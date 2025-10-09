Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report
Fidelity's digital asset custody expanded by just over $3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, rising from $45.13 billion on July 1 to $48.15 billion by September 30, according to data retrieved by Finbold research. Finbold extracted on-chain ETF holdings data for the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), comparing snapshots from July 1 and September 30 to track changes in assets under custody. The resulting analysis highlights Ethereum as the primary driver of growth, reflecting the continued institutional embrace of smart contract platforms. Notably, the firm's ETH holdings jumped from 625,770 ETH to 853,380 ETH, with the additional 227,600 tokens translating into nearly $1.97 billion in added value as prices rallied from $2,502 to $4,139. Interestingly, the scale of that expansion contrasts with Bitcoin, where custody balances slipped by roughly 4,160 BTC, even as prices advanced from $108,383 to $112,162. The divergence suggests that Fidelity's clients were rotating toward Ethereum exposure during the quarter, reflecting a shifting institutional narrative beyond Bitcoin dominance. Q2 vs. Q3 2025 Fidelity digital asset custody The Q3 uptick followed a mixed first half of the year. In the second quarter, Fidelity recorded strong growth as its portfolio expanded by $11.05 billion, rising from $33.61 billion at the end of March to $44.66 billion on June 30. Ethereum was again the standout driver of expansion, with balances increasing by 131,560 ETH as prices advanced from $1,829 to $2,437, lifting ETH's dollar value from $904 million to $1.52 billion. Bitcoin also contributed materially, adding $10.43 billion as its price jumped from $82,697 to $107,333, though ETH's percentage gains were far stronger. Fidelity Custody Q1 performance By contrast, the first quarter had been negative, with Fidelity's assets falling by $5 billion as prices slumped and holdings were pared back, shrinking…
