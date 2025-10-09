BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei
The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital While the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. KAIO, a protocol focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), expanded its on-chain fund offerings to the Sei Network. The launch includes tokenized shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard Master Fund. These tokenized instruments now let institutional and accredited investors to subscribe, redeem, and report on-chain, basically turning traditional fund access into DeFi-friendly, programmable assets. Secure, Compliant Integration The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design. Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO, said this on the matter: “This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption. By using the Sei Network, we’re bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely on-chain. It’s the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets.” KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital. Related: BlackRock Buys $300 Million More Ethereum, Pushing Total Holdings Past $7 Billion Tokenized Funds Expand Institutional Use Cases Also, the real-world assets deployed via KAIO on the Sei network could serve as collateral within DeFi protocols, be incorporated into stablecoin frameworks, or held as reserves that earn yield for investors. It’s important to note that although the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. BlackRock isn’t directly managing the tokens; instead, KAIO issues them under regulatory oversight. BlackRock Extends Its Tokenization Push BlackRock has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:47