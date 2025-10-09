Bitcoin Price Reclaims $122,000 As BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC AUM
The post Bitcoin Price Reclaims $122,000 As BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has maintained its position above $122,000 on Thursday, bolstered by BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF reaching a significant milestone of over 800,000 BTC in assets under management (AUM). The world’s largest cryptocurrency has shown resilience following its new all-time high of $126,199 earlier this week, supported by strong institutional inflows and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. BlackRock’s IBIT, which launched in January 2024, has accumulated approximately 802,257 BTC, valued at nearly $100 billion, representing about 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply. This rapid increase has been fueled by substantial net inflows, with the ETF receiving 3,510 BTC yesterday, pushing its total holdings above 800,000 BTC. The surge in institutional interest has been particularly evident in the broader ETF market, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively attracting over $60 billion in cumulative inflows since their debut. Recent data shows an impressive eight-day streak of positive inflows totalling more than $5.7 billion, with IBIT alone accounting for $4.1 billion of that sum. The eight-day streak of ETF inflows underscores persistent structural demand, while corporate treasury participation continues to expand, adding ballast to bitcoin’s narrative as a strategic reserve asset. A notable trend emerging alongside the success of ETFs is the rapid increase in companies adding Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries. This week, DDC Enterprise Limited announced a $124 million equity financing round to expand its Bitcoin holdings. This follows a pattern of growing corporate interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, with companies viewing it as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. The corporate treasury trend has gained significant momentum, with BlackRock’s ETF now holding more Bitcoin than Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which maintains approximately 640,031 BTC (3.1% of total supply). This shift represents a broader institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset for treasuries. The Bitcoin market received…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:32