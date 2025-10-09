2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
FOMC Meeting Today [LIVE] Updates

The post FOMC Meeting Today [LIVE] Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October 9, 2025 12:44:19 UTC Bowman Highlights Flexible Fed Policy Amid Cooling Labor Market In her October 9 FOMC opening remarks, Michelle Bowman emphasized that the Fed’s monetary policy framework remains data-dependent. She pointed to a cooling but stable labor market and inflation gradually returning to the 2% target, providing leeway for policy adjustments. The …
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:04
Compartir
Ferrari endures 14% stock drop after abandoning EV sales goal, updating revenue outlook

Ferrari lost ground on Thursday as its shares crashed more than 14% after the company reworked its electrification strategy and updated its revenue outlook. According to data from CNBC, the Milan-listed stock fell as much as 14.7% in morning trade, while the U.S.-listed shares dropped more than 13.4% before the market opened. The Maranello-based manufacturer […]
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 19:32
Compartir
Analyst Predicts 60% Bitcoin Flash Crash Below $50,000

Amid the calls for new all-time highs for Bitcoin, one analyst is going against the trend and calling a crash. The prediction not only expects Bitcoin to break below the $100,000 level, which many believe was already left in the past, but to actually fall by more than 60% from here. The analysis, which depicts a flash crash, shows a possible price reversal into levels not seen in years. Entering A Bitcoin Short With Conviction The crypto analyst who goes by the pseudonym Dick Dandy revealed that their next move was to enter into a Bitcoin short position between $121,400 and $121,700. However, the more interesting part is the take-profit targets that Dandy set for this position. Related Reading: Is A 900% Rally To $2.98 ATH Possible As Pi Network Announces New DeFi Updates? First of these lies at the $105,700 level, moving down all the way through to $85,800. From here, the crypto analyst expects the Bitcoin price to continue to crash until it falls below $50,000 and registers prices not seen since 2024. Falling to the $43,900 target would mean an over 60% decline in the price, but the analyst expects Bitcoin to crash further. With the possibility that Bitcoin could see a recovery from $35,000, the analyst explains that they plan to open a long position to hedge their short. But maintains their belief in the fact that the Bitcoin price will continue to decline. Ultimately, Dandy believes that the Bitcoin price will eventually reach $10,000, which is the end of the target. Anatomy Of The Crash Explained In Theory In another post, Dandy explained the theory behind the Bitcoin flash crash as mostly a battle between traders and the market-makers. According to the analyst, market makers essentially enable crypto traders to utilize liquidity to enter leveraged positions. But ultimately, they want their money back while making sure that traders do not profit from their trades. Such cases lead to rapid price movements, which have become known in the market as “stop hunts.” These work to take a large number of traders out of their positions very quickly by liquidating them, essentially returning the liquidity, and then some, back to the market makers. Related Reading: This Major Bitcoin Metric Just Made A New Low For The First Time In 6 Years, Is An ATH Above $130,000 Coming? As for why such a large move is possible, the analyst explains that this is because most of Bitcoin’s market cap is all liquidity used for leveraging and derivatives trading. In fact, the analyst believes that the “floor price” of Bitcoin lies around $8,000, taking into account the stable sources and dividing it by the “dispersed amount of bitcoin on the market.” Dandy predicts that this move will happen very quickly, hence terming it a flash crash, and that traders will have very little time to react. “The more sell orders there are, and the greater the quantity of Bitcoin ordered to be sold, the faster price will drop down,” the analyst explained. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
Compartir
NewsBTC2025/10/09 19:30
Compartir
Is the Natural State of a Free Market Really Deflation and How Does Bitcoin Prove It?

