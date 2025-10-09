2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Kalshi, Polymarket Test Future of Finance

The post Kalshi, Polymarket Test Future of Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket are fast becoming the frontier where finance tests the limits of probability. Long branded as “legalized gambling,” they now draw institutional and retail capital as regulators rush to define their perimeter. Their ascent raises questions of legality and sustainability. These markets could mature into regulated risk-pricing tools — or remain trapped between speculation and finance. Sponsored Sponsored ICE Bets on Polymarket Latest UpdateIntercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the NYSE, is exploring a deal valuing Polymarket at $10 billion. Though unconfirmed, the talks would mark one of the first major crossovers between Wall Street and blockchain prediction markets. Kalshi, a CFTC-designated contract market, has raised $265 million to date, including a $185 million Series C led by Paradigm at a $2 billion valuation with Sequoia, Multicoin, and Bond Capital. Also, I’d like to share the prior two rounds which were never announced. Earlier this year, Founders Fund led a $150m round into Polymarket, valuing us at $1.2b. Also in this round was Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1789, 1confirmation, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase,… — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 7, 2025 Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed two rounds: $150 million led by Founders Fund ($1.2B valuation) and $55 million led by Blockchain Capital ($350M). Investors include Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and angels like Naval Ravikant and Rick Rubin. Their participation bridges crypto and traditional capital. BackgroundAfter limited CFTC relief, Polymarket resumed US operations through its QCX exchange. It now offers binary contracts that turn sentiment into tradable odds. Behind the ScenesICE’s interest follows Polymarket’s expansion. It partnered with Stocktwits on earnings markets, and X (formerly Twitter) named it an official provider. xAI also teamed up with Kalshi, expanding reach beyond crypto natives. Sponsored Sponsored Regulators Clash Over Event Contracts Massachusetts regulators sued…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:41
Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has slammed a long-standing investment formula that advocated allocating 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. In a post on X, Kiyosaki described the formula in uncomplimentary terms, noting that it was obsolete. Robert Kiyosaki declares 60/40 formula” dead” Notably, the formula was meant to create a balance between risk and returns for long-term investors. However, Kiyosaki claims that the formula is misleading and not advisable, particularly in light of growing government debts. He explained that the 60/40 rule died when a former U.S. President ended the gold standard. That is, the fiat currency was no longer backed by gold. Kiyosaki argues that from then on, the currency became “fake money” as the government freely printed the notes. The renowned author also stated that bonds, which are government debts, are risky assets as well because they rely on a government that has “gone bankrupt.” Hence, both stocks and bonds rest on shaky ground. Kiyosaki has advised a replacement, with Morgan Stanley’s 60/20/20 alternative. In this model, 60% of resources are allocated to stocks, 20% to bonds and 20% to gold. He justifies the inclusion of gold, emphasizing that the asset offers more enduring security than a paper investment. “The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years….but no one said anything,” he wrote. Kiyosaki insisted that he preferred real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to bonds or stocks. He said his preference is due to these assets holding value and allowing an investor to build wealth through tangible assets that generate cash flow. FINALLY the BS “magic wand” of Financial Planner’s….the BS of 60/40 is dead. FYI: 60/40 meant investors invest 60% in stocks and 40 % in bonds. That BS ratio died in 1971 the year Nixon took…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:40
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Allocates 1% to Bitcoin ETFs, May Signal Strategic Shift

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Allocates 1% to Bitcoin ETFs, May Signal Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its roughly €764M portfolio—about $9M—into Bitcoin ETFs, signaling a cautious state-backed move into digital assets while avoiding direct crypto custody by using ETF exposure. 1% allocation to Bitcoin ETFs from FSIL Allocation equals roughly $9 million based on €764M assets under management. New investment policy permits up to 15% in alternatives, but direct crypto holdings were avoided due to operational risk. Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% into Bitcoin ETFs—read the rationale and implications for state-backed digital asset allocations. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its nearly $900 million portfolio, or roughly $9 million, into Bitcoin ETFs. What is Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund doing with Bitcoin ETFs? Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its portfolio into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The move provides indirect Bitcoin exposure while avoiding direct custody risks, aligning with the fund’s updated investment policy that permits greater allocations to alternative assets. How much did FSIL allocate and why was the ETF route chosen? The FSIL allocated 1% of its assets—about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:35
PepsiCo (PEP) Q3 2025 earnings

