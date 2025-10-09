2025-10-12 Sunday

Ripple Enters Bahrain With Strategic Fintech Partnership

The post Ripple Enters Bahrain With Strategic Fintech Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple partners with Bahrain FinTech Bay to expand its blockchain and digital asset presence. Ripple plans to offer its stablecoin RLUSD and digital asset custody services to Bahrain’s financial institutions. The partnership aims to boost blockchain adoption through pilot projects, education, and ecosystem development. Ripple, a global fintech leader in blockchain and digital assets for cross-border payment and liquidity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay, one of the country’s top fintech hubs. This move marks Ripple’s official expansion into the Kingdom of Bahrain. The goal of the partnership is to grow Bahrain’s blockchain and digital asset ecosystem. Ripple and Bahrain FinTech Bay will work together to collaborate on pilot programs, education, and market development, helping local financial institutions explore real-world blockchain applications. Ripple to Boost Blockchain in the Middle East This expansion builds on Ripple’s growing footprint in the Middle East. Earlier this year, the company received a license from Dubai’s financial regulator, making it the first blockchain-based payments company to get such approval in Dubai. Now, Ripple is aiming to bring its products and solutions, like cross-border payments, RLUSD stablecoin, and digital asset custody services, to financial institutions in Bahrain. In his commentary, Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, said Bahrain has been quick to embrace blockchain. “We look forward to working with Bahrain Fintech Bay to continue laying the foundations for a thriving local blockchain industry,” he added. Related: Ripple Funds UC Berkeley With $1.3 Million in RLUSD; Stablecoin Adoption Expands Globally Big news: @Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain! 🇧🇭 Through our new partnership with @FinTechBay we will drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing… — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) October…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:36
Pundit Who Predicted The Dogecoin Price Correction From $0.27 Shows Where It’s Headed Next

Crypto analyst RLinda had previously predicted that the Dogecoin price was headed for a correction. This comes after the meme coin rallied alongside Bitcoin, moving more than 10% to cross the $0.27 target in good time. However, there was a significant amount of resistance that was being mounted at this level, triggering the first wave […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 20:30
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund invests 1% holdings in Bitcoin ETFs

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund invests 1% holdings in Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs. Marks’ Eurozone’s first state-level Bitcoin investment via ETFs. Strategy balances innovation, diversification, and cautious digital asset exposure. Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has made financial history by becoming the first Eurozone nation to include Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in its portfolio. Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Takes a Historic Digital Finance Step In the 2026 Budget presentation, Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth reported that the Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) of Luxembourg has allocated 1% of its assets to Bitcoin ETFs. This is the first instance when a country of the Eurozone has invested state funds in Bitcoin to invest in it. The FSIL was an invention made in 2014, and it was aimed at guaranteeing the wealth of future generations. The fund has presently a sum of about $730 million, and most of the funds have always been invested in high-quality bonds. With a changed policy on investments, which was approved in July 2025, FSIL is currently allowed to invest up to 15% of its holdings in other types of investments such as private equity, real estate, and crypto assets. Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its holdings in Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first state level fund in the Eurozone to do so. Under a revised framework, the FSIL is authorized to allocate up to 15% of its assets to alternative… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 9, 2025 According to Jonathan Westhead, communications lead at the Luxembourg Finance Agency, the investment was made through regulated Bitcoin ETFs to reduce operational risks. Westhead stated, “This decision acknowledges the growing maturity of digital assets and reinforces Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance.” A Strategic Shift Toward Alternative Investments The new investment strategy is an indication of a new diversification approach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:28
Family offices still bet on AI and health care even as deals slow down

The post Family offices still bet on AI and health care even as deals slow down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, takes the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Deal-making may have rebounded on Wall Street, but investment firms of the ultra-wealthy are still moving cautiously. Family offices made 54 direct investments in September, down 46% on an annual basis, according to data provided exclusively to CNBC by private wealth platform Fintrx. Despite the broader slowdown, billionaire family offices are still investing in mega-rounds for high-flying startups. Last month, the firms of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt joined a $300 million seed round for Periodic Labs. Founded by former OpenAI and DeepMind researchers, Periodic Labs seeks to automate scientific research with artificial intelligence-powered robots running lab experiments. Health-care and biotech startups also still garner interest from high-profile investors. Primary-care clinic group Harbor Health raised $130 million from Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Breyer Capital and Martin Ventures. The startup’s chief medical officer, Dr. Clay Johnston, was previously the dean of Dell’s namesake medical school at the University of Texas at Austin. Much of the funds will be used to expand Harbor’s insurance offerings and open more clinics. The private equity slowdown has also left room for family offices to make opportunistic bets. In September, Birmingham, Michigan-based Mitchell Family Office acquired luxury beauty retailer Cos Bar for an undisclosed amount. Principal Mark Mitchell told CNBC that his offer was accepted within a month. Cos Bar had been held by a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:25
VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval

