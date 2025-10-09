2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Solana Price Climbs as Network Activity Tumbles: Can the Rally Last?

TLDR: Solana daily transaction count dropped from 125M to 64M while its price continued to rise. Analysts warn of a possible divergence between Solana’s market value and on-chain activity. 80–90% of Solana’s transactions are validator votes, not user-driven transfers or DeFi actions. Traders eye Solana ETFs and $600 targets despite slowing network usage and market [...] The post Solana Price Climbs as Network Activity Tumbles: Can the Rally Last? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:43
Wall Street Analyst Says Bitcoin Bull Run To $250,000 Already Programmed, But Why Are They Buying Paydax Over Cardano?

The post Wall Street Analyst Says Bitcoin Bull Run To $250,000 Already Programmed, But Why Are They Buying Paydax Over Cardano? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Wall Street analysts predict Bitcoin’s $250,000 bull run, but investors are turning to Paydax (PDP) over Cardano (ADA) for its early-stage presale. A Wall Street analyst has predicted that Bitcoin’s next bull run to $250,000 is already programmed, fueling renewed excitement across the market. The same Wall Street analyst, however, notes that while Bitcoin and Cardano are gaining traction, investors are quietly turning to a new breakout project, Paydax (PDP), during its presale phase. With tokens priced at just $0.015 and a limited 25% bonus still active, this makes the presale one of the most affordable and rewarding early opportunities during this bull run. Wall Street Analyst Highlights Paydax (PDP) Presale Over Bitcoin And Cardano A Wall Street analyst behind Bitcoin’s $250,000 prediction points out that Bitcoin remains the face of digital money, while Cardano focuses on scalability and sustainable blockchain development. Yet, even with all that, none offer a truly transparent way to borrow, lend, or insure assets across borders. That’s where Paydax (PDP) takes the lead. It is emerging as the first decentralized protocol combining full-scale banking, lending, and insurance on-chain. The Wall Street analyst has now taken notice of Paydax’s presale, which hit the market just a few weeks ago, selling for a low price of  $0.015. With its plan to disrupt traditional banking and a presale gaining rapid momentum, investors are now turning to PDP instead of Cardano. Join the Paydax presale today  Paydax Introduces Real Yield and Utility Missing in Established Coins In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), one market expert revealed a bold prediction that Bitcoin could stay strong this fourth quarter and potentially climb between $200,000 and $250,000. Another market analyst, Ali Charts, noted that breaking above $0.96 could push Cardano toward $1.90. While Bitcoin and Cardano continue to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:42
Just In: Ripple Expands to Bahrain With New Fintech Partnership

The post Just In: Ripple Expands to Bahrain With New Fintech Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reece Merrick, Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Ripple, shares some big news on X: Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain. In major news, Ripple announced today a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the kingdom’s leading fintech incubator and ecosystem builder, which partners with government bodies and others to further accelerate the development and adoption of blockchain and digital assets technology in Bahrain. Big news: @Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain! 🇧🇭 Through our new partnership with @FinTechBay we will drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing… — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) October 9, 2025 Merrick noted that the new partnership with Bahrain’s FinTech Bay is expected to drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing presence in the Middle East and paves the way for the company to begin offering its products to institutions in Bahrain in due course. More on partnership The recent partnership move extends Ripple’s presence in the Middle East, building on a Dubai regulatory license secured earlier this year. The collaboration will see Ripple and Bahrain FinTech Bay positively contribute to the kingdom’s digital assets ecosystem by supporting the development of proofs-of-concept and pilot projects relevant to Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem, showcasing solutions across areas such as blockchain technology, cross-border payments, digital assets, stablecoins and tokenization; leading knowledge initiatives through educational collaborations and accelerator programs; and participating in dedicated local ecosystem events to foster new industry partnerships and drive innovation. This will also enable Ripple to offer its digital assets custody solution and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Bahrain’s financial institutions. Source: https://u.today/just-in-ripple-expands-to-bahrain-with-new-fintech-partnership
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:34
Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative

The post Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move for the cryptocurrency landscape, DeFi Development in partnership with Superteam Japan has unveiled Japan’s inaugural Solana treasury, named DFDV JP. The advent of this initiative saw the SOL coin’s value experience a positive shift, setting it apart from several other altcoins. Continue Reading:Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/japan-introduces-groundbreaking-solana-initiative
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:31
S&P Global’s ‘AA+’ Rating Cements OpenEden’s TBILL Fund as the Gold Standard for Tokenized Treasuries