The post PepsiCo (PEP) Q3 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE PHOTO: Cans of Pepsi are seen at the PepsiCo Walkers factory in Leicester, Britain, August 14, 2024.  Hollie Adams | Reuters PepsiCo on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, as international growth offset another quarter of declining volume in North America. Here’s what the company reported for its fiscal third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.29 adjusted vs. $2.26 expected Revenue: $23.94 billion vs. $23.83 billion expected Pepsi reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.6 billion, or $1.90 per share, down from $2.93 billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $2.29 per share. Net sales rose 2.6% to $23.94 billion. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/09/pepsico-pep-q3-2025-earnings.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:24
One On One With Ali Barat

The post One On One With Ali Barat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TURIN, ITALY – DECEMBER 4, 2023: Ali Barat, founder of Epic Sports representation agency, receives the Best Agent award at the European Golden Boy ceremony in Turin, Italy on December 4, 2023 EPIC SPORTS Recent changes to the soccer calendar — like the revamped UEFA Champions League format and the introduction of the FIFA Club World Cup — have forced European clubs to reassess their approach to the transfer market. To handle the more condensed game schedule, teams have redefined how they buy and sell players, with the work of soccer agents inevitably being affected by the evolving market trends. One of the soccer agents successfully navigating this new environment is Ali Barat, who founded Abu Dhabi-based representation agency Epic Sports back in 2020. Last summer, Barat engineered 15 major deals reportedly valued at more than $400 million, including 20-year-old Dean Huijsen’s move to Real Madrid, Nicolas Jackson’s loan from Chelsea to Bayern Munich and Xavi Simons’ transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. “Standing out as a soccer agent is really about three fundamentals: strategy, trust and execution,” said Barat, who was born in Iran and raised in London, England, during our interview last week. Following a transfer window that saw him negotiate deals with major clubs in the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga, Barat, 45, shared insights into the current state of the transfer market, his agency’s approach and how he sees the role of the soccer agent evolving in the years to come. MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 10: Dean Huijsen, new player of Real Madrid posing in his presentation at Valdebebas training ground on June 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images) Real Madrid via Getty Images Daniele Proch: You were involved in several high-profile transfers during last summer’s window.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:21
Dow Jones futures stay silent as traders await Fed Powell’s remarks, earnings reports

The post Dow Jones futures stay silent as traders await Fed Powell’s remarks, earnings reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady near 46,850 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). The S&P 500 futures hover around 6,800, while Nasdaq 100 futures inch higher 0.03% to stay near 25,350. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell due later in the North American session. The major indices advanced to new record levels in the previous session, supported by robust performance in technology shares. Market sentiment also improved following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, suggesting policymakers are leaning toward a dovish stance this year. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 92.5% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in October and an 78% possibility of another reduction in December. Fed members noted it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further by the year-end. Some policymakers highlighted that the financial conditions suggest policy may not be particularly restrictive. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. Market sentiment may remain cautious as the US government shutdown continues its ninth day with no sign of progress. On Wednesday, the US Senate again rejected competing funding proposals from Republicans and Democrats to end the impasse. On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones ended with little movement, while the S&P 500 rose 0.58% and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.12%, reaching fresh records. Strength in AI-related megacaps and semiconductor stocks drove the rally. AMD climbed 11.4% following a positive market reaction to its OpenAI partnership, while Nvidia rose 2.2% after CEO Jensen Huang highlighted a substantial increase in computing demand this year. Traders now await earnings reports from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:18
Rome to Launch Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad in Mid-October

The post Rome to Launch Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad in Mid-October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Rome protocol, an interoperability and settlement layer that seeks to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected “empire,” has released the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens, in an official announcement today. The launch of the Genesis NFT collection, scheduled for October 14, will see the art collection go live on Magic Eden at 0.753 SOL. While the Rome protocol is backed by a $9 million seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, the launch will mark a major milestone for the protocol, further establishing its foothold in the blockchain industry. Before the proposed NFT launch, Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders. Advertisement &nbsp Nonetheless, the announcement further revealed that Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome’s on-chain empire, being a product of the intersection of identity and interoperability.  Notably, Rome further emphasized that the NFTs are not merely collectibles; they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem. Nonetheless, the Rome protocol has issued crucial advice to early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns to check their WL eligibility. The launch of the NFT collection will occur in three phases, with a total supply of 10,000 NFTs and 3,677 NFTs reserved for the Season 1 mint. Notably, Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:10
EUR/CHF tests key trend support amid choppy trading – Société Générale

