2025-10-12 Sunday
Polymarket Founder Drops POLY Token Hint After $2B Investment From NYSE Parent Company
Coplan hinted at $POLY in a cryptic X post replacing XRP in the top five list with the token symbol and a thinking emoji.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 19:25
ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets
The post ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets The European Union’s markets watchdog is seeking primary authority over the bloc’s digital asset sector, to better standardize implementation of the EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. In an interview with the Financial Times, Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), revealed that the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the EU, is developing plans to bring several sectors, including digital asset, stock exchanges and clearing houses, under ESMA’s supervision and away from individual state regulators. Ross said this would lead to “a capital market in Europe that is more integrated and globally competitive,” adding that it would “ensure that we are addressing the continued fragmentation in markets and resolve that to create more of a single market for capital in Europe.” ESMA is the EU authority responsible for improving investor protection and promoting stable, orderly financial markets. While it serves as the bloc’s leading regulator and standard-setter for securities and markets, the principal day-to-day responsibility for supervising market participants lies with the national regulators—or “national competent authorities” (NCAs)—of individual member states. This also applies to the implementation and enforcement of MiCA rules. After the EU’s MiCA regime for crypto asset service providers (CASPs) came into force in January, digital asset firms such as exchanges, wallet providers, and issuers needed a MiCA license from an NCA to operate in the bloc. Due to the regulation’s ‘passporting’ feature, a license issued by any member state’s regulator allows the licensee to operate throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes every country in the 27-nation bloc plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. However, due to the speed and frequency certain national regulators have handed out licenses, there has been some concern voiced about the inconsistent rigor with which different member states are enforcing the MiCA rules,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:17
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests $9 Million in Bitcoin ETFs
The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests $9 Million in Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has made a historic move into the crypto sector by allocating 1% of its $900 million portfolio, around $9 million, into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This marks one of the first instances of a European state-backed investment fund embracing Bitcoin through a regulated investment vehicle. The announcement was made by …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:13
FLOKI Partners with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to Fund 2 New Clean Water Wells in Malawi
The post FLOKI Partners with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to Fund 2 New Clean Water Wells in Malawi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. FLOKI, the community-powered cryptocurrency known for its social impact initiatives, has deepened its philanthropic mission through a new partnership with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA). Together, the two organizations have successfully funded the construction of two clean water wells in Malawi, providing life-changing access to safe drinking water for rural communities. The wells were financed entirely through FLOKI tokens, highlighting the growing potential of digital assets to support tangible humanitarian projects. According to FLOKI’s team, the initiative embodies one of the project’s core principles, using cryptocurrency to drive meaningful, real-world change. Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson for the project stated: “At its core, charity is a fundamental pillar for FLOKI. Everyone deserves access to clean water, and through WWFA, we’re helping make that possible.” Advertisement   Empowering Communities through Sustainability WWFA, established in 1996, has built over 500 wells across the African continent. The nonprofit’s approach emphasizes long-term sustainability by ensuring that each well can be maintained locally. Components are designed to be easily repairable and replaceable within the community, reducing dependence on external aid. In recent years, WWFA has also focused on installing wells at schools, helping children stay in class instead of walking long distances to fetch water. The new FLOKI-funded wells will support villages in Malawi, a region where many still face daily challenges accessing clean, reliable water sources. Blockchain Meets Humanitarian Aid FLOKI’s partnership with WWFA is the latest in a growing list of charitable efforts by the crypto project. In addition to supporting access to clean…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:04
Remixpoint Boosts Bitcoin Holdings, Now 41st-Largest BTC Holder
TLDR Remixpoint has purchased an additional 18.54 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,368.8 BTC. The company’s Bitcoin treasury is now valued at approximately $ 169.7 million. Remixpoint is now the 41st-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The company stated that the acquisition supports its long-term strategy of using Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Each [...] The post Remixpoint Boosts Bitcoin Holdings, Now 41st-Largest BTC Holder appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 19:01
MetaMask Unveils Perp Futures Trading, Powered By Hyperliquid (HYPE) And Polymarket
On Wednesday, MetaMask, the leading cryptocurrency wallet developed by ConsenSys, announced significant new features. The wallet will now support Perpetual Futures (Perps) through its integration with Hyperliquid (HYPE). A new MetaMask Rewards program is also expected to launch by the end of October. According to Wednesday’s press release, MetaMask will also become the first wallet […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 19:00
Grayscale stakes 857K ETH: What it means for Ethereum’s Q4 run
Ethereum hits $4.8k resistance twice - Is ETH’s $5k target under threat?
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
DeFi TVL hits record $237B as daily active wallets fall 22% in Q3: DappRadar
DeFi TVL reached a record $237 billion in the third quarter of 2025, but DApp wallet activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost momentum. The decentralized application (DApp) industry ended the third quarter of 2025 with mixed results, as decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity surged to a record high while user activity fell sharply, according to new data from DappRadar.In a report sent to Cointelegraph, DappRadar said that daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7 million in Q3, down 22.4% compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, DeFi protocols collectively locked in $237 billion, the highest total value locked (TVL) ever recorded in the space. The report highlights an ongoing divergence between institutional capital flowing into blockchain-based financial platforms and the engagement of retail users with DApps. While DeFi TVL reached record levels of liquidity, overall activity lagged, suggesting weaker retail participation.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
Citi’s Strategic Investment in BVNK Pushes Company’s Valuation Past $750M
TLDR Citi Ventures invests in BVNK, boosting its valuation to $750 million. BVNK’s stablecoin platform facilitates seamless global payments. U.S. regulatory clarity spurs increased institutional interest in stablecoins. BVNK aims for profitability by 2026, despite early financial challenges. Citi Ventures has made a strategic move by investing in BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure company. This investment [...] The post Citi’s Strategic Investment in BVNK Pushes Company’s Valuation Past $750M appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 18:57
Ripple Partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay
The post Ripple Partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), Bahrain’s leading fintech incubator, to accelerate blockchain and digital asset adoption in the Kingdom. The collaboration will focus on developing pilot projects, proofs-of-concept, and showcasing solutions like cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenization. They will also lead educational initiatives and participate in local events to foster …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 18:53
