Crypto Market Turns Green as Momentum Shifts

The crypto landscape has recently gone through a positive shift over the past 24 hours. Thus, the total crypto market capitalization has hit $4.17T, led by a 0.54% rise. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has plunged by 23.06%, reaching $187.76B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index maintains its “Neutral” position while standing at 58 points. Bitcoin Sees 0.56% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 0.42% Particularly, Bitcoin has seen a slight 0.56% price increase. As a result of this, the flagship crypto asset’s current price level is $121,969.46, while its market dominance sits at 58.3%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is currently changing hands at $4,447.01. This price level indicates a minor 0.42% rise, while the leading altcoin’s market dominance accounts for 12.9%. $VITASTEM, $TSLA, and $PENGU Lead Crypto Gainers Apart from that, the list of top crypto gainers includes VitaStem ($VITASTEM), Tesla ($TSLA), and PENGU AI ($PENGU). Specifically, $VITASTEM has witnessed a staggering 3230.61% spike to reach $0.0001564. Subsequently, $TSLA is now trading at $526.35 due to a 645.71% increase. Following that, $PENGU has jumped by 535.99%, touching $0.0004772. DeFi TVL Spikes by 0.17%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 18.75% Plunge In the same vein, the DeFi TVL has surged by 0.17%, attaining the $169.404B mark. Nonetheless, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has dropped by 0.21%, hitting the $44.841 spot. On the other hand, in the case of the 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap takes the lead in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 13540729% increase over twenty-four hours. However, with an 18.75% dip, the NFT sales volume has reached the $21,930,006 figure. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DX Terminal, has also dropped to $3,537,909 due to a 5.04% decrease. UK to Appoint Digital Markets Champion for Tokenization; Helius Targets 5% Share on Solana Moving on, the crypto market has seen many other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the UK government is planning the appointment of a “digital markets champion” who would lead endeavors to advance the financial markets via blockchain technology. Moreover, Block of Jack Dorsey is rolling out crypto-integrated wallet named “Square Bitcoin” for small businesses. Furthermore, Digital Asset Treasury entity Helius is endeavoring to acquire up to 5% of the total Solana worth, equaling over $6B.