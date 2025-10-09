MEXC Exchange
A whale's 3x leveraged BNB long position opened 5 days ago has already generated a profit of over $1 million.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x2a02 opened a long position of 7,957 BNB using 3x leverage five days ago, worth approximately US$10.13 million, and its current unrealized profit has exceeded US$1 million.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:40
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Explode 5000% if the Current Bull Run Continues into 2026
As the cryptocurrency market continues surging into late 2025, investors are eyeing altcoins poised for massive appreciations. While older cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE have attracted market interest, a new coin is gaining traction with potential for massive gains. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project, is moving fast in its presale stage […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 17:30
Fed's Williams: Concerns about the labor market, favors further rate cuts
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to a New York Times report, Federal Reserve Chairman Williams said he supports further interest rate cuts this year, despite inflation having deviated from the central bank's 2% target in recent months. His rationale revolves around the already cracked labor market. Williams said he wants to prevent these cracks from deepening. He doesn't believe the US economy is on the brink of a recession, but the slowdown in monthly job growth, coupled with other signs that businesses are more hesitant to hire, warrants attention. Williams noted that the Fed has flexibility to support the labor market because the inflation outlook looks less dire than it did earlier this year. Trump's tariffs have raised some consumer prices, but he expects the impact on inflation will fade over time, despite the president's new import taxes on products like furniture and pharmaceuticals. "I'm very concerned about the risk of a further slowdown in the labor market," Williams said, adding that if the economy develops as expected—with inflation rising to around 3% and unemployment slightly above the current 4.3%—he would support "lowering interest rates this year, but we need to see what that means in detail."
PANews
2025/10/09 17:28
China restricts rare earth and tech exports
China has tightened its controls on rare earth exports and imposed additional restrictions on processing technology.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 17:25
Expert Explains Why He Stores His Family’s Wealth in XRP
Renowned crypto commentator Coach JV has again made a strong case for XRP and Bitcoin as essential tools for financial protection. In his latest post on X, he shared why he stores his family’s “hard-earned money” in these digital assets.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:12
U.S. Bank Selected as Custodian of Anchorage Digital’s Stablecoin Reserve Assets
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Businesswire, US Bank announced that it has been selected as the custodian of Anchorage Digital Bank's payment stablecoin reserve assets. Anchorage Digital Bank reportedly launched its stablecoin issuance platform in July 2025, after the passage of the US GENIUS Act.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:05
AMBTS, a subsidiary of the Netherlands' Amdax, has raised €30 million to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on October 9th that according to Reuters on October 7th, Dutch cryptocurrency company Amdax announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a Bitcoin reserve company called AMBTS on the Dutch exchange, and has raised 30 million euros (about 35 million US dollars) in funding. Amdax said that the completion of AMBTS's first round of financing means that the company is ready to launch its Bitcoin purchase program.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:04
Utility Over Meme Coins? Here’s Why Many Investors Are Swapping Out Dogecoin And Shiba Inu For The Crypto Super App With 1000x Potential
The post Utility Over Meme Coins? Here’s Why Many Investors Are Swapping Out Dogecoin And Shiba Inu For The Crypto Super App With 1000x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In every crypto cycle, meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu light up the charts with viral momentum. They’ve brought countless newcomers into the market — but as investors begin to search for deeper value and real utility, attention is shifting toward projects with stronger fundamentals and long-term earning potential. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX) enters the picture. Combining the excitement of a fast-moving presale with the sophistication of a multi-asset trading ecosystem, BlockchainFX has captured the interest of both retail and institutional investors. With its presale now exceeding $9 million and growing rapidly, BFX is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy for those seeking more than just hype — a project that builds real value, not just social buzz. Here’s Why The BFX Presale Has Raised Over $9m Already BlockchainFX’s presale has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in the crypto space, raising over $9 million in record time. Its success is built around a tiered structure that increases the token price after each stage — meaning early buyers stand to gain the most as BFX moves toward its $0.05 market debut. Currently trading at $0.027, the BFX token has already shown strong demand thanks to its blend of innovation and transparency. To further reward participants, BlockchainFX is offering a 30% bonus for investors who use the BLOCK30 code — a limited-time incentive that has sparked a rush of interest as investors act before the next presale tier lifts the price again. With the combination of structured growth, community-driven enthusiasm, and practical use cases, BFX is emerging as one of the best presales to buy now. Beyond its presale performance, BlockchainFX offers one of the most rewarding staking models in the crypto market. Every transaction within the platform contributes to the growth of the community…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:02
Polymarket Founder Hits Billionaire Status, Token Rumors Follow $2B ICE Investment
TLDR Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, age 27, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after ICE valued the company at $8 billion Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the New York Stock Exchange, plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket Coplan posted a cryptic message suggesting a possible POLY token launch, listing it alongside major [...] The post Polymarket Founder Hits Billionaire Status, Token Rumors Follow $2B ICE Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 16:58
Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins?
If you’ve been grinding cases and ended up with a pile of mid-tier skins you never use, CSGO upgrader games might be exactly what you’re looking for. These are essentially high-stakes trade-up systems where you risk your current skins for a shot at something way better – think of it as CSGO’s version of double […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 15:42
