Ronnie Wood’s Fearless – Anthology 1965–2025 Debuts on the U.K. Charts

The post Ronnie Wood’s Fearless – Anthology 1965–2025 Debuts on the U.K. Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronnie Wood returns to the U.K. charts as Fearless – Anthology 1965–2025 debuts across three major tallies, marking his highest solo placements to date. LUCCA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during Lucca Summer Festival 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Lucca, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Ronnie Wood has enjoyed one of the longest and most celebrated careers in rock history. A member of the Rolling Stones since 1975 — half a century as of this year — he joined the group after the musicians had already achieved global superstardom. In addition to his time with the Stones, Wood has also performed with Faces and the Jeff Beck Group, two other legendary names in the genre. On top of all of his success with a trio of groups, Wood also occasionally releases music on his own. This week, the veteran musician earns a new bestselling album under his own name on several charts in the United Kingdom, where he’s regarded as a guitar hero. Ronnie Wood’s Fearless Anthology Debuts Wood’s new retrospective Fearless – Anthology 1965–2025 arrives on three U.K. charts this time around. The compilation starts highest on the Official Physical Albums list, where it begins at lucky No. 13. The title also debuts at No. 14 on the Official Albums Sales ranking and No. 15 on the Official Vinyl Albums tally. As his latest offering debuts, Wood now boasts two solo appearances on all three charts. With Fearless, he reaches new career-best positions on all the rankings. How Fearless Compares to Ronnie Wood’s Last Solo Album Wood’s only other solo project to appear on the lists where Fearless launches this frame was Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live, which is…
Bitcoin Dominance May Be Easing As Ether and Altcoins Boost Crypto ETP Inflows Past $48.7B

The post Bitcoin Dominance May Be Easing As Ether and Altcoins Boost Crypto ETP Inflows Past $48.7B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Crypto ETP inflows have exceeded last year’s full-year total, reaching about $48.7 billion YTD in 2025, led by Bitcoin with roughly $30 billion and strong gains in Ether and select altcoins—indicating broader investor appetite for exchange-traded crypto products. YTD crypto ETP inflows: $48.67B — surpassing 2024’s full-year total. Bitcoin funds account for ~$30B (62% of inflows); Ether funds surged to $14.1B (29% share). Solana and XRP lead altcoin ETP inflows at $2.7B and $1.9B respectively, per CoinShares data. crypto ETP inflows surge to $48.67B YTD, Bitcoin and Ether lead the rally — read key stats and next steps for investors. What are crypto ETP inflows and why do they matter? Crypto ETP inflows measure capital entering exchange-traded products tied to cryptocurrencies. These inflows signal investor demand, liquidity trends and shifting market leadership between Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, providing a timely gauge of institutional and retail interest. How much have crypto ETP inflows reached in 2025? Global crypto exchange-traded products have drawn approximately $48.67 billion YTD in 2025, surpassing 2024’s full-year total. CoinShares head of research James Butterfill reported the…
Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Tools Come To Block’s (XYZ) Square

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Tools Come To Block’s (XYZ) Square appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square, the payment services arm of Block (XYZ), has launched a new set of tools aimed at making bitcoin BTC$123,149.68 easier to use for small businesses, letting sellers accept crypto payments and manage their digital assets alongside traditional finances, the company announced Wednesday. The offering, called Square Bitcoin, includes three main features: bitcoin payments, automatic bitcoin conversions from card sales, and a native bitcoin wallet built into Square’s seller platform. Sellers will be able to accept bitcoin with no processing fees for the first year and choose to convert up to 50% of their daily sales into bitcoin automatically. The tools are available to eligible U.S. businesses, with bitcoin payments rolling out November 10. The announcement reflects a broader trend. Crypto payments in the U.S. are expected to grow 82% between 2024 and 2026, according to data cited in the release. But so far, access to bitcoin has mostly focused on investors or tech-savvy individuals. Square’s move aims to bring that access to Main Street. In practice, the tools could let a local coffee shop accept a bitcoin payment from a customer using a phone wallet, convert half their day’s sales into bitcoin automatically, and review all their finances in the same dashboard they use to manage inventory and payroll. According to Square, 142 bitcoin have already been accumulated through early use of the conversion feature, first piloted in 2024. By folding bitcoin into its existing payments and banking ecosystem, Square — a subsidiary of Block (SQ) — is trying to lower the barrier to entry for small businesses to participate in the crypto economy. It’s also a continuation of Block’s long-running focus on bitcoin, which spans retail tools like Cash App and hardware initiatives like its Bitkey wallet and Proto mining products. Miles Suter, head of bitcoin product at…
Luxembourg wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs

