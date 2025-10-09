2025-10-12 Sunday

CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions

CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions

The post CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CipherOwl secures $15 million in seed funding; key industry partnerships. Strengthened AI compliance tools boost adoption for exchanges. Investors include Coinbase Ventures and prominent tech leaders. CipherOwl, a compliance startup co-founded by former Coinbase engineers, secured a $15 million seed round led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, announced on October 9. The funding emphasizes increasing institutional interest in AI-driven crypto compliance, with implications for regulatory adherence and operational efficiency across exchanges and financial institutions. CipherOwl’s AI-Powered Compliance Vision Piques Market Interest CipherOwl’s $15 million seed round, co-led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, marks a significant step in enhancing AI-powered compliance solutions. Participating investors include Coinbase Ventures and Enlight Capital, signaling industry-wide confidence in CipherOwl’s capabilities. The influx of funding will enable CipherOwl to accelerate the development of its AI systems, which generate suspicious activity reports for cryptocurrency exchanges and regulatory agencies. This initiative aims to foster greater efficiency in compliance reviews, potentially influencing how exchanges manage on-chain data compliance. “To accelerate institutional adoption of crypto by building the intelligence layer that makes compliance programmable, efficient, and explainable.” — CipherOwl, Mission Statement The funding has sparked interest among stakeholders in the cryptocurrency sector. Despite this, no major statements have been issued by leading figures such as Arthur Hayes or Changpeng Zhao. CipherOwl’s mission statement asserts their dedication to programmable and efficient compliance solutions, underscoring their industry impact. AI Compliance Tools Invigorate Investment in Chain Analysis Did you know? CipherOwl’s peers, Chainalysis and TRM Labs, also raised funding rounds in the past, leading to enhanced analytics and compliance adoption across exchanges, further highlighting the importance of AI compliance tools in the industry. Bitcoin (BTC) reflects noteworthy market dynamics, with a current price of $123,104.38 and a market cap of $2.45 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:39
Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch

Ripple's Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch

The post Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has strategically aligned with Bahrain’s Fintech Bay to advance cryptocurrency innovation across the Gulf. This collaboration will spearhead the development of RLUSD-backed payment infrastructures, utilizing pilot programs, educational initiatives, and accelerator efforts to enhance regional fintech prowess. Continue Reading:Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripples-bold-move-in-the-gulf-region-a-partnership-to-watch
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:29
Sharps Technology expands Solana digital asset treasury strategy with Coinbase

Sharps Technology expands Solana digital asset treasury strategy with Coinbase

The post Sharps Technology expands Solana digital asset treasury strategy with Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sharps Technology, previously focused on medical devices, is now building a digital asset treasury centered on the Solana blockchain. They have strengthened their treasury management by partnering with Coinbase for institutional custody and secure asset management. Sharps Technology, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on building a Solana-based digital asset treasury, today announced a strategic collaboration with Coinbase to expand its previously announced Solana treasury strategy. The collaboration leverages Coinbase’s institutional custody and treasury management services to support Sharps Technology’s digital asset operations on the Solana blockchain platform. Sharps Technology recently pivoted from medical devices to focus on managing a substantial Solana treasury through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Coinbase Global has been expanding its institutional services for digital asset custody and treasury management, including support for blockchain networks like Solana. The exchange is providing institutional infrastructure to enable secure asset safeguarding and flexible deployment within the Solana network. Sharps Technology’s shift reflects a broader trend among firms pivoting from traditional sectors to crypto treasury strategies, with plans for stock buybacks to strengthen shareholder value tied to digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sharps-technology-solana-coinbase-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:24
DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed

DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed

The post DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments published component weightings for multiple funds, showing portfolio changes across DeFi and AI-focused products. The revisions include asset additions and a notable token removal. What changed in DEFG fund components? The DEFG fund’s composition and weights were reported as follows: Uniswap (UNI) 32.32% Aave (AAVE) 28.07% Ondo (ONDO) 19.07% Lido (LDO) 7.02% Curve (CRV) 6.92% Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 6.60% Notably, MKR was removed from the fund, while Aerodrome Finance (AERO) was added. The change reshapes the fund’s DeFi exposure, concentrating weight toward established decentralized exchange and lending protocols while preserving staking and liquidity-focused allocations. Industry experience shows that large, concentrated rebalances can widen spreads temporarily and create modest tracking error for index-tracking investors. Why the DEFG allocation matters The DEFG adjustments reflect active portfolio management within the DeFi sector. By increasing relative exposure to UNI (32.32%) and AAVE (28.07%), the fund tilts toward governance and lending primitives. At the same time, keeping LDO and CRV maintains exposure to staking and liquidity services — core components of the broader ecosystem.  How did the GSC fund weightings shift? The GSC fund’s end-of-day weights were disclosed as: Ether (ETH) 30.32% Solana (SOL) 30.97% Cardano (ADA) 18.29% Avalanche (AVAX) 7.57% Sui (SUI) 7.35% Hedera (HBAR) 5.50% The near parity between ETH (30.32%) and SOL (30.97%) highlights the fund’s balanced emphasis on two leading smart-contract platforms. Consequently, shifts in these weights can influence derivative flows and staking allocations, and they serve as a barometer for demand across layer-1 ecosystems. Implications for the market and blockchain adoption The GSC configuration underlines continued investor interest in protocol-level tokens that underpin smart-contract ecosystems. As a result, reweightings here may compress or expand exposure to sectors such as decentralized exchanges, NFTs and application-level innovation across chains. Which assets compose the AI fund component list? The AI Fund’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:18
Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014

Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014

 Etherem (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is currently experiencing a fluctuating market momentum, but according to the latest analytics, the ETH price today is 1% down from yesterday, and it is valued at around $4,353.79 at the time of writing, with a bearish outlook in the market. The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum ... Read more The post Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/09 20:12
Yatırım Devi BlackRock’ın Spot Bitcoin Borsa Yatırım Fonu Kritik Eşiği Geçti! İşte Son Veriler

Yatırım Devi BlackRock'ın Spot Bitcoin Borsa Yatırım Fonu Kritik Eşiği Geçti! İşte Son Veriler

Dünyanın en büyük varlık yönetim şirketi BlackRock, spot Bitcoin borsa yatırım fonu (ETF) IBIT ile yeni bir dönüm noktasına ulaştı. BlackRock’un Bitcoin ETF’i 800.000 BTC Eşiğini Aştı: Değer 97 Milyar Doları Geçti Şirketin fonu, 800.000 BTC’yi (yaklaşık 97 milyar dolar) aşarak yönetim altındaki varlıklarda (AUM) tarihi bir seviyeye çıktı. IBIT, Ocak 2024’te işlem görmeye başlamasından […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:09
Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences

Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences

The post Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Artprice News: ahead of Frieze London and Art Basel Paris, Artprice by Artmarket releases its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual record number of auction transactions, substantial market paradigm shift, AI influences Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/artprice-news-ahead-of-frieze-london-and-art-basel-paris-artprice-by-artmarket-releases-its-2025-contemporary-art-market-report-annual-record-number-of-auction-transactions-substantial-market-para/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:08
Ripple Becomes First Blockchain Payments Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Ripple Becomes First Blockchain Payments Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The post Ripple Becomes First Blockchain Payments Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has entered the Kingdom of Bahrain through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the country’s main fintech incubator. The move marks Ripple’s next step in building its presence across the Middle East after securing a license from Dubai’s financial regulator earlier this year. The partnership will help develop Bahrain’s blockchain ecosystem. Ripple …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
Crypto Market Turns Green as Momentum Shifts

Crypto Market Turns Green as Momentum Shifts

The crypto landscape has recently gone through a positive shift over the past 24 hours. Thus, the total crypto market capitalization has hit $4.17T, led by a 0.54% rise. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has plunged by 23.06%, reaching $187.76B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index maintains its “Neutral” position while standing at 58 points. Bitcoin Sees 0.56% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 0.42% Particularly, Bitcoin has seen a slight 0.56% price increase. As a result of this, the flagship crypto asset’s current price level is $121,969.46, while its market dominance sits at 58.3%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is currently changing hands at $4,447.01. This price level indicates a minor 0.42% rise, while the leading altcoin’s market dominance accounts for 12.9%. $VITASTEM, $TSLA, and $PENGU Lead Crypto Gainers Apart from that, the list of top crypto gainers includes VitaStem ($VITASTEM), Tesla ($TSLA), and PENGU AI ($PENGU). Specifically, $VITASTEM has witnessed a staggering 3230.61% spike to reach $0.0001564. Subsequently, $TSLA is now trading at $526.35 due to a 645.71% increase. Following that, $PENGU has jumped by 535.99%, touching $0.0004772. DeFi TVL Spikes by 0.17%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 18.75% Plunge In the same vein, the DeFi TVL has surged by 0.17%, attaining the $169.404B mark. Nonetheless, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has dropped by 0.21%, hitting the $44.841 spot. On the other hand, in the case of the 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap takes the lead in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 13540729% increase over twenty-four hours. However, with an 18.75% dip, the NFT sales volume has reached the $21,930,006 figure. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DX Terminal, has also dropped to $3,537,909 due to a 5.04% decrease. UK to Appoint Digital Markets Champion for Tokenization; Helius Targets 5% Share on Solana Moving on, the crypto market has seen many other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the UK government is planning the appointment of a “digital markets champion” who would lead endeavors to advance the financial markets via blockchain technology. Moreover, Block of Jack Dorsey is rolling out crypto-integrated wallet named “Square Bitcoin” for small businesses. Furthermore, Digital Asset Treasury entity Helius is endeavoring to acquire up to 5% of the total Solana worth, equaling over $6B.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
This Indicator Signals Kaspa Price Bottom Is In

This Indicator Signals Kaspa Price Bottom Is In

Kaspa community analyst S𐤊i ₿um Trading shared a weekly chart of KAS with the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) that he uses to call peaks and bottoms. His takeaway: the RVI is sitting in its buy zone again and the bottom may be in. The chart plots KAS/USD on a weekly timeframe with the RVI(10) beneath
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek