BNB Chain and YZi Labs Launch $1 Billion Fund to Support Blockchain Builders
Joerg Hiller Oct 08, 2025 14:13 BNB Chain, in collaboration with YZi Labs, has unveiled a $1 billion Builder Fund aimed at supporting blockchain innovators and enhancing the BNB ecosystem. In a significant move to bolster innovation within the blockchain sector, BNB Chain, in partnership with YZi Labs, has announced the launch of a $1 billion Builder Fund. This initiative aims to empower current and future developers leveraging BNB Chain's infrastructure, according to BNB Chain. Focus on Long-term Innovation The Builder Fund is designed to support advancements across various sectors such as Trading, Real-World Assets (RWA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Decentralized Science (DeSci), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Payments, and Wallets. By utilizing BNB Chain's high-performance and cost-effective platform, the fund aims to integrate long-term solutions for the digital economy. Ella Zhang, Head of YZi Labs, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "BNB Ecosystem represents the next phase of digital infrastructure, where decentralization and scalability converge with security and real distribution. Through this $1B Fund, we are committed to supporting BNB builders creating open systems that connect technology back to human progress." Enhancing the BNB Ecosystem The launch of the fund coincides with several notable milestones for BNB Chain, including the recent Maxwell Hardfork. This upgrade has significantly improved network performance by reducing block times to 0.75 seconds and lowering transaction fees to 0.05 Gwei, thereby attracting more users and developers to the platform. The BNB Chain ecosystem, with its robust infrastructure, is poised to become a cornerstone for the future of the on-chain economy, fostering a global community of innovators. Accelerating Growth with MVB Program Central to the fund's strategy is the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, which has been pivotal in nurturing over 200 projects. The program offers mentorship, funding access, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:19