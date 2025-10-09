2025-10-12 Sunday

DFDV Partners with Superteam Japan to Launch Solana Treasury for Institutions

DFDV JP is Japan’s first Solana-based treasury for institutional investors. Solana’s price rose 3.56% following the launch of DFDV JP in Japan. DFDV now holds over 2 million SOL, valued at $427 million. Japan’s forward-looking regulatory environment supports blockchain adoption. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) has partnered with Superteam Japan to launch the first Solana-based digital [...] The post DFDV Partners with Superteam Japan to Launch Solana Treasury for Institutions appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/09
Achieving Institutional-Grade Security with New Risk Frameworks

The post Achieving Institutional-Grade Security with New Risk Frameworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has undergone a remarkable security transformation, achieving a 90% reduction in exploit losses since 2020 and positioning itself as mature financial infrastructure capable of institutional adoption. Our analysis reveals that DeFi protocols have not only survived the “experimental era” but have systematically evolved into some of the most secure financial systems in existence, with daily loss rates plummeting to just 0.0014% by 2024. This evolution represents more than statistical improvement; it demonstrates that decentralized financial systems can achieve and maintain institutional grade security when comprehensive risk frameworks are implemented. The journey from 30.07% annualized losses in 2020 to 0.47% in 2024 marks the transition from experimental protocols to mature financial infrastructure capable of serving institutional scale capital deployment. Five distinct security phases have defined DeFi’s maturation: The “Experimental Era” of 2020 saw devastating 30.07% annualized losses due to unaudited smart contracts and fundamental vulnerabilities. The “First Security Revolution” of 2021 delivered an unprecedented 96% improvement through widespread adoption of professional auditing, bug bounty programs and formal verification. After a brief optimization plateau in 2022 and concerning backslide in 2023, the “Comprehensive Security Achievement” of 2024 established new standards with 74% loss reduction despite increased protocol complexity. Attack patterns have fundamentally shifted, revealing both progress and evolving challenges. Yield aggregators, which dominated early DeFi hacks at 49% in 2020, have declined to just 14% by 2024 as protocols matured. Conversely, trading and automated market maker (AMM) platforms emerged as primary targets, growing from 0% to 18% of attacks as attackers focus on high-value, high-liquidity protocols. Most significantly, private key compromises have become the fastest-growing attack vector, jumping from 0% to 20% of incidents, highlighting that as technical security improves, attackers increasingly target operational security weaknesses. The lending sector exemplifies this transformation most dramatically, achieving an extraordinary…
2025/10/09
Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins

The post Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been grinding cases and ended up with a pile of mid-tier skins you never use, CSGO upgrader games might be exactly what you’re looking for. These are essentially high-stakes trade-up systems where you risk your current skins for a shot at something way better – think of it as CSGO’s version of double or nothing, except you’re not just doubling your value. The concept is straightforward but intense: you pick a target skin you want (maybe that Karambit you’ve been eyeing), throw in whatever items you’re willing to sacrifice, and the system calculates your odds based on the value gap between what you’re risking and what you’re chasing. Then comes the nerve-wracking part – watching that spin animation decide whether your collection of AK skins just became a butterfly knife or vanished into the digital void. We’ve been testing CSGO upgrader sites across every major platform, putting our own inventories on the line to see which ones actually deliver. Here’s what we found: while the core gambling mechanics stay consistent, the user experience varies dramatically between sites. The best platforms give you crystal-clear odds displays and smooth interfaces that make it easy to calculate risk versus reward. The sketchy ones bury crucial information behind flashy animations and confusing multiplier systems that make it nearly impossible to understand what you’re actually betting. After weeks of testing with real skins and real money, SkinsLuck consistently stood out as the cleanest experience with the most transparent path to those high-tier items you’re actually trying to reach. Top CSGO Skin Upgrade Sites We Actually Trust We put each CSGO upgrader through the same test: deposit real skins, attempt multiple upgrades, and see which platforms actually deliver on their promises. The sites that made our list all nail the fundamentals – you can…
2025/10/09
Ripple and Bahrain’s Fintech Bay Focus on Digital Asset Growth and RLUSD

TLDR Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay will push RLUSD stablecoin adoption in Bahrain. Ripple aims to enhance Bahrain’s fintech sector with blockchain-based solutions. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin will streamline payments and cross-border transactions. Bahrain continues to lead in blockchain adoption with Ripple’s strategic support. Ripple, a leader in digital asset infrastructure, has formed a strategic partnership [...] The post Ripple and Bahrain’s Fintech Bay Focus on Digital Asset Growth and RLUSD appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/09
QumulusAI secures $500 million blockchain-backed credit line to expand AI computing infrastructure

PANews reported on October 9th that QumulusAI, a company building GPU-based cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), has secured a $500 million credit line to fund its expanding GPU fleet. The financing was arranged by Permian Labs and will be distributed through the blockchain-based credit protocol USD.AI. The company stated that this non-recourse credit facility will allow QumulusAI to borrow stablecoins up to 70% of the value of its approved GPU deployments. This approach allows the company to obtain funding faster than traditional credit channels such as bank loans or venture debt.
2025/10/09
Chasing utility in a volatile market

