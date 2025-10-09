MEXC Exchange
FYP likely to push for tech-driven growth – Standard Chartered
The post FYP likely to push for tech-driven growth – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China may aim for above-consensus growth during 2026-30, counting on TFP gains from tech progress. More spending is likely to be devoted to population’s wellbeing to release consumption potential. Authorities likely to adopt more proactive approach to broaden use of RMB in international transactions, Standard Chartered’s economists Shuang Ding and Hunter Chan report. Playing the long game “China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (FYP) is likely to underscore the importance of growth. The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold its 4th Plenum from 20-23 October, and a proposal on the next FYP will be released thereafter. While we do not expect specific growth targets to be disclosed, recent deliberations in policy-making circles indicate that average growth of 4.7-4.8% is desired for 2026-30, to pave way for a doubling of 2020 GDP by 2035. We estimate that China’s potential growth could average 4.3% in the next five years; market consensus forecasts are lower than our estimate. We expect macro policies to remain accommodative in light of the growth ambition.” “Innovation will likely be prioritised to boost total factor productivity (TFP) amid an aging population and technology restrictions from the West. More incentives are likely to be introduced to encourage private sector spending on R&D, leveraging China’s STEM talent pool. China may continue to invest to consolidate its lead in renewable energy, with the aim of achieving peak carbon emission by 2030. To address the risk of overcapacity, the FYP may elaborate measures to foster domestic demand, including by redistributing income and social benefits in favour of the low-income segment and liberalising the services sector.” “The authorities may see the next five years as a good window to promote the use of Renminbi (RMB) in international trade and investment and making RMB assets more investible. We also expect China to explore alternative channels…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:39
French central bank governor urges EU to directly regulate cryptocurrency firms
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Bloomberg, in a speech Thursday, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested transferring regulatory authority for cryptocurrency companies to the European Securities and Markets Authority to ensure uniform implementation of standards within the EU. He also called for tightening the European regulatory framework for digital assets. A notable feature of this framework is that it allows cryptocurrency companies to apply for licenses in individual EU member states and use these licenses as a "passport" to conduct business across the 27-nation bloc. Villeroy de Galhau stated that this framework would benefit from stricter regulation of the issuance of the same stablecoin within and outside the EU to reduce arbitrage risks during periods of stress.
PANews
2025/10/09 18:38
Audrey Nesbitt’s New Book Urges Silicon Valley Founders to Fire Themselves Before It’s Too Late
Toronto, ON — October 2025 — Veteran emerging-tech strategist Audrey Nesbitt is taking aim at one of Silicon Valley’s most persistent myths: that the person who builds a product should automatically lead the company. Her new book, “Why You Shouldn’t Be the CEO (And Other Ways to Save Your Startup),” explores how leadership blind spots, [...] The post Audrey Nesbitt’s New Book Urges Silicon Valley Founders to Fire Themselves Before It’s Too Late appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 18:36
Hyperscale Data Claims to Reduce $30M Debt Despite Lack of Verification
The post Hyperscale Data Claims to Reduce $30M Debt Despite Lack of Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperscale Data claims $30M debt reduction lacking confirmation. Unverified reports of improved liquidity and expansion plans. No direct impact on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Hyperscale Data Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) reportedly announced a $30 million debt reduction and improved liquidity, enhancing growth potential at their Michigan facility. This move potentially strengthens Hyperscale’s financial position for enterprise AI and Bitcoin mining, though official confirmations remain absent in major public records or regulatory filings. Unverified $30M Debt Reduction Claims Remain in Question Hyperscale Data, Inc. claims to have effectively reduced $30 million in consolidated non-recourse debt through repayments and conversions. This initiative is said to enhance financial resilience, supporting expansion plans at their Michigan facility designed for AI workloads and Bitcoin mining. Despite these claims, there is no corroboration from official primary sources or regulatory filings. Hyperscale Data’s alleged debt reduction remains unverifiable, raising questions about the claimed improvements to their liquidity and growth capital access. Community and expert reactions are limited due to the lack of verifiable data. No official statements have been issued by recognized executives. This has left both industries and stakeholders to speculate on the potential implications of these unconfirmed developments. Crypto Market Stability Amidst Hyperscale Data’s Unconfirmed News Did you know? Hyperscale Data’s alleged debt reduction remains unverified, echoing similar instances in the crypto sector where claims lacked substantiation, often affecting investor confidence and market perception. Bitcoin’s latest data from CoinMarketCap reveals a price of $121,805.74, a market cap of $2.43 trillion, and a 24-hour trading volume decline of 29.39%. Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin has increased by 7.94%. These figures indicate continued interest despite fluctuations. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that, without official confirmation,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:32
AMINA Bank Launches Regulated Staking Service for Polygon Token
TLDR AMINA Bank now offers regulated institutional staking for Polygon’s POL token. Qualified clients can earn up to 15% in staking rewards through AMINA Bank. AMINA’s service bridges traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. AMINA Bank’s new service enhances Polygon’s blockchain security and growth. AMINA Bank, a Swiss-regulated crypto bank, has launched the world’s first regulated [...] The post AMINA Bank Launches Regulated Staking Service for Polygon Token appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 18:19
Crypto News: XRP Tundra Presale to Create More Overnight Millionaires than Shiba Inu
