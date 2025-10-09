Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Are Playing A Game Of Chicken

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images One day after ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the unsettled long-term future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak tried to clear the air. If anything, he just added to the uncertainty. "I've said this many times: I want to be in a situation that I can win," Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday. "I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go. It's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. So all the extra stuff does not matter. "I've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love, that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that's human, too." Charania reported Tuesday that Antetokounmpo expressed his concerns to Bucks general manager Jon Horst in late July about whether the team "could truly achieve championship contention, and he wanted to explore whether there would be an alternative path forward for both the team and the player." Antetokounmpo stopped short of issuing an official trade request, though, and the Bucks did not proactively try to move him.