The post EUR/CHF tests key trend support amid choppy trading – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF is edging lower toward the ascending trend line that has guided price action since April, as the pair continues to fluctuate around its 50-day moving average. With resistance at 0.9375 capping upside attempts, a failure to break higher could invite a deeper correction toward 0.9260 or even the lower end of the multi-month range near 0.9210, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Euro struggles to clear 0.9375 resistance vs. Franc “EUR/CHF has drifted towards the ascending trend line established since April. The pair has exhibited choppy price action around the 50-day moving average, underscoring the absence of a clear directional bias. The recent pivot high at 0.9375 acts as short-term resistance; failure to break above this level may signal the risk of a deeper pullback.” “If the decline extends, the next support levels are near the August low of 0.9260 and the lower boundary of the multi-month range at 0.9220/0.9210.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-chf-tests-key-trend-support-amid-choppy-trading-societe-generale-202510090833
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:00
Polymarket Hints at Native Token After Cryptic Post

The post Polymarket Hints at Native Token After Cryptic Post appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A single five-word message from Polymarket’s founder has turned into one of the hottest topics in crypto circles this week. Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old entrepreneur behind the rapidly growing prediction platform, posted a puzzling list of tickers – “$BTC, $ETH, $BNB, $SOL, $POLY” – sparking widespread speculation that a native token could soon enter the scene. The short post offered no explanation, but the implications were clear enough for traders. Many interpreted it as a tease for an upcoming “POLY” token that might join the ranks of major cryptocurrencies. Some believe the asset could serve as a governance tool, reward active users, or power liquidity on Polymarket’s platform – possibilities that have quickly fueled online debate. The timing of Coplan’s teaser couldn’t be more strategic. Just days earlier, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – the owner of the New York Stock Exchange – revealed a massive $2 billion commitment to Polymarket, valuing the company at roughly $9 billion. The move instantly elevated the startup into the upper tier of blockchain-based firms and added fresh credibility to the prediction market space. Behind this surge lies years of quiet building. Founded in 2020, Polymarket carved out a niche by letting users trade on real-world outcomes – from political elections to sports and cultural events. Its decentralized system currently hosts nearly $19 billion worth of activity, according to DeFiLlama, and has recently secured regulatory clearance from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a rare feat for platforms of its kind. Coplan later shared that Polymarket had raised $205 million across two previously undisclosed rounds, led by Founders Fund and Blockchain Capital. The first of these, earlier this year, valued the company at $1.2 billion and drew participation from major venture names including Coinbase, Point72 Ventures, and Valor. If the rumored token launch comes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:57
Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Merchants

The post Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Merchants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square, the payments processor owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc., launched a feature enabling local businesses to accept Bitcoin at the point of sale and hold the digital asset in an integrated wallet, helping advance Bitcoin’s use as a medium of exchange. Announced on Wednesday, the new Square Bitcoin offering allows merchants to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments and automatically convert a portion of their sales into BTC. Square is waiving processing fees through 2026, with a 1% transaction fee set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. Merchants can store their Bitcoin in a dedicated wallet accessible through Square’s existing dashboard, where they can also buy, sell or withdraw the asset. The service is available only to US sellers, excluding New York State, and is not open to international merchants. The rollout could mark a significant step toward broader crypto adoption, as more than 4 million merchants use Square’s payments platform, according to company data. Square’s embrace of Bitcoin isn’t surprising. The company had previously announced plans to roll out the service by 2026, and the move aligns with Block Inc.’s broader crypto strategy and the vision of CEO Jack Dorsey, a longtime Bitcoin advocate. Dorsey previously integrated Bitcoin trading and payments into Cash App, Block’s peer-to-peer payments service, and has spearheaded efforts to develop an open-source Bitcoin mining system to reduce costs in the energy-intensive mining sector. Source: StarPlatinum Block Inc. currently holds 8,692 BTC on its balance sheet, ranking it as the 13th-largest public Bitcoin holder worldwide, according to industry data. Related: Jack Dorsey’s Block to join S&P 500, stock surges 9% after-hours Crypto payments back in focus The use of cryptocurrency in payments is returning to the spotlight, driven by a more favorable regulatory environment in the United States and growing recognition of digital assets as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:49