The post VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 08, 2025 14:48 VeBetter’s B3TR token has been confirmed as MiCAR compliant by ESMA, enhancing its position in the European crypto market and boosting its Web3 app store ambitions. VeBetter, a prominent player in the blockchain space, has achieved a significant milestone as its native token, B3TR, is officially recognized as MiCAR compliant by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to VeChain Official. This development marks a substantial step forward for VeBetter and its ecosystem, aligning with the European Union’s regulatory framework for crypto assets. Regulatory Milestone for VeBetter The confirmation of B3TR in the ESMA register follows the previous compliance achievements of VeChain’s VET and VTHO tokens. This regulatory approval is pivotal for VeBetter as it aims to establish itself as a mainstream Web3 app store, focusing on real-world utility. The platform has already seen significant growth, with over 5 million active addresses and nearly 40 million tokenized sustainable actions across more than 40 applications. Competitive Advantage in the EU Market B3TR’s inclusion in the ESMA register provides VeBetter with a “regulatory passport,” facilitating seamless operations across EU member states. This competitive edge is crucial as the platform continues to expand its roster of sustainability applications. The compliance status also enhances VeBetter’s appeal to institutions seeking investments that offer real-world utility and functionality, positioning the entire VeChain ecosystem for sustainable growth. Innovative Web3 App Store VeBetter has pioneered the concept of a Web3 app store centered on sustainability. The platform, governed by its community, incentivizes users to engage in environmentally friendly actions, such as reducing waste and saving energy, by rewarding them with B3TR tokens. This approach not only promotes positive behavior but also supports global challenges through collective efforts. The ESMA confirmation opens new opportunities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:13
Where you can fly nonstop

The post Where you can fly nonstop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polignano a Mare in the Region of Puglia. Italy. Artur Debat | Moment | Getty Images United Airlines‘ summer 2026 international travel plan is out, and smaller European cities are in. Starting April 30, United plans to fly from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Split on the Croatian coast — its second destination in the country. A day later the carrier is launching Newark to Bari in the popular Puglia region of southern Italy on the Adriatic Sea. May 22 is the scheduled launch of a nonstop from Newark to Santiago de Compostela, in the Galicia region of Spain, the end of the famed Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail. The additions show United’s latest bet on high-spending travelers looking for trips beyond major European capitals, and the chance to fly to those places nonstop, without connecting in big hubs. The carrier is vying with Delta for big-spending travelers. Most of the new routes are operated with airplanes outfitted with its ever-growing, lie-flat Polaris cabin. United executives have long touted its vast international network as a driver for customer loyalty and sign-ups for lucrative travel rewards credit cards. United’s other additions include a May 21 debut from its Washington Dulles International Airport hub to Reykjavik, Iceland, and a daily, year-round nonstop from Newark to Seoul, South Korea, starting next September. It will also start a Newark to Glasgow, Scotland, flight on May 8, on a Boeing 737 Max 8. Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said that destinations the carrier announced last year, including Nuuk, Greenland, will remain in the airline’s schedule for 2026. United is also planning to add a third daily flight to Tel Aviv from Newark starting March 28. Majestic landscape of Godafoss waterfall flowing with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:09
ECB Minutes expected to reinforce the ‘Good Place’ policy stance – BBH