The post Luxembourg wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund has invested 1% of its holdings in Bitcoin ETFs. This makes FSIL the first state level fund in the the European region to do so. Summary Luxembourg Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund or FSIL has invested 1% of its wealth into Bitcoin ETFs. The fund is estimated to have invested around $9 million into crypto. This marks a significant shift in attitudes, considering Luxembourg authorities had classified crypto firms as being at “high-risk” of money laundering. During a presentation discussing the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Finance Minister Gilles Roth announced that the Luxembourg Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund or FSIL has invested 1% of its holdings in Bitcoin ETFs. This marks the first time in history that a European state-backed investment entity has committed a share of its fund into crypto-backed products. Although other European nations have been known to hold Bitcoin (BTC), such as Finland and the U.K, the cryptocurrency held by these countries were acquired through criminal seizures. The information was shared on LinkedIn by the country’s Director of the Treasury and Secretary General Bob Kieffer. He said that the investment is an application of the FSIL’s new investment policy, which had been green lit by the government in July 2025. Under the new framework, the FSIL is allowed to allocated up to 15% of its asset portfolio into alternative investments, including cryptocurrency. Other alternative investment assets encompassed in the law are private equity and real estate. “Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment,” Keiffer acknowledged in his post. “Yet, given the FSIL’s particular profile and mission, the Fund’s management board concluded that a 1% allocation strikes the right balance, while sending a clear message about Bitcoin’s…
Bitcoin Price Reclaims $122,000 As BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC AUM

The post Bitcoin Price Reclaims $122,000 As BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has maintained its position above $122,000 on Thursday, bolstered by BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF reaching a significant milestone of over 800,000 BTC in assets under management (AUM). The world’s largest cryptocurrency has shown resilience following its new all-time high of $126,199 earlier this week, supported by strong institutional inflows and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. BlackRock’s IBIT, which launched in January 2024, has accumulated approximately 802,257 BTC, valued at nearly $100 billion, representing about 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply. This rapid increase has been fueled by substantial net inflows, with the ETF receiving 3,510 BTC yesterday, pushing its total holdings above 800,000 BTC. The surge in institutional interest has been particularly evident in the broader ETF market, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively attracting over $60 billion in cumulative inflows since their debut. Recent data shows an impressive eight-day streak of positive inflows totalling more than $5.7 billion, with IBIT alone accounting for $4.1 billion of that sum. The eight-day streak of ETF inflows underscores persistent structural demand, while corporate treasury participation continues to expand, adding ballast to bitcoin’s narrative as a strategic reserve asset. A notable trend emerging alongside the success of ETFs is the rapid increase in companies adding Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries. This week, DDC Enterprise Limited announced a $124 million equity financing round to expand its Bitcoin holdings. This follows a pattern of growing corporate interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, with companies viewing it as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. The corporate treasury trend has gained significant momentum, with BlackRock’s ETF now holding more Bitcoin than Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which maintains approximately 640,031 BTC (3.1% of total supply). This shift represents a broader institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset for treasuries. The Bitcoin market received…
BoJ should be careful about raising interest rates

The post BoJ should be careful about raising interest rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) newly elected leader Sanae Takaichi, warned on Thursday that “ the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should be careful about raising interest rates.” Additional comments It is not clear when the next rate hike would be. But Takaichi’s approach is likely to be one that warrants caution. USD/JPY unlikely to surge above 155 as inflation expectations remain low. Weak Yen is positive for the economy when in the recovery phase. Market reaction USD/JPY was last seen trading 0.05% lower on the day at 152.60, holding its retreat from eight-month highs of 153.22. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance. The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led…
Kiyosaki Says 60/40 Portfolio Dead, Favors Gold and Bitcoin

