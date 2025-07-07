2025-07-09 Wednesday

Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?

Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:38
GS Technologies, a listed company, has raised £1.75 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, GS Technologies Limited (London Stock Exchange: GST), a financial technology company, has conditionally completed a placement and raised £1.75
PANews2025/07/07 14:31
UK sentences 2 men to prison over $2M cold-calling crypto scam

Two men who admitted running a crypto scheme that defrauded 65 investors have both been sentenced to over five years in prison.
PANews2025/07/07 14:26
Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company announced today that it has purchased another 226.42 BTC and currently holds
PANews2025/07/07 14:12
GateToken (GT) 2025 Q2 on-chain destruction completed, with a total destruction value exceeding US$2.748 billion

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement, the on-chain destruction of GateToken (GT) in Q2 2025 has been officially completed. A total of 1,922,789.196841 GTs were
PANews2025/07/07 14:12
Russia targets crypto mining energy thieves, tax dodgers

Deputy Energy Minister Petr Konyushenko said the register is a step toward “legalizing the industry and reducing illegal consumption” of energy.
PANews2025/07/07 14:09
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 116 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,904 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that it has purchased another 116 bitcoins at a cost of
PANews2025/07/07 14:07
Türkiye has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms this month

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Finance Feeds, Turkey's financial market regulator has taken decisive action to shut down access to dozens of cryptocurrency platforms, including the large
PANews2025/07/07 14:03
Metaplanet Acquires 2,205 More Bitcoins, Pushing Total Holdings to $1.7B

Japanese firm Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin treasury strategy with the purchase of 2,205 additional BTC, the company announced on July 7 . Key Takeaways: Metaplanet bought 2,205 BTC, raising total holdings to 15,555 BTC worth $1.7 billion. BTC Yield jumped 15.1% in one week, adding 2,017 BTC valued at 31.7 billion yen. The firm’s Bitcoin treasury has quadrupled since March, reflecting an aggressive accumulation strategy. The latest acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, worth approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion) at an average purchase price of 14.5 million yen per coin. The purchase, valued at 34.5 billion yen, comes amid Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation since designating Bitcoin treasury operations as an official business line in December 2024. Metaplanet’s BTC Yield Jumps 15.1%, Adds 2,017 BTC in a Week According to company disclosures, Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, a key metric tracking the percentage change in Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share, rose 15.1% between July 1 and July 7, adding 2,017 BTC worth 31.7 billion yen in the quarter-to-date period. BTC Yield highlights the net Bitcoin growth relative to share dilution, which the firm views as a measure of shareholder accretion. Metaplanet’s steady Bitcoin purchases have been funded through a mix of capital market activities and operating income. Notably, the company executed an early redemption of 6 billion yen from a recent bond issuance, repaying investors with proceeds raised from recent stock acquisition rights exercises. The firm’s aggressive Bitcoin buying spree has outpaced traditional corporate approaches to digital assets. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 2,205 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 15,555 BTC* pic.twitter.com/VqKGOwCs6N — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) July 7, 2025 Since early 2025, Metaplanet has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months. The company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy mirrors moves by U.S.-based Strategy but on a Japanese scale. “Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin,” CEO Simon Gerovich said in a recent post on X . Data from BitcoinTreasuries shows at least 21 new entities added BTC holdings in the past month alone. Doubts Grow Over Long-Term Viability of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Skepticism around the sustainability of the Bitcoin treasury trend is growing. Last week, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms. Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV). Meanwhile, New York law firm Pomerantz LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, accusing the Bitcoin-focused firm of misleading investors about the profitability and risks of its crypto investment strategy.
CryptoNews2025/07/07 13:59
Trump: Any country that aligns with the BRICS countries' anti-US policies will have an additional 10% tariff

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Observer Network, on July 6 local time, US President Trump wrote on the "Real Social" platform: "Any country that
PANews2025/07/07 13:28

