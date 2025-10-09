2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan access to 16 additional countries

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan access to 16 additional countries

OpenAI has extended its ChatGPT Go plan to 16 new countries across Asia.
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 20:37
Compartir
Bitwise CEO: Crypto investors are turning to investment analysis methods similar to the stock market

Bitwise CEO: Crypto investors are turning to investment analysis methods similar to the stock market

According to a PANews report on October 9th, CoinDesk reported that Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise Investments, noted that institutional investors' cryptocurrency investment strategies are shifting from a simple focus on market capitalization to a more refined, stock-market-like investment analysis approach. With the changing macroeconomic environment and US interest rates nearing 4%, investors are placing a greater emphasis on asset quality, similar to stock selection strategies in the stock market. This year, several asset management companies have submitted ETF applications for assets other than Bitcoin, including Bitwise's filing for its AVAX spot ETF. Horsley believes that Bitcoin must first become a recognized store of value before it can develop into a payment network. He also noted that as the ecosystem matures, future market volatility may be more moderate than in historical cycles.
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-3.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.006982-4.91%
4
4$0.10501+25.79%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 20:23
Compartir
Dorsey, Lummis Push for Bitcoin Tax Relief as Block Expands BTC Payments

Dorsey, Lummis Push for Bitcoin Tax Relief as Block Expands BTC Payments

Block founder Jack Dorsey has pushed for a tax exemption for Bitcoin transactions, as Sen. Lummis confirms she’s “working on it.”
EPNS
PUSH$0.02614-2.60%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-0.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,891.26-1.30%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:06
Compartir
Russia counts up to $120 million annually in missed crypto mining tax revenue

Russia counts up to $120 million annually in missed crypto mining tax revenue

Russia’s state budget is losing a colossal sum of money in terms of uncollected taxes from illegal crypto mining operations in the country. The government in Moscow has been trying to bring the whole business out of the shadows, but despite legalizing it last year, less than a third of Russian miners are registered with the federal tax authority. Russian state misses 10 billion rubles in tax revenue from mining Russia is failing to collect a massive amount of money as a result of tax evasion and unauthorized activities in the cryptocurrency mining sector, according to an observer of the field. Speaking to Russian media, Pyotr Fyodorov, associate professor at the National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET), estimated: “Around 10 billion rubles a year (more than $122 million) are lost in taxes in Russia due to illegal mining.” Most of the underground crypto farms can be found in two regions with high concentrations of mining operations, the Siberian Irkutsk Oblast and the Republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus. They are often built at abandoned industrial or agricultural sites in rural areas that still have access to the power grid, Fyodorov elaborated further in an interview with the 78 TV channel. The engineer emphasized that these facilities can be identified by the significant spikes in electricity overconsumption or frequent breakdowns of the distribution network in the area. Majority of Russian crypto miners evade taxation Crypto mining is one of the few, if not the only, properly regulated crypto-related activities in Russia, which recognized it as a legitimate business in 2024 in order to tap into its profits and exploit the vast country’s competitive advantages in terms of cheap energy and cool climate. To legally engage in mining, both companies and individual entrepreneurs are required to register with the Federal Tax Service (FNS) and pay their dues to the state. Home miners are exempted from this obligation as long as they use less than 6,000 kWh of electricity monthly. Energy shortages, caused by the mining boom in parts of the country such as the two regions mentioned by Fyodorov, have been more or less addressed with local, seasonal or permanent restrictions. While the Ministry of Energy recently indicated it sees no reason to expand existing regional bans on cryptocurrency mining, tax evasion in the sector remains a challenge for Russian authorities on the federal level. Speaking at the “Digital Finance: New Economic Reality” forum recently, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Finance Ivan Chebeskov revealed that only around 30% of participants in coin mining activities have so far registered with the FNS, and the government is preparing to increase that figure. One of the proposed measures, discussed with the Federal Customs Service, is an amnesty for imported mining equipment that has not been duly registered. Another is a new draft law introducing harsher penalties for illegal crypto miners, something that the country’s power grid operator Rosseti has called for as well. The finance ministry official also stressed the need for Russia to develop its own infrastructure for mining and everything else related to cryptocurrencies. Quoted by the Bits.media crypto news outlet, Chebeskov explained: “A full-fledged infrastructure is necessary to work with virtual assets. By full-fledged, we mean clear rules of the game, including the ability to convert cryptocurrency into fiat, and more active use of crypto for settlements and investment purposes.” “We are gradually moving towards this goal,” remarked the deputy head of the Russian Treasury, noting that his department is already working with the Central Bank of Russia to develop the domestic crypto infrastructure within the “experimental legal regime” for crypto operations established in the country. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-3.17%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0018288-0.06%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00778+9.11%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:06
Compartir
Hyperscale Data Reduces Debt And Prepares For Massive AI And Bitcoin Expansion

Hyperscale Data Reduces Debt And Prepares For Massive AI And Bitcoin Expansion

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) sees stock price surge following $30M debt reduction, strengthening balance sheet.read more
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0002827-7.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0764-3.53%
WorldAssets
INC$0.731+10.89%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:05
Compartir
Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York

Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York

The company announced Wednesday that residents can now earn staking rewards on assets including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), following […] The post Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00376-8.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,800.18+0.12%
Solana
SOL$178.43-3.85%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/09 19:55
Compartir
Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale

Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale

Institutions have bought roughly 7.4x more Bitcoin than miners actually produced this year. Yes, you read that right. They’re vacuuming […] The post Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18884+1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-3.17%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/09 19:53
Compartir
Sharps Technology Joins Coinbase to Expand Solana Treasury

Sharps Technology Joins Coinbase to Expand Solana Treasury

The post Sharps Technology Joins Coinbase to Expand Solana Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sharps Technology has joined hands with Coinbase to expand its digital asset treasury, now holding over 2 million SOL tokens valued at more than $400 million. The collaboration uses Coinbase Prime’s custody and OTC desk services to manage liquidity and security. This partnership supports Sharps’ commitment to decentralized finance and broadens its institutional-grade infrastructure, helping …
Nowchain
NOW$0.00376-8.06%
Solana
SOL$178.43-3.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-3.17%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 19:52
Compartir
Why Mutuum Finance Is The Next Crypto To Explode As IBIT Sets Record as BlackRock Top-Earning ETF in History

Why Mutuum Finance Is The Next Crypto To Explode As IBIT Sets Record as BlackRock Top-Earning ETF in History

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has just shattered records by becoming the firm’s highest-earning exchange-traded fund ever. This crypto ETF pulled in over $244 million in yearly revenue within less than two years. Moreover it sits mere billions from hitting $100 billion in assets under management a feat no other ETF has matched so swiftly. As [...] The post Why Mutuum Finance Is The Next Crypto To Explode As IBIT Sets Record as BlackRock Top-Earning ETF in History appeared first on Blockonomi.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000783-23.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Compartir
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:50
Compartir
TSMC reports record $32.5B Q3 sales as demand for AI chips remains strong

TSMC reports record $32.5B Q3 sales as demand for AI chips remains strong

TSMC’s Q3 sales jumped 30% to a record $32.5 billion.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0764-3.53%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.000423-14.56%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 19:17
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek