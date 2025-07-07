[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 7, 2025 – “Fiat Is Hopeless”: Elon Musk Says ‘America Party’ Will Embrace Bitcoin

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 1.5%. Bitcoin is up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,400. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 2.4% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.