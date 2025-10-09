ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets

The European Union's markets watchdog is seeking primary authority over the bloc's digital asset sector, to better standardize implementation of the EU's landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. In an interview with the Financial Times, Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), revealed that the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the EU, is developing plans to bring several sectors, including digital asset, stock exchanges and clearing houses, under ESMA's supervision and away from individual state regulators. Ross said this would lead to "a capital market in Europe that is more integrated and globally competitive," adding that it would "ensure that we are addressing the continued fragmentation in markets and resolve that to create more of a single market for capital in Europe." ESMA is the EU authority responsible for improving investor protection and promoting stable, orderly financial markets. While it serves as the bloc's leading regulator and standard-setter for securities and markets, the principal day-to-day responsibility for supervising market participants lies with the national regulators—or "national competent authorities" (NCAs)—of individual member states. This also applies to the implementation and enforcement of MiCA rules. After the EU's MiCA regime for crypto asset service providers (CASPs) came into force in January, digital asset firms such as exchanges, wallet providers, and issuers needed a MiCA license from an NCA to operate in the bloc. Due to the regulation's 'passporting' feature, a license issued by any member state's regulator allows the licensee to operate throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes every country in the 27-nation bloc plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. However, due to the speed and frequency certain national regulators have handed out licenses, there has been some concern voiced about the inconsistent rigor with which different member states are enforcing the MiCA rules,…