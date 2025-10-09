MEXC Exchange
Ethereum Foundation’s 47-Member Privacy Cluster Seeks to Integrate Zero-Knowledge Privacy and Address Institutional Compliance
The post Ethereum Foundation’s 47-Member Privacy Cluster Seeks to Integrate Zero-Knowledge Privacy and Address Institutional Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Ethereum Privacy Cluster is a 47‑member initiative by the Ethereum Foundation to embed native zero‑knowledge privacy across Ethereum layer‑1 and layer‑2, balancing confidential transactions with institutional compliance and developer tooling like PlasmaFold and Kohaku. 47 experts organized to build native zk privacy across Ethereum’s core layers. PlasmaFold enables secret transfers while preventing RPC metadata leaks; Kohaku targets developer usability. The cluster builds on 50+ PSE tools and coordinates with 700+ privacy initiatives to advance interoperable zk proofs. Ethereum Privacy Cluster: 47 experts building native zk privacy for Ethereum layer‑1. Read how PlasmaFold and Kohaku protect data — read the update now. What is the Ethereum Privacy Cluster? Ethereum Privacy Cluster is a coordinated program by the Ethereum Foundation that unites 47 researchers, engineers, and cryptographers to design native privacy primitives for Ethereum’s layer‑1 and associated layer‑2 solutions. The cluster focuses on zero‑knowledge proofs, private identity, and compliance‑friendly privacy tooling. How does the Privacy Cluster coordinate privacy across core layers? The cluster consolidates prior Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) work and aligns specialized teams on Private Reads & Writes, Private…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:20
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leaves Rivals Behind: Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential
But while many chase green candles, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the one project that community members say could rewrite […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leaves Rivals Behind: Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 19:20
Bitcoin holds near $122,000 after Fed minutes signal more cuts this year
Analysts say strong spot BTC ETF inflows and high options open interest keep the near-term range intact around $121K–$126K with eyes on a push toward $130K.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:11
Two Prime issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin loans in Q3
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to CoinDesk, Two Prime Lending, the lending subsidiary of Two Prime, announced Thursday that it had issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin-backed loans in the third quarter of 2025, bringing its total loan commitments to $2.55 billion since its launch in March 2024. CEO and co-founder Alexander S. Blume stated that this reflects growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and demand for sophisticated lending and derivatives solutions. Two Prime's clients reportedly include CleanSpark, Hut 8, Kindly MD (Nakamoto), and Fold.
PANews
2025/10/09 19:05
SEC Moves Ahead with “Innovation Exemption” to Boost U.S. Crypto Development
The SEC is preparing to introduce an “innovation exemption” that would give companies more flexibility to develop digital assets and emerging technologies. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the proposal could be formalized as soon as the end of this quarter, despite challenges caused by the ongoing government shutdown. L’article SEC Moves Ahead with “Innovation Exemption” to Boost U.S. Crypto Development est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:05
Cardano Bull Predicts Massive ADA Rally to $5–$8, Ignores Bearish Sentiment
Despite the growing bearish trend across the crypto market, a prominent Cardano community figure believes ADA is on track to reach a new all-time high this cycle. Earlier this week, Cardano experienced a slight pullback with its price nearly dipping below $0.80.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:01
Is Tapzi Legit? Honest Review of the Skill-to-Earn Web3 Gaming Platform
Tapzi, built on the BNB Smart Chain, brands itself as the world's first skill-to-earn Web3 arcade, a place where your ability, not chance or endless grinding, determines whether you win.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
Poll Shows Crypto-focused Candidates Could Sway Voters in US Midterms
The post Poll Shows Crypto-focused Candidates Could Sway Voters in US Midterms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new poll conducted by consultancy company McLaughlin and Associates suggested that issues related to digital assets could have a significant impact on the 2026 US midterm elections. According to the results of a survey released on Wednesday by the crypto advocacy organization Digital Chamber, the majority of a group of 800 respondents, 64%, said candidates’ positions on cryptocurrency were “very important” when considering whether they would vote for them. While 38% of the respondents said they identified as Democrats, 37% of the group said they would trust Republican candidates more to advance crypto policies. “As redistricting continues to reshape safe districts into tighter races next year, the midterms could be decided by just a few votes,” said the Digital Chamber. “Acting before Congress leaves next year to campaign on the big issues in crypto, like digital asset market structure legislation, a federal strategic Bitcoin reserve, or even anti-CBDC legislation could gain traction with these voters.” Source: The Digital Chamber During the 2024 US elections, many high-profile figures in the crypto and blockchain industry weighed in on candidates, while advocacy groups and political action committees (PACs) attempted to sway voters toward those they considered “pro-crypto” candidates. The result was a US Congress filled with about 270 lawmakers with favorable views on digital assets, according to the Coinbase-affiliated group Stand With Crypto. Related: Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes Is crypto already playing a role in the 2025 elections? Though 2025 has fewer elections than will be held in 2026, when every seat in the US House of Representatives and many in the Senate will be up for grabs, there have already been some races potentially influenced by money from the crypto industry. Protect Progress, a crypto-aligned PAC affiliated with Fairshake that spent more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:46
ShapeShift and Zcash: A New Era for Privacy in Decentralized Trading
ShapeShift returns to the spotlight, announcing the integration of Zcash directly into its ecosystem.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 18:23
Grayscale fund update: DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed
Grayscale Investments published component weightings for multiple funds, showing portfolio changes across DeFi and AI-focused products.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 17:03