The post Crypto News: XRP Tundra Presale to Create More Overnight Millionaires than Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Shiba Inu’s price exploded in 2021, it created one of crypto’s most famous wealth transfers. Thousands of small wallets turned a few hundred dollars into fortunes. But analysts now tracking XRP Tundra say the next major retail breakout won’t come from another meme cycle. It will come from structure. Tundra’s fifth presale phase introduces a quantified, audited model that blends yield, stability, and scarcity into a framework. That framework can ensure repeatable outcomes. The project’s transparent economics are what observers believe could eclipse Shiba Inu’s overnight-millionaire effect once the tokens hit the open market. Defined Entry, Measured Upside Phase 5 participants purchase TUNDRA-S (Solana) at $0.091 and receive a 15% token bonus. They also claim TUNDRA-X (XRPL) free of charge, worth $0.0455 per unit. Launch prices are fixed at $2.50/$1.25, setting a precise growth curve instead of relying on viral sentiment. This “two-for-one” structure has made the presale one of the most capital-efficient entries of 2025. Shiba Inu’s valuation heavily relied on community buzz. Conversely, Tundra’s model hard-codes the reward logic before trading even begins. It’s wealth creation made measurable. Liquidity That Disciplines the Market Unlike most token launches, Tundra’s debut will employ Meteora’s Dynamic AMM V2 liquidity system. This model starts trading with steep dynamic fees, up to 50%, which decline over time, discouraging bots and immediate dumping. Liquidity positions are represented as NFTs and, in many cases, permanently locked, guaranteeing constant depth. The system channels collected trading fees directly into Cryo Vault staking pools, turning liquidity into a self-funding engine for yields. In effect, traders pay to reward stakers — an inversion of traditional volatility economics that keeps TUNDRA’s value aligned with long-term participation instead of short-term speculation. Cryo Vaults: Earning Like an Institution At the heart of the ecosystem is Cryo Vaults, a staking infrastructure that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:09
Citibank Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK: Report
The post Citibank Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Citi invests in stablecoin payments infrastructure firm, BVNK. The deal reflects growing US bank interest in stablecoins following clearer regulations. BVNK’s valuation has surpassed $750 million from its last funding round. Citi, the third-largest bank in the United States, has made a strategic investment in BVNK, a London-based stablecoin infrastructure firm backed by Coinbase and Tiger Global. The move comes amid clearer regulations and rising demand for stablecoins among US banks. BVNK operates a payments platform that enables global transactions using stablecoins, allowing easy conversion between fiat and crypto. In a recent interview with CNBC, co-founder Chris Harmse said that the startup has seen strong growth in the US over the past year. BVNK has declined to disclose the size of Citi’s investment or its current valuation. However, Harmse confirmed that the startup’s valuation has exceeded the $750 million figure from its previous funding round. Harmse noted that the Wall Street giant has been expanding its cross-border payments capabilities. The company is also targeting digital-only banks and neobanks that may integrate stablecoins into their core banking products. It is interesting to note that in July, Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser revealed that the bank is exploring the possibility of issuing its own Citi stablecoin. Stablecoin Market Surges Stablecoins are rapidly gaining traction due to their speed, low cost, and 24/7 settlement capabilities. Over the past 12 months, stablecoin transactions reached nearly $9 trillion, according to Visa data. According to data by CoinMarketCap, the total market cap of all stablecoins currently stands at $314 billion. Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $178.37 B Vol. 24h: $115.54 B and Circle’s USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.62 B Vol. 24h: $10.71 B lead the sector, valued at $178 billion and $75 billion, respectively. JPMorgan predicts that demand…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:08
CZ’s YZi Labs Announces $1B Fund to Support BNB Chain Developers as Crypto Hits Record
YZi Labs announced a $1B fund to support developers building projects on the BNB Chain, aiming to foster innovation and growth. L’article CZ’s YZi Labs Announces $1B Fund to Support BNB Chain Developers as Crypto Hits Record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:05
Could Owning Just 1,000 XRP Tokens Make You Rich?
Many traders invest in crypto hoping it could make them rich one day. That dream keeps people buying, holding, and believing through every market dip. One analyst who explored this idea is Cheeky Crypto, a well-known voice on YouTube. He shared a story that got many thinking about what patience, belief, and small consistent steps
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:00
Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle
The post Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin’s broadening wedge signals a possible breakout, with a $2.28 target if the pattern holds. Fibonacci levels suggest $9.8+ potential, an 800% increase from current price of $0.247. Remittix draws attention with a utility-focused approach, raising $27M for crypto-to-bank solutions. Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle Dogecoin ($DOGE) is drawing attention from traders as its price continues to show signs of potential growth. With predictions suggesting a possible climb to $2.28, this could pave the way for even larger gains, potentially reaching $9.8 or more. Traders are carefully watching the market, and analysts are considering the next steps for this popular cryptocurrency. Dogecoin’s Broadening Wedge Pattern Currently, $DOGE is moving within a broadening wedge pattern, which shows higher highs and lower lows, indicating increasing volatility. According to GandalfCrypto, the volatility is expanding, and DOGE is on wave 6. If the pattern plays out, wave 7 could trigger a strong breakout. This pattern suggests that a breakout above the upper trendline could signal an upward move, but caution is advised. If the volume doesn’t support the movement, the price may experience a rejection. DOGE Upward Move | Source: X The broadening wedge is nearing its resolution point, which means the market is likely to choose a direction soon. A breakout above the upper trendline would indicate a potential surge, but a breakdown below support could cause uncertainty and temporary fakeouts before the trend becomes clear. $DOGE’s Fibonacci Level Predictions In addition to the technical analysis of the wedge pattern, some analysts are turning to the Fibonacci retracement levels to predict future price targets. JavonMarks has pointed out that in past cycles, Dogecoin has consistently reached the 1.618 Fibonacci level. This Fibonacci level suggests that Dogecoin could rise to $2.28 in the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:53
