Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol

Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol

The post Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just 4% of Americans definitely believe – as President Donald Trump does – that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increases the risk of a child developing autism, a new KFF poll shows. In this photo, Trump, right, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Trump said his administration was linking acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to autism and urging pregnant women to largely avoid the medication. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Just 4% of Americans definitely believe – as President Donald Trump does – that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increases the risk of a child developing autism, a new KFF poll shows. The poll comes following last month’s warning by Trump and the White House’s top health official, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that taking acetaminophen, which is the active ingredient in Tylenol, can increase the risk of autism. Though Trump and Kennedy blame Tylenol for putting children at risk for autism, science does not back up their claims. Their message of “don’t take Tylenol” has been rebuked by physicians, medical researchers and public health officials around the world. As one example, the European Medicines Agency emphasized that its recommendations had not changed. It considers acetaminophen a safe way to address pain and fever in pregnancy, which are conditions that “can be dangerous to developing babies if left untreated,” according to reports. And in the U.S., scores of medical groups have also affirmed the drug’s safety with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists warning that “the conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks.” Thus, the KFF poll is…
Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies

Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies

The post Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned cryptocurrency commentator, Arthur Hayes, suggests a changing narrative in the digital currency landscape, asserting that upcoming market conditions diminish the likelihood of an impending bear market. In his latest insights, Hayes indicates that the typical four-year Bitcoin halving cycle may no longer hold significant sway over market trajectories. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-future-shifting-dynamics-and-economic-policies
Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes

Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes

The post Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent rally and new all-time high beyond $126,000 are starting to show signs of overheating on Thursday, October 9, as the daily technical picture flashes historically fairly reliable indicators of a coming correction.  Namely, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential, which identifies potential reversals by counting consecutive price bars, rose to 9 on the cryptocurrency’s 24-hour chart.  This parameter, as on-chain crypto analyst Ali Martinez notes, has been quite accurate this year, as the same value presaged a 7% pullback in July and a 13% drop in August. What’s more, Martinez’s analysis further suggests that the relative strength index (RSI) of 74.21 is likewise implying that “digital gold” is in the overbought zone. At the same time, the +100 reading on the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO), a market momentum measurement that oscillates between -100 and +100 and often peaks just before market reversals, adds further support to the argument. Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at roughly $121,750, down 0.59% on the day. If the RSI or CMO flatten or fall while the price remains the same or goes up, a bearish divergence would become likely. BTC 24-hour price. Source: Finbold A breakout still possible On October 7, another prominent strategist, TradingShot, also predicted Bitcoin was due for a short-term pullback due to a key technical rejection at the higher highs trendline near $126,000. This number, the reasoning went, has consistently capped price action since July 14 and acted as strong resistance throughout the crypto’s three-month consolidation, marking the top of several previous rallies. Much like Martinez, TradingShot pointed out that this recent price denial closely mirrors price behavior from mid-July and mid-August, both of which led to significant retracements. However, the analyst also added that a decisive breakout above…
Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions

Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions

The post Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ferrero North America is planning to spend more than $100 million on marketing campaigns tied to the Super Bowl and World Cup next year. The sports push comes as the confectioner’s parent company drives further into the United States through acquisitions and investments in domestic production. Ferrero, which was founded in Italy but is now based in Luxembourg, entered North America nearly a half century ago, but the company only really started investing in the market over the past decade. In July, Ferrero bought cereal maker WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion, the latest in a deal spree that included snapping up Nestle’s U.S. candy business and Halo Top owner Wells Enterprises. The Nutella owner, which just started its fiscal 2026 in September, is preparing itself for its biggest year yet in the U.S., where it is the third-largest candy company, trailing only Hershey and Mars. Its privately held parent company saw an 8.9% increase in turnover — or revenue — in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2024, Ferrero disclosed in its most recent financial data. In the past year, Ferrero USA has seen dollar sales grow 4.5%, outpacing the broader confectionery and cookie categories, according to the company. “We want to do something big to kind of reintroduce ourselves to North America,” said Michael Lindsey, chief business officer of Ferrero North America. Ferrero North America’s bet on sports will kick off in February with the company’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, which will star Kinder Bueno. Its sister company Ferrera has previously aired spots during the big game, including last year’s Nerds Gummy Clusters ad. Then, starting in June, Ferrero North America is planning a slate of promotions around the World Cup. Ads for its products will play before or after the games and the company plans to push promotions…
China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war