The post ECB Minutes expected to reinforce the ‘Good Place’ policy stance – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ECB’s September meeting account is due today, likely reaffirming policymakers’ view that monetary settings remain “in a good place” after holding rates steady at 2.00%. With inflation seen stabilizing near target and risks now balanced, markets price only limited chances of another cut. By contrast, expectations for deeper Fed easing over the next year highlight a growing policy divergence that continues to favor EUR/USD upside. Meanwhile, signs of political stabilization in France are lending modest support to local assets, BBH FX analysts report. Markets split on further ECB cuts as inflation nears target “The ECB’s Account of the September 10-11 policy meeting is published today (12:30pm London, 7:30am New York). At that meeting, the ECB left the policy rate steady at 2.00% for a third consecutive meeting (widely expected) and signaled that monetary policy settings remain in a “good place.” The ECB stressed that risks to the economic outlook are now balanced rather than to the downside and implied greater confidence that inflation is stabilizing around its 2% target.” “The swaps market continues to price-in about 50% odds that the ECB delivers one more 25bps cut in the next 12 months and the policy rate to bottom at 1.75%. We think the ECB is done easing. Meanwhile, futures fully price-in 100bps of Fed funds rate cut over the next 12 months. The risk is the Fed eases more because the US employment backdrop is increasingly fragile. Bottom line: relative ECB/Fed policy stance underpins the uptrend in EUR/USD.” “France’s political crisis is on a fragile stability path. French President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll name a new prime minister by Friday evening. A statement by the Elysee presidential office noted that “A majority of deputies oppose dissolution (of parliament); a platform for stability exists; a path is possible to adopt a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:06
Likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Instead of continuing to decline, EUR is likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660. In the longer run, risk for EUR remains on the downside, likely toward the major support at 1.1570, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Risk for EUR remains on the downside 24-HOUR VIEW: “EUR dropped sharply to a low of 1.1647 on Tuesday. Yesterday, Wednesday, we highlighted that ‘the decline is oversold, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, EUR could dip below 1.1645.’ However, we were of the view that ‘any further decline may not reach the next major support at 1.1610.’ The anticipated decline exceeded our expectations, as EUR dropped to 1.1597 before rebounding to close at 1.1626 (-0.25%). The rebound from oversold conditions suggests that instead of continuing to decline, EUR is more likely to trade in a range today, expected to be between 1.1600 and 1.1660.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our view yesterday (08 Oct, spot at 1.1655), indicating that ‘the downside risk for EUR has increased.’ We also indicated that ‘if EUR breaks and holds below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610.’ We were not wrong, even though we didn’t quite expect EUR to reach 1.1610 so soon, as it dropped to a low of 1.1597. The risk remains on the downside, likely toward the major support at 1.1570. That said, oversold conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first. The downside risk will remain intact as long as EUR holds below the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.1695 (level was at 1.1720 yesterday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11600-and-11660-uob-group-202510090900
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:57
Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential

The post Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ripple (XRP) is pushing at $0.53 while Sui (SUI) charges above $7, setting October 2025 on fire. Traders are buzzing about the next big breakout, scrolling charts, and debating which altcoin holds the keys to life-changing ROI. But while many chase green candles, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the one project that community members say could rewrite the rulebook for top crypto opportunities 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is already capturing attention with its explosive launch, combining utility with insane presale returns. While XRP and Sui dominate the short-term market narrative, $BFX is positioning itself as the ultimate early access play. This project is lining up with trending crypto picks and could easily become one of the 100x potential altcoins that make 2025 unforgettable. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is Redefining the Best Projects to Buy Early BlockchainFX ($BFX) is not another speculative altcoin. It’s a revenue-generating crypto super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. Already pulling over 10,000 daily users, audited by CertiK, and fully KYC compliant, the project proves legitimacy before launch. What makes BlockchainFX shine? Utility that delivers real value. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT, offering 4–7% returns per day, with up to 90% APY. This isn’t just passive yield; it’s consistent rewards that give community members confidence. With real-world Visa cards, global usability, and fee redistributions, it’s locking its spot as one of the top altcoins to watch this year. By combining scalability, verified security, and direct real-world benefits, BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the best projects to buy early in 2025. For those scanning for top crypto opportunities 2025, it ticks every box. BlockchainFX Presale Surge: ROI, Scarcity, and Explosive Growth The BlockchainFX presale is already proving explosive. Starting at $0.01, the price has climbed to $0.027 with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:54
Bepay Money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

The post Bepay Money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 will take place at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum will feature bepay business, the comprehensive merchant solution revolutionizing how businesses accept payments globally with cross-border near-instant settlements, as representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets and 100+ banks & payment institutions gather from 50+ countries. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access. “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates traditional 3–5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key Features of bepay business: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements – Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps – Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics – Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM – Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts – Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support – 100+ currencies and assets supported Real-Time Liquidity – Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems Developer & API Solutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:53
