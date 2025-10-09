MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin mining company IREN announced the issuance of $875 million in convertible senior notes
PANews reported on October 9th that IREN, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, announced the pricing of $875 million in convertible senior notes with a 0.00% interest rate and due in 2031. IREN also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $125 million in principal amount of notes within 13 days of the initial issuance date. IREN estimates that net proceeds from this offering, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount commission and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $856.5 million (or approximately $979 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full). IREN plans to use approximately $49.6 million of the net proceeds to cover capped call option transaction costs and the remainder for general corporate purposes and working capital.
PANews
2025/10/09 18:19
Integra Makes Its Debut at Token2049 Singapore
Integra Makes Its Debut at Token2049 Singapore
Cryptodaily
2025/10/09 18:05
Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs
Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund allocated 1% of its $900 million portfolio, or about $9 million, into Bitcoin ETFs. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking one of the first such moves by a European state-backed investment entity.Luxembourg Director of the Treasury and Secretary General Bob Kieffer noted the investment in a Wednesday LinkedIn post. He said Finance Minister Gilles Roth had revealed the decision during his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg’s legislature.“Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL’s new investment policy, which was approved by Government in July 2025,“ Kieffer said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:01
Federal Reserve Minutes Signal Expected Rate Cut Amid Weak Employment
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-2025-2/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:00
Shiba Inu News: Analysts Issue Price Crash Warning as SHIB Holders Flock to Layer Brett
Bad news for Shiba Inu holders: SHIB price action remains stubbornly flat, slipping toward the $0.00001 range. Persistent selling pressure and weakening on-chain data could send SHIB prices sliding. For one, some models point to $0.0000098 if demand fails to rebound. It’s the latest sign that the token that once shook the crypto world may […] The post Shiba Inu News: Analysts Issue Price Crash Warning as SHIB Holders Flock to Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 18:00
Why IPO Genie Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025 as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1.8B Last Month
With traders shaken by massive liquidations in the last week of September, IPO Genie’s AI Utility Token presale offers a scarcity-driven play with real utility, private market access, AI deal discovery, and staking rewards. Over $1.8 billion was gone in a day in the last week of September. That’s what happened when Bitcoin slid below […] The post Why IPO Genie Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025 as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1.8B Last Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 17:56
Crypto treasury strategies under SEC probes amid regulatory scrutiny
The post Crypto treasury strategies under SEC probes amid regulatory scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto treasury strategies are under renewed regulatory attention after reports that U.S. regulators examined sudden stock moves ahead of corporate crypto buys. This article explains why disclosures matter, what probes look for, and how companies can reduce regulatory risk. What triggers regulatory scrutiny of crypto treasury disclosures? Which crypto disclosures are most at risk of review? Timing matters. Regulators focus on announcements that could affect investor decisions, such as large purchases of crypto or plans to hold crypto on the balance sheet. In particular, preannouncement stock price spikes and atypical trading patterns draw attention. How do regulators define material information in crypto treasuries? The SEC and other bodies treat plans to alter treasury composition as potentially material if they would likely influence a reasonable investor. Nonetheless, thresholds in the crypto context remain unsettled, so companies must assess materiality case by case. Examples of recent probes into corporate crypto announcements News reports say the SEC and FINRA contacted some companies that announced crypto-treasury strategies this year, following sharp preannouncement price moves. Reuters reported the story and noted regulators declined or did not immediately comment. How SEC scrutiny crypto treasuries affects disclosures? What disclosures invite SEC review? The SEC watches for selective or staggered releases that could advantage insiders. Thus, early leaks or targeted outreach to analysts may trigger inquiries about selective disclosure material information. How does the SEC evaluate materiality in crypto contexts? Reviews typically combine market-impact analysis with internal timelines. Regulators compare trading data with announcement timing to spot correlations and possible information leaks. What internal controls help avoid SEC scrutiny? Firms should adopt clear approval chains, embargo rules, and documentation for treasury moves. Robust governance demonstrates proactive risk management to regulators. In practice, treasury teams implement rolling approval matrices and fixed announcement windows to limit accidental disclosure. They keep…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:56
Best Esports Games for Betting in 2025: CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, and More
Discover the top esports games to bet on in 2025 including CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, and LoL. Explore betting opportunities, risks, and why Dexsport is the go-to crypto sportsbook for esports.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/09 17:54
Increase Your Portfolio With These Top Crypto To Buy Now For Huge ROI
The crypto market is heating up again, and investors are racing to find the next major breakout before prices skyrocket. While giants like Tron and Hyperliquid continue to hold the spotlight, a fast-rising newcomer — LivLive — is now capturing the attention of analysts and early investors alike. As the global bull market momentum builds […] The post Increase Your Portfolio With These Top Crypto To Buy Now For Huge ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 17:50
Cardano (ADA) Bull Run Put On Hold As New Ethereum Layer 2 Token Blows Up Online
There is apprehension among traders since ADA has failed to break through resistance levels while being in proximity to them. […] The post Cardano (ADA) Bull Run Put On Hold As New Ethereum Layer 2 Token Blows Up Online appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 17:50
