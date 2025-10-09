Kalshi, Polymarket Test Future of Finance
Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket are fast becoming the frontier where finance tests the limits of probability. Long branded as "legalized gambling," they now draw institutional and retail capital as regulators rush to define their perimeter. Their ascent raises questions of legality and sustainability. These markets could mature into regulated risk-pricing tools — or remain trapped between speculation and finance. ICE Bets on Polymarket Latest UpdateIntercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the NYSE, is exploring a deal valuing Polymarket at $10 billion. Though unconfirmed, the talks would mark one of the first major crossovers between Wall Street and blockchain prediction markets. Kalshi, a CFTC-designated contract market, has raised $265 million to date, including a $185 million Series C led by Paradigm at a $2 billion valuation with Sequoia, Multicoin, and Bond Capital. Also, I'd like to share the prior two rounds which were never announced. Earlier this year, Founders Fund led a $150m round into Polymarket, valuing us at $1.2b. Also in this round was Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1789, 1confirmation, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase,… — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 7, 2025 Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed two rounds: $150 million led by Founders Fund ($1.2B valuation) and $55 million led by Blockchain Capital ($350M). Investors include Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and angels like Naval Ravikant and Rick Rubin. Their participation bridges crypto and traditional capital. BackgroundAfter limited CFTC relief, Polymarket resumed US operations through its QCX exchange. It now offers binary contracts that turn sentiment into tradable odds. Behind the ScenesICE's interest follows Polymarket's expansion. It partnered with Stocktwits on earnings markets, and X (formerly Twitter) named it an official provider. xAI also teamed up with Kalshi, expanding reach beyond crypto natives. Regulators Clash Over Event Contracts Massachusetts regulators sued…
BitcoinEthereumNews.com
2025/10/09