The post Kiyosaki Says 60/40 Portfolio Dead, Favors Gold and Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley shifts portfolio from 60/40 stocks/bonds to 60/20/20 with gold. Kiyosaki argues the traditional model died when Nixon abandoned the gold standard. Kiyosaki favors gold, silver, crypto, real estate, and commodities; gold beats stocks/bonds. Robert Kiyosaki has declared the traditional 60/40 investment portfolio dead following Morgan Stanley’s adoption of a 60/20/20 allocation model. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author argues the conventional approach failed when President Nixon removed the dollar from the gold standard in 1971. The traditional 60/40 portfolio allocated 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. Financial planners promoted this ratio as a path to retirement security for decades. Morgan Stanley now recommends 60/20/20, with 20% in bonds and 20% in gold. FINALLY the BS “magic wand” of Financial Planner’s….the BS of 60/40 is dead. FYI: 60/40 meant investors invest 60% in stocks and 40 % in bonds. That BS ratio died in 1971 the year Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard. For years, financial planners have touted the… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 9, 2025 Kiyosaki criticized bonds as debt instruments from what he described as a bankrupt government. “How can there be any financial security when the US dollar is fake, an IOU from a bankrupt US Government controlled by the Marxist Fed,” Kiyosaki posted on X. Analyst Offers Alternative Framework Explanation Market analyst Shanaka Anslem provided a different perspective on the portfolio shift. He stated that the 60/40 model itself did not fail, but rather the regime that supported it changed. From 1981 to 2020, falling interest rates, disinflation, and quantitative easing allowed bonds to hedge stock positions effectively. Current fiscal conditions have altered this view, with policy-targeted duration risk and negative real yields changing the landscape. Anslem proposed a new barbell approach featuring three sleeves: scarcity assets including Bitcoin and gold,…
Bitcoin News: Over One-Third of Supply Now Has a Cost Basis Above $75K

The post Bitcoin News: Over One-Third of Supply Now Has a Cost Basis Above $75K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is all grown up. Look no further than the cost basis clusters mapped out in The Bitcoin Checkpoint report in recent news. As of October 2025, more than one-third of the circulating Bitcoin supply carries a cost basis above $75,000, with 11.5% of all BTC now purchased over $110,000. Forget the frantic, dollar-cost-average retail boom of years gone by, or the buy high, sell low rookie behavior. Today, heavy clustering at these levels is the direct result of deep pockets piling in regardless of the BTC USD price. When you count not only coins but the stored value behind them, the entire dollar picture tilts even further. 34.5% of the Bitcoin supply has now been acquired at a cost basis exceeding $75,000. If we value each coin at the price it last moved on-chain, the numbers are even more incredible. 34.7% of the supply (6.91 million BTC) has a cost basis over $75,000, accounting for 70% of the stored value. That reflects real conviction, not just memes about laser eyes. When two-thirds of all Bitcoin “invested wealth” is sitting north of $75,000, you’re looking at a market that has collectively accepted six-figures as the new normal. Bitcoin News: Institutional Money Changes the Rules For Supply If you’re still thinking this cycle is about retail euphoria, think again. The stampede into Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasury allocations has fundamentally changed everything. As per the report: When BlackRock’s IBIT ETF became the fastest ETF to hit $50 billion in AUM, taking just 227 trading days, it was no longer possible to say Bitcoin was a fringe asset. Demand from institutional and corporate buyers has created a floor after floor in price. So what once looked overbought at $70,000 now looks like the base camp for long-term capital. Choppy (BTC USD) Price…
Crypto News: Bitwise Introduces Solana Staking ETF with 0.20 Percent Fee

Bitwise launches Solana Staking ETF with a low 0.20% fee, positioning it for institutional interest as crypto ETF approvals near.   Bitwise has announced the launch of its Solana Staking ETF with a competitive fee of 0.20%. This fee is notably lower than anticipated and places the ETF in line with similar products for Bitcoin […] The post Crypto News: Bitwise Introduces Solana Staking ETF with 0.20 Percent Fee appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper EVs, But Prices Fail to Excite Market

The new, “Standard” versions of the company’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles will start at $39,990 and $36,990 respectively.
