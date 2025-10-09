Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has slammed a long-standing investment formula that advocated allocating 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. In a post on X, Kiyosaki described the formula in uncomplimentary terms, noting that it was obsolete. Robert Kiyosaki declares 60/40 formula” dead” Notably, the formula was meant to create a balance between risk and returns for long-term investors. However, Kiyosaki claims that the formula is misleading and not advisable, particularly in light of growing government debts. He explained that the 60/40 rule died when a former U.S. President ended the gold standard. That is, the fiat currency was no longer backed by gold. Kiyosaki argues that from then on, the currency became “fake money” as the government freely printed the notes. The renowned author also stated that bonds, which are government debts, are risky assets as well because they rely on a government that has “gone bankrupt.” Hence, both stocks and bonds rest on shaky ground. Kiyosaki has advised a replacement, with Morgan Stanley’s 60/20/20 alternative. In this model, 60% of resources are allocated to stocks, 20% to bonds and 20% to gold. He justifies the inclusion of gold, emphasizing that the asset offers more enduring security than a paper investment. “The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years….but no one said anything,” he wrote. Kiyosaki insisted that he preferred real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to bonds or stocks. He said his preference is due to these assets holding value and allowing an investor to build wealth through tangible assets that generate cash flow. FINALLY the BS “magic wand” of Financial Planner’s….the BS of 60/40 is dead. FYI: 60/40 meant investors invest 60% in stocks and 40 % in bonds. That BS ratio died in 1971 the year Nixon took…