China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war

The post China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tourists visit the Confucius Temple market area in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on Oct. 1, 2025. Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images BEIJING — The latest sign of hyper-competition, or “involution,” has emerged in China’s tourism industry, adding to concerns about growing deflationary pressure in the broader economy. Over the Oct. 1 to 8 public holiday — dubbed “Golden Week” — total domestic tourism trips reached 888 million and generated 809.01 billion yuan ($113.63 billion) in revenue, according to official data released Thursday. That’s up by 1.8% and 7.6% from last year, respectively, according to CNBC’s calculations of the figures. The gains, however, slowed from the May 1–5 holiday earlier this year, when domestic trips and tourism revenue grew 6.4% and 8% respectively. In fact, average spending per domestic tourist trip during the Golden Week was also around 3% lower than in 2019 before the pandemic, Goldman Sachs pointed out Thursday. “The Golden Week was ‘Golden Weak,'” said Mix Shi, founder of PoshPacker Hostels Chengdu Group. Although his three hostels in the city ended up being fully booked, Shi said he had to cut nightly rates by about 60% — because nearby hotels dropped prices even more. “Way too much money has been pouring into the hotel industry lately,” Shi said, noting, “the competition is insane, and some really nice places are going for dirt cheap. It’s great for travelers because they have more choices, but it’s a real blow to hostels.” Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province in southwestern China, ranked second to Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province in the east, in tourism spending for the holiday on the Meituan online booking platform. Among local and international visitors to hostels in mainland China, Chengdu’s popularity more than doubled from last year’s Golden Week, second only to Shanghai, according…
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Jack Dorsey’s fintechbedrijf Block zet een nieuwe stap richting dagelijkse Bitcoin-betalingen. Via Square kunnen kleine ondernemers vanaf november direct BTC ontvangen, beheren en opslaan — zonder tussenpartij of transactiekosten. Bitcoin-betalingen voor het mkb Het nieuwe product, Square Bitcoin, integreert betalingen, conversies en opslag in één systeem. Winkeliers kunnen Bitcoin accepteren bij de kassa, tot 50% van hun dagomzet automatisch omzetten in BTC en hun tegoeden beheren via het bestaande Square-dashboard. De dienst gaat op 10 november live voor Amerikaanse bedrijven, met uitzondering van de staat New York. Block schrapt bovendien alle verwerkingskosten tot eind 2026. Daarna geldt een vast tarief van 1%. Volgens het bedrijf verlaagt dat de drempel voor ondernemers om met digitale valuta te werken. We maken Bitcoin-betalingen even eenvoudig als pinbetalingen. Zo krijgen kleine bedrijven toegang tot financiële tools die tot nu toe alleen voor grote spelers beschikbaar waren. Dorsey’s visie op ‘everyday money’ Jack Dorsey, medeoprichter van Twitter en drijvende kracht achter Block, gelooft al jaren dat Bitcoin niet alleen een beleggingsmiddel hoort te zijn, maar een volwaardig betaalmiddel. Via producten als Cash App, Bitkey en nu Square Bitcoin probeert hij die visie te realiseren. Met meer dan vier miljoen aangesloten verkopers kan Square een sleutelrol spelen in de mainstream-adoptie van Bitcoin. De tool past in Block’s bredere strategie om Bitcoin in te bouwen in financiële infrastructuur, van hardware-wallets tot bedrijfsbetalingen. Block (Square) Block Inc. (voorheen Square) is een Amerikaans fintechbedrijf opgericht door Jack Dorsey, dat bekendstaat om zijn kassasystemen en betaaloplossingen. Met diensten als Cash App en Square Payments heeft Block een groot bereik onder consumenten en kleine bedrijven. Via Cash App kunnen miljoenen gebruikers eenvoudig bitcoin kopen, verkopen en bewaren, wat het bedrijf tot een belangrijke speler in de adoptie van crypto maakt. Daarnaast investeert Block zelf in bitcoin en ontwikkelt het open-source projecten om het bitcoin-ecosysteem te versterken. Voor de crypto-industrie is Block relevant omdat het zowel toegang tot bitcoin voor het grote publiek vergemakkelijkt als bouwt aan de infrastructuur erachter. Concurrentie in crypto-betalingen groeit De stap van Block komt op een moment dat betaalreuzen als PayPal, Visa en Stripe ook experimenteren met cryptotransacties. Square pakt het praktischer aan: het laat ondernemers direct Bitcoin ontvangen via hun bestaande kassasysteem. Daarmee maakt het van BTC een betaalmiddel, niet alleen een beleggingsproduct. eMarketer verwacht dat het aantal Amerikanen dat crypto gebruikt voor betalingen binnen twee jaar bijna verdubbelt. Block wil daar niet op wachten en mikt op kleine bedrijven die hun klanten meer keuze willen bieden aan de kassa. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. En nu de rentes officieel voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag zijn, lijkt het een interessant moment om de markt op te gaan. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we… Continue reading Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vooruitblik Square Bitcoin Het succes van Square Bitcoin zal afhangen van gebruiksgemak en vertrouwen. Als kleine bedrijven het oppikken, krijgt Bitcoin er een praktisch gebruik bij. Voorlopig kijkt de markt vooral naar hoe snel de eerste transacties volgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion

Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion

Solana Company plans to buy out 5% of Solana’s total offering of about $6 billion, the firm’s CEO Joseph Chi said in an interview with Chinese media. Journalists noted that Chee – the former head of the Asian division of investment bank UBS became the new CEO of the American company Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT). […] Сообщение Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Top Trending Penny Crypto Below $0.005 Could Explode 4,904% While Dogecoin Targets $50 Billion Market Cap

Top Trending Penny Crypto Below $0.005 Could Explode 4,904% While Dogecoin Targets $50 Billion Market Cap

The cryptocurrency market remains unpredictable and exciting, with Dogecoin (DOGE) being one of the most famous meme tokens.
Crypto treasury strategies under SEC and FINRA probes amid regulatory scrutiny

Crypto treasury strategies under SEC and FINRA probes amid regulatory scrutiny

Crypto treasury strategies are under renewed regulatory attention after sudden stock moves ahead of corporate crypto buys.
Coinbase Wins New York Approval for Crypto Staking: Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available

Coinbase Wins New York Approval for Crypto Staking: Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available

Coinbase has received regulatory approval from October 8th to offer staking services in New York, one of the most tightly regulated crypto markets in the United States. This approval allows Coinbase users in the state to earn rewards by staking cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana directly through the platform. For years, New York’s strict financial […]