The post Chasing utility in a volatile market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Recent market volatility and ongoing stress tests faced by firms accumulating digital assets for exposure have cast a harsh light on asset treasury practices in web3. As digital assets go mainstream, they also pose a ponderable question: Are Digital Asset Treasury initiatives truly built to last, or are they just speculative?  Summary Many Digital Asset Treasury strategies remain speculation-driven, relying on leveraged Bitcoin buys and price appreciation — a fragile model that collapses in downturns. The volatility trap shows how debt-fueled crypto accumulation exposes firms to steep losses, highlighting the unsustainability of hype-driven treasuries. A utility-first approach is emerging: using digital assets for real-world functions like stablecoin payments, custody, compliance automation, and hedging currency risks. DAT’s future depends on integrating tokenized real-world assets, strong risk management, and regulatory clarity — shifting from speculation to sustainable financial infrastructure. Digital assets are at a crossroads, being both a flash in the pan for some and a sustainable model for others. Without true utility underpinning them, DATs risk becoming powerful engines idling with no purpose. State of Digital Asset Treasury The current state of crypto equity, particularly among many treasury reserves, is atypical. Many of them function as investment vehicles, becoming middlemen who help incumbent traders enter DeFi. Their model is inherently fragile. True crypto equity, however, involves listed companies reserving tokens with the public intent to use them within their on-chain products or services.  Many mainstream projects are caught chasing hype cycles, inadvertently becoming disposable tools for TradFi giants. Capital markets fundamentally depend on revenue, assets, and net profit to deliver value to shareholders. Public companies that recklessly accumulate tokens without real-world utility are merely speculating, not building sustainable…
2025/10/09
Fireblocks Expands Qualified Custody Ecosystem With Major Institutional Partners

The post Fireblocks Expands Qualified Custody Ecosystem With Major Institutional Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks announced that its Fireblocks Trust Company, a New York State–chartered qualified custodian regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services, has expanded its institutional custody ecosystem to include partners such as Castle Island, FalconX, Bakkt and Galaxy. Launched following regulatory approval in 2024, the Trust offers segregated, bank‑grade custody built on Fireblocks’ existing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fireblocks-expands-qualified-custody-ecosystem-with-major-institutional-partners/
2025/10/09
BNB Price Soars 600% From Bear Market Lows, Eyeing $1,980 As Next Target

The post BNB Price Soars 600% From Bear Market Lows, Eyeing $1,980 As Next Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
2025/10/09
Political realignment – Standard Chartered

The post Political realignment – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reform UK’s rise signals growing voter dissatisfaction with traditional parties’ policy agendas. An early election (before August 2029) is unlikely, leaving plenty of time for political fortunes to change. However, both Starmer and Badenoch could face leadership challenges in the coming months, Standard Chartered’s economists report. All to play for “The UK has undergone a significant political realignment since last year’s general election. Since winning a sizeable majority of seats just 14 months ago, public support for the Labour party has fallen by one-third; however, the Conservative party has failed to capitalise on this shift, also drifting lower in the polls. Instead, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has more than doubled its vote share, establishing itself as the UK’s most popular political party. The Liberal Democrats and Greens have also made steady, albeit more modest gains and polls now regularly give all five parties more than 10% of the vote.” “Reform UK’s political rise signals growing voter dissatisfaction with traditional mainstream parties and their policy platforms. The next election is not until August 2029, and we attach a low probability to an early election, so there is plenty of time for political fortunes to change. For Labour, this will require a clearer economic agenda and evidence of improvement on key metrics governing the economy, the NHS backlog and net migration.” “The Conservatives will need to challenge the government on its economic credentials while restoring credibility on tackling illegal immigration, not easy given their 14 years in power. Both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch could face internal leadership challenges in the near future. Starmer will face a key test with the upcoming budget on 26 November, where further fiscal tightening is due, while both parties could face significant losses at next year’s local elections.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/uk-political-realignment-standard-chartered-202510090827
2025/10/09
BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei

The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital While the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. KAIO, a protocol focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), expanded its on-chain fund offerings to the Sei Network. The launch includes tokenized shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard Master Fund. These tokenized instruments now let institutional and accredited investors to subscribe, redeem, and report on-chain, basically turning traditional fund access into DeFi-friendly, programmable assets. Secure, Compliant Integration The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design. Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO, said this on the matter:  “This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption. By using the Sei Network, we’re bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely on-chain. It’s the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets.” KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital. Related: BlackRock Buys $300 Million More Ethereum, Pushing Total Holdings Past $7 Billion Tokenized Funds Expand Institutional Use Cases Also, the real-world assets deployed via KAIO on the Sei network could serve as collateral within DeFi protocols, be incorporated into stablecoin frameworks, or held as reserves that earn yield for investors. It’s important to note that although the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. BlackRock isn’t directly managing the tokens; instead, KAIO issues them under regulatory oversight. BlackRock Extends Its Tokenization Push BlackRock has…
2025/10/09
