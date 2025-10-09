MEXC Exchange
Solana Latest News: Which Is The Best Altcoin To Buy Now For The Highest Growth
Solana gains momentum with ETF speculation, but Remittix (RTX) stands out for real-world payment utility, CertiK verification, and early growth potential under one dollar.
ALTCOIN
$0.0002818
+13.62%
NOW
$0.00375
-8.53%
GAINS
$0.02084
-0.95%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 18:40
Ripple Expands Middle East Presence Through Bahrain Fintech Bay Partnership
TLDR: Ripple joined forces with Bahrain Fintech Bay to drive blockchain and digital asset innovation in the Kingdom. The deal expands Ripple’s regional presence after securing a Dubai Financial Services Authority license in 2025. The partnership will enable proof-of-concept projects, education, and local fintech collaborations in Bahrain. Ripple aims to introduce its RLUSD stablecoin and [...] The post Ripple Expands Middle East Presence Through Bahrain Fintech Bay Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 18:36
Switzerland-Based Crypto-Focused Bank Announces Staking Service for This Altcoin! Here Are the Details
AMINA Bank has become the first bank in the world to offer its corporate clients a regulated staking service for the Polygon (POL) token. Continue Reading: Switzerland-Based Crypto-Focused Bank Announces Staking Service for This Altcoin! Here Are the Details
BANK
$0.13581
-2.99%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002818
+13.62%
HERE
$0.000209
-5.00%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:14
Swiss crypto bank Amina launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield
Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina has become the first institution globally to offer compliant POL staking, allowing qualified clients to earn rewards while helping secure the Polygon network. Announced on Oct. 9, the service gives qualified clients a compliant way to…
BANK
$0.13581
-2.99%
POL
$0.1871
-2.60%
OCT
$0.05248
+3.87%
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 18:09
Citi Joins Visa in Backing Stablecoin Payments Company BVNK
The venture arm of the U.S. multinational bank Citigroup (C) made a strategic investment in stablecoin payments platform BVNK, the companies announced on Thursday.Citi Ventures joins Visa (V) in backing BVNK, after the payments giant made its own strategic investment in the company in May this year. The companies have not disclosed the size of the investment. The growth of the stablecoin sector as been one of the standout trends in the digital asset industry over the last year, helped in part by the introduction of formal regulatory regimes in major jurisdictions such as the U.S. and Hong Kong.This has provided a tailwind to investment from the biggest names in the traditional financial (TradFi) world such as Citi and Visa.BVNK processes over $20 billion in payments annually and counts Worldpay, Flywire and dLocal among its clients, according to Thursday's announcement."Stablecoins are seeing increased interest in use for settlement of on-chain and crypto asset transactions," Citi Ventures head Arvind Purushotham said.
U
$0.007112
-15.88%
BANK
$0.13581
-2.99%
C
$0.10397
-7.82%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:05
Steam, Google Play, Amazon: Which Gift Cards Are Most Popular with Crypto Buyers?
The post Steam, Google Play, Amazon: Which Gift Cards Are Most Popular with Crypto Buyers? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto users value simplicity, flexibility, and instant gratification, and gift cards deliver all three. That’s why so many of them choose to buy Amazon gift cards with crypto on CoinsBee, turning digital assets into everyday essentials with just a few clicks. Whether it’s grabbing the latest Steam release, topping up a Google Play balance, or …
PLAY
$0.03328
+0.15%
CARDS
$0.1268
+0.55%
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 18:03
Two Indicted in Tel Aviv Over $600,000 ‘Wrench Attack’ on Bitcoin Trader
The alleged home invasion adds to a record year of physical attacks on crypto holders, with 52 cases globally in 2025.
TEL
$0.003477
-6.12%
TRADER
$0.0000836
+5.15%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:01
US Labor Union Urges Senate To Oppose Crypto Bill Over Pension, Workers’ Risks
The largest US federation of trade unions has asked US Senators to reject the Senate’s version of the crypto market structure bill due to serious concerns and a lack of proper safeguards for workers. Related Reading: Bank Of England Eyes Exemptions To Controversial Stablecoin Cap Proposal – Details Senate’s Crypto Bill Faces Backlash On Tuesday, […]
TRADE
$0.08338
+3.05%
BANK
$0.13581
-2.99%
CAP
$0.10572
-1.48%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 18:00
Millionaire Trader Challenges Investors to Show Him a Chart with More Juice Than XRP
Experienced market trader Gordon recently emphasized the bullishness on the XRP chart, despite the recent dip, following a potential price breakout. For context, XRP has reacted adversely to the uncertainties in the cryptocurrency market.Visit Website
TRADER
$0.0000836
+5.15%
MORE
$0.02502
-3.80%
XRP
$2.3601
-2.11%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:58
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Riding High on UAE AI Chip Deal and U.S. Approval Surge
TLDR Nvidia soars as U.S. approves billion-dollar AI chip deal with UAE. U.S.–UAE AI pact fuels Nvidia surge with major export license approval. Nvidia gains on U.S. greenlight for UAE’s massive AI chip import plan. Nvidia climbs after securing key AI chip export deal with the UAE. Nvidia stock jumps on U.S.-backed AI chip partnership [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Riding High on UAE AI Chip Deal and U.S. Approval Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.0765
-3.40%
U
$0.007112
-15.88%
MAJOR
$0.0869
+10.60%
Coincentral
2025/10/09 17:48