The post Is the Natural State of a Free Market Really Deflation and How Does Bitcoin Prove It? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Inflation is everywhere – in our groceries, our homes, even in how we think about savings. But what if rising prices aren’t the norm?  Mark McKenna Little of Trusted Advisor Nation™ and the Advisor PACT™ Team says the natural state of a free market is actually deflation and Bitcoin is the proof financial advisors need. …
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 19:15
Compartir
Leap Therapeutics Completes $58.88 Million Private Placement to Launch Digital Asset Finance Strategy

PANews reported on October 9th that according to PR Newswire, Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a biotechnology company, announced that it has completed its previously announced private placement led by Winklevoss Capital, raising $58,888,888 in cash to launch its digital asset finance strategy. Winklevoss Capital will provide financial and strategic support to help Leap build and execute its digital asset finance strategy.
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 19:12
Compartir
Two Prime Hits Record $827 Million in Q3 Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Two Prime Lending issued record-breaking bitcoin-backed loans of $827 million in Q3 2025, bringing its total committed loan volume to $2.55 billion since launching in March 2024, the firm said on Thursday.The lending affiliate of investment adviser Two Prime has established itself as one of the largest bitcoin-backed lenders globally, serving institutions such as miners, hedge funds, trading firms, and digital asset treasuries. It received $20 million backing led by bitcoin (BTC) miner MARA Holdings (MARA) earlier this year.Two Prime’s lending clients include publicly listed names like CleanSpark (CLSK), Hut 8 (HUT), Kindly MD (NAKA) and Fold (FLD). Two Prime attributes its growth to competitive rates and catering to institutions seeking yield and risk management.CEO and Co-Founder Alexander S. Blume said the firm’s success reflects rising institutional adoption of bitcoin and the demand for sophisticated lending and derivatives solutions in Thursday's emailed announcement.“As more institutions — including large corporate treasuries, miners, hedge funds, endowments, pensions funds, and sovereign wealth funds — purchase and hold bitcoin, Two Prime has developed sophisticated lending and derivatives strategies to generate risk-adjusted yield for these institutions."
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 19:00
Compartir
MetaMask Unleashes DeFi Power: Polymarket Integration & $30M Rewards

MetaMask continues to grow its features past basic cryptocurrency management. It now reaches deeper into decentralized finance through a new tie-up with Polymarket. This allows wallet users to join predictive markets right from their interface. They can bet on real-world activities like news stories, sports games, and election outcomes. All this happens in a safe, […]
Compartir
Tronweekly2025/10/09 19:00
Compartir
Bloomberg: Over $75 billion in cryptocurrencies linked to illegal activities could be confiscated by governments as reserves

PANews reported on October 9th that Bloomberg News reported that US President Trump is leading a global push to build strategic cryptocurrency reserves using assets seized from criminals. Chainalysis Inc. research shows that over $75 billion in cryptocurrency assets linked to illicit activity, "on-chain," and within reach of law enforcement have been allocated. Its CEO, Jonathan Levin, stated that this has increased the potential for asset confiscation and shifted global perspectives. Chainalysis found that by 2025, illicit entities held nearly $15 billion in on-chain balances, with downstream wallets (where at least 10% of funds are criminal) holding over $60 billion. Darknet market administrators and vendors controlled over $40 billion in cryptocurrency. Of the $15 billion held directly by illicit actors, Bitcoin accounted for approximately 75%. Together with Ethereum and stablecoins, this represents a 359% surge compared to five years ago. Downstream wallets have similar figures, with darknet-related wallets experiencing a compound annual growth rate exceeding 200%. However, whether authorities can access this $75 billion remains questionable. While law enforcement efforts to combat cryptocurrency crime have significantly increased in recent years, the skills, international cooperation, and funding required to identify, track, and confiscate criminals' digital assets remain daunting challenges.
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 18:53
Compartir
Google to Invest €5 Billion in Belgium’s AI and Cloud Infrastructure

The investment will fund the expansion of its data center campuses in Saint-Ghislain and create about 300 new full-time jobs.
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 17:40
Compartir
Behind the Surge in Institutional Bitcoin Demand: What the Numbers Really Say

Companies don’t typically throw hundreds of millions at volatile assets without a thesis. But over the past four years, institutional Bitcoin buying has shifted from fringe experiment to boardroom strategy. Even traditional finance players like BlackRock and Fidelity have launched spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 14:02
Compartir