The post S&P Global’s ‘AA+’ Rating Cements OpenEden’s TBILL Fund as the Gold Standard for Tokenized Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › Traditional finance and blockchain continue to converge and OpenEden’s latest milestone shows just how far the two worlds have come together. S&P Global Ratings has awarded OpenEden’s BNY-managed TBILL Fund an “AA+f” fund credit quality rating (FCQR) and an “S1+” fund volatility rating (FVR), both representing S&P’s highest ratings for credit quality and stability. The recognition places OpenEden’s TBILL Fund among the most institutionally trusted products in the tokenized Treasury market, reaffirming its ability to deliver regulated, yield-bearing exposure to U.S. Treasuries through blockchain infrastructure. Rated by Two of the World’s Leading Agencies The new rating follows the TBILL Fund’s earlier “A” rating from Moody’s, making it the tokenized U.S. Treasuries fund to be rated by both S&P Global and Moody’s, two of the world’s leading credit agencies. S&P’s “AA+f” rating highlights the fund’s very strong capacity to meet its obligations and the high credit quality of its underlying short-dated U.S. Treasury securities. Its “S1+” volatility rating—the highest on S&P’s scale—reflects extremely low sensitivity to market and interest rate movements. Together, these ratings establish the TBILL Fund as one of the most stable, transparent, and institutionally recognised instruments for tokenized fixed income exposure. Institutional Foundations with BNY In August 2025, OpenEden strengthened the TBILL Fund’s institutional confidence through a collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), the world’s largest custodian bank, with $52 trillion in assets under custody. Under this partnership, BNY holds the TBILL Fund’s underlying assets in custody, while BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY IM), a top-ten global asset manager with $2 trillion in AUM, serves as the fund’s sole investment manager. This structure combines the safeguards and fiduciary oversight of traditional finance with the transparency and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:29
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC After Record $4 Billion Inflow

TLDR BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF hits 800,000 BTC in AUM after $4 billion inflow. The IBIT ETF now controls 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply with $97 billion AUM. BlackRock’s ETF continues to lead U.S. bitcoin market with strong institutional demand. Bitcoin price surge drives record inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT ETF in 2025. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) [...] The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC After Record $4 Billion Inflow appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 19:24
Risks relating to government debt are increasing – Commerzbank

The post Risks relating to government debt are increasing – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent weeks, the foreign exchange market has turned its attention to the sustainability of G10 countries’ debt. France is once again in the spotlight, as yet another prime minister has fallen victim to the challenging budgetary situation. However, this is by no means an issue that only affects France. In the United Kingdom, a new budget will be presented at the end of November, and the market is already anxious about the potential outcomes. Last night, markets received news from the US Congressional Budget Office that the US deficit is likely to remain high at $1.8 trillion this year, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. US economy is weakening despite record-high deficits “But why is this relevant for exchange rates? As we have argued several times before, the foreign exchange market has not paid much attention to public debt in recent years, at least as far as the G10 countries are concerned. However, this has now changed. The chain of effects is not easy to understand. Some readers may recall that, when the initial reports of the German fiscal package emerged at the end of February and the euro appreciated significantly, we published a chart here comparing recent spending with growth. Countries that spent more money during the pandemic were usually rewarded with stronger growth.” “The next step – the link between stronger growth and the currency – is not quite so straightforward. Two channels of impact stand out: stronger growth gives the central bank the opportunity to pay closer attention to inflation, for example. Essentially, it can pursue a more restrictive monetary policy than would be possible with weak growth, which benefits the currency. Secondly, stronger growth leads to a stronger currency if investments in the respective country are more profitable. We have seen this in the US for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:24
Amina Bank launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield

The post Amina Bank launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina has become the first institution globally to offer compliant POL staking, allowing qualified clients to earn rewards while helping secure the Polygon network.  Summary Amina becomes the first regulated bank to offer POL staking for institutional clients. The program offers up to 15% in rewards via a Polygon Foundation partnership. The move strengthens Polygon’s position as a leading institutional blockchain. Announced on Oct. 9, the service gives qualified clients a compliant way to earn up to 15% in rewards. The launch signals growing institutional participation in blockchain infrastructure beyond simple token investment. A compliant path to yield and network participation The program permits institutional participants, such as asset managers, pension funds, family offices, and corporate treasuries, to stake Polygon (POL) tokens through a regulated framework that ensures adherence to custody, governance, and risk management standards. Through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation, Amina offers up to 15% staking rewards by combining its base yield of 4-5% with a reward boost from Polygon. The service establishes a smooth bridge between web3 and traditional finance, building on Amina’s previous custody and trading support for POL. Chief product officer Myles Harrison said the launch reinforces Amina’s goal of bridging traditional finance with the networks that matter. He emphasized that the service will enable institutions to earn rewards for contributing to the stability and security of a widely adopted ecosystem. Polygon’s expanding role in institutional blockchain adoption Polygon’s ecosystem continues to attract major financial players including BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton, who use it for tokenization and onchain finance. The network now supports nearly $3 billion in stablecoins, leads the market in USD Coin (USDC) micro-payments, and recently surpassed $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets. Polygon Labs chief executive officer Marc Boiron described the partnership as a milestone for the space, noting that “institutions aren’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:08
Cardano Investors Lose Patience, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Center Stage

Cardano investors are reaching their breaking point. Once hailed as one of the most promising blockchain networks of its generation, ADA has been unable to keep pace with the broader market recovery. While Bitcoin and several altcoins have shattered new all-time highs, Cardano remains caught in a frustrating range, still battling to break the $1 [...] The post Cardano Investors Lose Patience, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Center Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:05
Bitcoin Gets Boost as Luxembourg Allocates 1% of Sovereign Fund

TLDR Luxembourg has invested 1 percent of its sovereign wealth fund in Bitcoin ETFs. This move makes Luxembourg the first Eurozone nation to invest state-level funds in Bitcoin. The investment was announced during the 2026 Budget presentation by Finance Minister Gilles Roth. The Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund of Luxembourg was established in 2014 to support [...] The post Bitcoin Gets Boost as Luxembourg Allocates 1% of Sovereign Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
