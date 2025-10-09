Poll Shows Crypto-focused Candidates Could Sway Voters in US Midterms

A new poll conducted by consultancy company McLaughlin and Associates suggested that issues related to digital assets could have a significant impact on the 2026 US midterm elections. According to the results of a survey released on Wednesday by the crypto advocacy organization Digital Chamber, the majority of a group of 800 respondents, 64%, said candidates' positions on cryptocurrency were "very important" when considering whether they would vote for them. While 38% of the respondents said they identified as Democrats, 37% of the group said they would trust Republican candidates more to advance crypto policies. "As redistricting continues to reshape safe districts into tighter races next year, the midterms could be decided by just a few votes," said the Digital Chamber. "Acting before Congress leaves next year to campaign on the big issues in crypto, like digital asset market structure legislation, a federal strategic Bitcoin reserve, or even anti-CBDC legislation could gain traction with these voters." Source: The Digital Chamber During the 2024 US elections, many high-profile figures in the crypto and blockchain industry weighed in on candidates, while advocacy groups and political action committees (PACs) attempted to sway voters toward those they considered "pro-crypto" candidates. The result was a US Congress filled with about 270 lawmakers with favorable views on digital assets, according to the Coinbase-affiliated group Stand With Crypto. Related: Near Foundation is working on an AI 'digital twin' for governance votes Is crypto already playing a role in the 2025 elections? Though 2025 has fewer elections than will be held in 2026, when every seat in the US House of Representatives and many in the Senate will be up for grabs, there have already been some races potentially influenced by money from the crypto industry. Protect Progress, a crypto-aligned PAC affiliated with Fairshake that spent more than…