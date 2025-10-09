2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Noticias sobre criptos
Ethereum Developers Release Kohaku Roadmap to Bring Privacy and Security to Wallets

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum developers announced a new roadmap, Kohaku, aimed at improving wallet privacy and security through a modular framework. The project, announced in a blog post by Nicolas Consigny, coordinator of the Ethereum Foundation, plans to build a set of privacy and security foundational components. Kohaku's core focus is on creating a software development kit (SDK) and a reference wallet to showcase the tools in action. The initial version will be a browser extension based on the Ambire wallet, targeting advanced users. Kohaku is being developed in collaboration with renowned teams such as Ambire and Railgun and is open source, with developers able to contribute code through GitHub. Its primary goal is to reduce the wallet's reliance on centralized services that track transactions. It includes features such as private sending and receiving, and plans to add social recovery options through tools. Longer-term, the team is committed to improving wallet security down to the device level, creating a native Ethereum browser to ensure secure user interactions.
PANews2025/10/09 20:43
North Dakota, Fiserv launch Roughrider stablecoin

The post North Dakota, Fiserv launch Roughrider stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of North Dakota is entering the stablecoin market with Roughrider Coin, a US dollar–backed cryptocurrency developed in partnership with payments firm Fiserv. According to a Wednesday announcement, the token will be available to banks and credit unions in North Dakota in 2026 and is designed to support interbank transactions, merchant payments and cross-border money movement. Fiserv reportedly processed about 35 billion merchant transactions in 2022. Its digital asset platform was introduced in June alongside a “white-label” stablecoin for banks. Roughrider Coin will operate on this system, and Fiserv expects it to be interoperable with other stablecoins. The coin is named after Theodore Roosevelt, who served as US president from 1901 to 1909. In the late 1800s, Roosevelt led a unit called the Rough Riders that fought in Cuba against the Spanish Army. He settled in North Dakota after retiring from politics. The Bank of North Dakota was founded in 1919 and is the nation’s only state-owned bank, according to its website. With just over $10 billion in assets, it partners with local banks and credit unions to support agriculture, commerce and industry through liquidity, loan participation and secondary market services, with profits reinvested into state programs and economic development. North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong said that issuing a stablecoin “backed by real money” shows the state “is taking a cutting-edge approach to creating a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for our citizens.” The Roughrider token will be the second state-issued stablecoin announced in the US this year, following Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) mainnet launched in August on seven blockchains before confirming Hedera as its issuer in September. Related: Stablecoin market boom to $300B is ‘rocket fuel’ for crypto rally  The competitive stablecoin landscape When Wyoming and North Dakota bring their stablecoins online, they’ll enter a market more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:41
Pi Network’s Mainnet Set for Major Upgrade in Q4 2025, Says Expert

TLDR Pi Network’s Protocol v23 upgrade aims to improve scalability and transaction efficiency. Pi Coin struggles with price stability, trading around $0.2368 amid challenges. Pi Network integrates Stellar Core v23.0.1 for enhanced blockchain performance. Pi Network’s developer tools are designed to boost DeFi adoption and ecosystem growth. Pi Network is preparing for a significant upgrade [...] The post Pi Network’s Mainnet Set for Major Upgrade in Q4 2025, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 20:40
Finassets Expands Crypto Payment Options with Tether (USDT) on the TON Blockchain, Built for Telegram

The post Finassets Expands Crypto Payment Options with Tether (USDT) on the TON Blockchain, Built for Telegram appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Finassets strengthens its position as a low-fee crypto payment processor by adding support for TON blockchain-based USDT transfers. GLOBAL – October 9, 2025 – Finassets, a low-fee crypto payment gateway trusted by online businesses worldwide, today announced support for Tether (USDT) on the TON blockchain, also known as the Telegram blockchain. Besides its progressive fee …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:40
Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

The post Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity’s digital asset custody expanded by just over $3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, rising from $45.13 billion on July 1 to $48.15 billion by September 30, according to data retrieved by Finbold research.  Finbold extracted on-chain ETF holdings data for the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), comparing snapshots from July 1 and September 30 to track changes in assets under custody. The resulting analysis highlights Ethereum as the primary driver of growth, reflecting the continued institutional embrace of smart contract platforms. Notably, the firm’s ETH holdings jumped from 625,770 ETH to 853,380 ETH, with the additional 227,600 tokens translating into nearly $1.97 billion in added value as prices rallied from $2,502 to $4,139.  Interestingly, the scale of that expansion contrasts with Bitcoin, where custody balances slipped by roughly 4,160 BTC, even as prices advanced from $108,383 to $112,162. The divergence suggests that Fidelity’s clients were rotating toward Ethereum exposure during the quarter, reflecting a shifting institutional narrative beyond Bitcoin dominance. Q2 vs. Q3 2025 Fidelity digital asset custody The Q3 uptick followed a mixed first half of the year. In the second quarter, Fidelity recorded strong growth as its portfolio expanded by $11.05 billion, rising from $33.61 billion at the end of March to $44.66 billion on June 30.  Ethereum was again the standout driver of expansion, with balances increasing by 131,560 ETH as prices advanced from $1,829 to $2,437, lifting ETH’s dollar value from $904 million to $1.52 billion. Bitcoin also contributed materially, adding $10.43 billion as its price jumped from $82,697 to $107,333, though ETH’s percentage gains were far stronger. Fidelity Custody Q1 performance By contrast, the first quarter had been negative, with Fidelity’s assets falling by $5 billion as prices slumped and holdings were pared back, shrinking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:37
Spot silver hits $50 mark for the first time

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Jinshi, spot silver hit the round mark of $50/ounce, setting a new historical high. It has risen by more than $21 so far this year, and the year-to-date increase has exceeded 70%.
PANews2025/10/09 20:28
Investment Giant BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund Crosses Critical Threshold! Here's the Latest Data

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, has reached a new milestone with the launch of its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) IBIT. Continue Reading: Investment Giant BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund Crosses Critical Threshold! Here's the Latest Data
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:10
Ethereum Retakes $4.5K Support as Whales, Treasuries Keep on Accumulating ETH

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), price reclaimed $4,500 on Oct. 8 after dropping to $4,430 in a marketwide pullback a day prior, with whales and corporate treasuries supporting the rebound. Analysts Zyn, Michaël van de Poppe, and CryptosBatman flagged room for upside, citing macro trendlines, ETH/BTC rotation risk-reward, and a repeat bull-trap reversal. Traders now […] The post Ethereum Retakes $4.5K Support as Whales, Treasuries Keep on Accumulating ETH appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:10
Crypto company CipherOwl completes $15 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on October 9th that cryptocurrency compliance startup CipherOwl, according to Fortune magazine, has announced the completion of a $15 million seed round of funding, co-led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Enlight Capital. Co-founded by former Coinbase engineers, CipherOwl leverages artificial intelligence to provide on-chain transaction monitoring and compliance analysis services to financial institutions. Its clients include numerous cryptocurrency exchanges and law enforcement agencies, primarily using its AI system to automatically generate suspicious activity analysis reports to improve review efficiency.
PANews2025/10/09 20:07
Wall Street Braces For 100 New Crypto ETFs, But This New Altcoin Stands Out

Wall Street has braced itself for a surge of 100 new crypto ETFs as filings flood the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Regulators have faced an unprecedented wave of applications in recent months.  Experts have warned that approvals could reshape mainstream finance within the next year. This rush has integrated digital assets beyond Bitcoin and […] The post Wall Street Braces For 100 New Crypto ETFs, But This New Altcoin Stands Out appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
