking products due to concerns over investor protection. States that currently don’t allow staking are California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin however it is hoped that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:20
A Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has invested 1% of its assets in a Bitcoin ETF.

A Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has invested 1% of its assets in a Bitcoin ETF.

PANews reported on October 9th that according to CoinDesk, a representative of the Luxembourg Financial Center Development Agency stated that a Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has invested 1% of its assets in a Bitcoin ETF, becoming the first national fund in the Eurozone to take such a step. Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth revealed that Luxembourg's Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its assets in Bitcoin when presenting the 2026 budget to the Chamber of Deputies. Jonathan Westhead, Head of Communications for the Luxembourg Financial Services Agency, stated that this investment is a testament to FSIL's new investment policy, approved by the government in July 2025, which aims to highlight Luxembourg's leading position in digital finance. FSIL, established in 2014, currently holds $730 million in assets, primarily invested in high-quality bonds. The revised framework allows FSIL to continue investing in equities and bonds while also allocating up to 15% of its assets to alternative investments, including private equity, real estate, and crypto assets. To mitigate risk, Bitcoin investments are made through selected ETFs.
PANews2025/10/09 17:11
Citi Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK Despite Previously Opposing Crypto Payment Rails

Citi Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK Despite Previously Opposing Crypto Payment Rails

Citigroup invested in stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK through Citi Ventures at a valuation exceeding $750 million, reversing its previous warnings about deposit flight risks as stablecoins processed over $5 trillion in transactions over the past 30 days.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:11
UK Authorities Announce the Creation of the “Digital Markets Champion” Position

UK Authorities Announce the Creation of the “Digital Markets Champion” Position

The UK announced the creation of a new position — “champion of digital markets”. He will oversee the tokenization of financial instruments and the digitalization of the country’s wholesale markets. The government’s plans were announced by Finance Minister Lucy Rigby in a speech prepared for the Digital Assets Week conference in London, Bloomberg writes. According […] Сообщение UK Authorities Announce the Creation of the “Digital Markets Champion” Position появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/09 17:07
Coinbase Rolls Out Ethereum, Solana Staking To New York Users After Approval

Coinbase Rolls Out Ethereum, Solana Staking To New York Users After Approval

Leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today announced that it has rolled out crypto staking services for New York residents after receiving regulatory approval. Notably, Coinbase’s New York-based users can now stake Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) on the exchange. Coinbase’s New York Users Can Now Stake Ethereum, Solana After years of regulatory back-and-forth, Coinbase has […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 17:00
From enthusiasm to rationality, the value transformation of crypto investment in 2025

From enthusiasm to rationality, the value transformation of crypto investment in 2025

Article written by Prathik Desai Article compiled by: Block unicorn As we move through the three quarters of 2025, I thought it would be a good time to take a look back at how money is flowing into the crypto ecosystem. While 2024 will see a surge in funding for Layer 1 and 2 projects, developer tools, and AI products, this year’s funding will primarily support payments and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Funds that chased every hot idea last year are now becoming more selective, focusing on a few specific areas. The result is fewer deals but more money, and the venture capital market seems to see the value of cryptocurrencies more clearly. While overall funding is down year-on-year in the nine months to September, the data tells us this may not be a bad sign for projects building in this space. Okay, now let’s get to the point. From January 1st to September 30th, crypto venture capital investment totaled $4.09 billion across 463 funding rounds, of which 392 disclosed check amounts. This represents a 19% decrease from the same period last year, according to funding tracker data from Decentralised.co. During the same period in 2024, total funding was $5.04 billion across 980 deals, of which 725 disclosed funding amounts. Despite the decline in total funding, the average deal size of disclosed rounds surged 50% to $10.4 million, while the median check size rose from $3 million to $4 million in 2025. Thus, the market appears calmer than the previous year, yet capital intensity is higher. The top 20 rounds accounted for 40% of all funding in 2025, compared to 32% in 2024. Zooming in to the top 50 rounds, that share swells from 49% in 2024 to 69% this year. This year's capital flows show that the financing stage is also upgrading. The share of seed and Series A funding has decreased, while the share of later-stage funding has increased. Approximately 57% of funding went to early-stage crypto projects (seed and Series A), compared to 80% in the first nine months of 2024. This suggests that investors are shifting risk from the idea stage to the execution stage. Today, venture capitalists demand evidence before investing in a project. They double down on projects with established distribution systems and a clear regulatory status, rather than new entrants. Investing more money in later stages means fewer failures and fewer opportunities for quick riches. Returns are flattening, relying more on cash flow. On the other hand, this could lead to a narrowing of the pipeline of ideas by 2026. If Series A and Seed rounds don't recover soon, venture capital interest in emerging sectors could wane. The concentration of funding flows suggests a shift in venture capitalists’ expectations about where value will come from. Industry data shows that the only sector that remains a consistent investor favorite in both 2024 and 2025 is AI. The top five funding-absorbing sectors in 2024 failed to attract the same level of investor interest in 2025. For founders, this means that if you're building a business in AI, payments, enterprise infrastructure, and real-world asset tokenization (RWA), funding is there. Outside of these areas, funding has dried up in areas like layer-1 and layer-2 infrastructure, developer tools, and social, which will constitute the cream of the crop in 2024. All of this conveys several key messages. First, the capital structure is shifting toward fewer but deeper dominant investors. This is often seen in mature industries. As an industry accumulates experience and experimentation over its lifecycle, more cautious and calculated investments emerge. This adds structure to the ecosystem, favoring later-stage projects but leaving little room for new entrants with smaller funds. Second, price discovery has shifted from hype cycles to indicator-based fluctuations. Investors now bet when they see profits, rather than chasing hype. Third, the pace is slowing. Fewer new experiments are being funded, which means less innovation in new areas to test market demand. New products will still emerge, but they are more likely to come from established companies or bootstrapped projects, such as Aster (BNB Chain) and Hyperliquid (non-VC-backed). This new approach rewards meaningful metrics like revenue generation and company-level storytelling. It also exposes optimism bias by highlighting the fragility of ideas. Overall, a smaller venture capital market will become more stable. We may hope to restore some aspects of 2024, such as a more even distribution of investment across the stages and a thicker middle, but until then, we must accept the status quo of less investment and larger funds. That’s all for this discussion, see you in the next article.
PANews2025/10/09 17:00
Ethereum’s Strategic Move to Enhance Privacy in Blockchain Technology

Ethereum’s Strategic Move to Enhance Privacy in Blockchain Technology

The post Ethereum’s Strategic Move to Enhance Privacy in Blockchain Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation is setting its sights on strengthening privacy within blockchain technology, addressing the inherent tension between the need for transparency and the requirement for confidentiality. The organization is focusing on developing research and technologies to integrate privacy into the Ethereum network’s operations. Continue Reading:Ethereum’s Strategic Move to Enhance Privacy in Blockchain Technology Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereums-strategic-move-to-enhance-privacy-in-blockchain-technology
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:52
CoreWeave chief dismisses talk of circular AI funding

CoreWeave chief dismisses talk of circular AI funding

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator dismissed claims of circular AI investments, calling them “fundamentally flawed.”
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 16:00
RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k)

RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k)

The US 401 (k), one of the largest retirement funds in the world, could soon have Bitcoin as an asset option. This comes after President Trump’s executive order that now allows alternative assets to be included in the fund’s plans.
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 21:10
