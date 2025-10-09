2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.000020 as Investors Rush to Enter New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.000020 as Investors Rush to Enter New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken the spotlight as retail excitement returns and community-driven momentum fuels optimism. But since SHIB’s price action is more or less completely determined by hype and social sentiment, smart investors are increasingly abandoning memes in favor of a project based on real utility and long-term potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-3.58%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001005-1.95%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000782-23.33%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 19:30
Compartir
Crypto News: Pi Network Mainnet to See Major Q4 Upgrade, Analyst Predicts

Crypto News: Pi Network Mainnet to See Major Q4 Upgrade, Analyst Predicts

Pi Network mainnet upgrade with Protocol 23 is set for Q4 2025, bringing enhanced scalability, efficiency, and new DeFi features.   Pi Network is preparing for a major upgrade to its mainnet in Q4 2025. The network is currently in the testing phase of the Protocol 23 upgrade, and experts anticipate that it will enhance […] The post Crypto News: Pi Network Mainnet to See Major Q4 Upgrade, Analyst Predicts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.20145-0.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.08694+10.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001331-10.67%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 19:15
Compartir
Multi-Coin Holders Usher in a New Era of AI Cloud Mining, Earning Up to $5,977 a Day

Multi-Coin Holders Usher in a New Era of AI Cloud Mining, Earning Up to $5,977 a Day

The post Multi-Coin Holders Usher in a New Era of AI Cloud Mining, Earning Up to $5,977 a Day    appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Veteran trader Peter Brandt warned that if XRP falls below $2.687 on a weekly close, it could drop to $2.22, a drop of approximately 20% from its current price. A descending triangle and RSI divergence reinforce the short-term bearish trend. Meanwhile, over 320 million XRP have flowed into exchanges, increasing selling pressure. However, amidst heightened market volatility, CLS Mining’s AI-powered cloud mining solution offers investors a robust passive income channel, helping them achieve steady growth amidst market uncertainty. How to Get Started 1️⃣. Visit and register on the CLSMining official website to receive a $15 bonus. 2️⃣. Connect your crypto wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. 3️⃣. Choose the right cloud mining contract and allocate your investment accordingly. 4️⃣. Enjoy daily cryptocurrency gains and a stable passive income. Contract Examples 【Newbie Experience】: Invest $100/2-day cycle / Total income $100 + $7 【Beginner Contract】: Invest $600/7-day cycle / Total income $600 + $51.66 【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Invest $1,000/10-day cycle / Total income $1,000 + $134 【SealMiner A2 Pro】: Invest $3,000/21-day cycle / Total income $3,000 + $945 【Bombax Miner EZ100】: Invest $18,000/45-day cycle / Total income $18,000 + $14,904 【ANTSPACE HD5】: Invest $80,000/45-day cycle / Total income $80,000 + $75,600 (To learn more about contracts, visit the CLS Mining official website) Why Choose CLSMining 1️⃣ 24/7 Professional Support Our customer service team is available 24/7, providing a quick response time of 1–5 minutes, ready to assist you with any questions. 2️⃣ Multi-Currency Trading Supports mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, with convenient deposits and withdrawals. 3️⃣ Referral Rewards Invite friends to earn a permanent 3% + 1.5% commission rebate, with a maximum cumulative reward of $100,000. 4️⃣ Bank-Grade Security SSL encryption and multiple security systems ensure comprehensive account and fund security. 5️⃣ Global Presence With four years…
Multichain
MULTI$0.04087+0.59%
ERA
ERA$0.3901+2.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0763-3.66%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:06
Compartir
BNB Smart Chain (BSC) achieved a record high of over 5 trillion gas usage in a single day, with 24 million swap transactions completed in a single day.

BNB Smart Chain (BSC) achieved a record high of over 5 trillion gas usage in a single day, with 24 million swap transactions completed in a single day.

PANews reported on October 9th that BNB Chain recently reached a new milestone: daily gas usage exceeded 5 trillion, primarily driven by 24 million Swap transactions, accounting for 77% of the total network transaction volume. At the same time, the standard gas price of 0.05 Gwei has been fully adopted across the BNB ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,123.99-1.15%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003586-5.55%
Binance Super Cycle
BSC$0.002498+3.01%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 18:50
Compartir
Ubisoft canceled post–Civil War Assassin’s Creed over politics

Ubisoft canceled post–Civil War Assassin’s Creed over politics

Ubisoft reportedly cancelled a post-Civil War Assassin’s Creed game set during the Reconstruction era due to political sensitivities in the US.
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.4869+5.53%
ERA
ERA$0.3901+2.33%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 18:03
Compartir
New York City Sues Meta, Google, TikTok Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

New York City Sues Meta, Google, TikTok Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

The 327-page complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages and alleges the companies exploited the “psychology and neurophysiology of youth” to drive compulsive use for profit.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7577-1.00%
Metarace
META$0.000000000000000000000322-84.36%
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 17:34
Compartir
Nvidia Pledges to Cover $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee for Global Talent

Nvidia Pledges to Cover $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee for Global Talent

In an internal memo to staff, Jensen Huang emphasized the critical role of legal immigration in the company's success.
Humanity
H$0.06978-2.11%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005665-5.50%
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 17:08
Compartir
Chip Giant Qualcomm to Buy Arduino in Big Push Beyond Smartphones

Chip Giant Qualcomm to Buy Arduino in Big Push Beyond Smartphones

Qualcomm did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.
EPNS
PUSH$0.0261-2.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000898-6.45%
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 15:02
Compartir
OpenAI’s Agent Builder Won’t Kill Zapier, Make or n8n—Here’s Why

OpenAI’s Agent Builder Won’t Kill Zapier, Make or n8n—Here’s Why

Does OpenAI's Agent Builder pose a threat to n8n, Make, and Zapier? The post share about author view point and competitors' strong integrations.
Threshold
T$0.01209+0.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-4.56%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 13:59
Compartir
Mapping Prime Factorization onto Palm Jumeirah: A Geometric View of the Elliptic Curve Method

Mapping Prime Factorization onto Palm Jumeirah: A Geometric View of the Elliptic Curve Method

Imagine the Elliptic Curve Method as exploring Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s iconic palm-shaped island. The island represents an elliptic curve y² = x³ + ax + b mod M.
Palm Economy
PALM$0.000828-2.24%
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0.008598+5.67%
B
B$0.17253-3.28%
Compartir
Hackernoon2025/10/09 13:57
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek