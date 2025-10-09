MEXC Exchange
Abracadabra $1.8m hack repeats earlier fork flaw, Hacken reveals
DeFi protocol Abracadabra lost $1.8 million after an attacker exploited a simple logic mistake in its batch function. Analysts at Hacken say the attacker already laundered funds via Tornado Cash. In early October, Abracadabra, a DeFi lending protocol that lets…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 20:38
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending October 4 was not released as scheduled due to the US government shutdown.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial unemployment claims, the four-week average of initial unemployment claims, and the number of continuing unemployment claims in the United States for the week ending October 4 were not announced as scheduled due to the US government shutdown.
PANews
2025/10/09 20:32
ADA, PEPE, or MAGACOIN FINANCE? Analysts Pick Their 2025 Winner
The crypto investors are now divided into two large forces shaping the market narrative of 2025. On one hand, there are such platforms as Cardano, which is designed to be scalable, secure, and adopted by institutions. At the other end are community-driven tokens such as PEPE that flourish on liquidity, virality, and speculative energy. However, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 20:30
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Buying $150M in ETH, DeepSnitch AI Could Deliver 150x Before They Notice
Grayscale just staked $150 million worth of Ether, while also launching its first ETP offering staking rewards in the United […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Buying $150M in ETH, DeepSnitch AI Could Deliver 150x Before They Notice appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 20:29
Analysts raise alarm of legal loopholes in Musk's $1 trillion Tesla bonus package
Back in September, Tesla’s board rolled out an eye-watering $878 billion compensation package for Elon Musk. They told investors he’d have to hit some pretty extraordinary targets over the next decade to earn it. But when you actually dig into the details, Musk could pocket tens of billions without checking off most of those ambitious […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 20:29
Strategy will announce its Q3 2025 financial results on October 30th local time.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial company Strategy announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and will host a live video webinar at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.
PANews
2025/10/09 20:12
Bitcoin treasury holdings by U.S. firms near 1m BTC, total $115b
Corporate demand for BTC is accelerating, with U.S.-based Bitcoin treasury firms emerging as some of the largest institutional holders of the cryptocurrency to date. Bitcoin treasury firms in the United States have now accumulated a total of 947,958 BTC, with…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 20:11
Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s long-standing advocacy for user confidentiality has been structurally integrated into the blockchain’s future following the launch of an ambitious new privacy roadmap. The Ethereum Foundation’s specialized group, now rebranded as the Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), has shifted its focus from exploratory research to the practical implementation of privacy solutions across … Continue reading "Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap" The post Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 20:05
Solana Price Prediction as SOL DAT Company Plans 5% Supply Acquisition—Analyst Targets $1,300 Breakout
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:59
Analysis: Japan's new prime minister may promote the crypto economy and improve blockchain regulations
PANews reported on October 9th that Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may introduce more "refined" regulatory policies to promote the development of the cryptocurrency economy, according to Cointelegraph. She was elected leader of the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday and will become Japan's first female prime minister when she takes office on October 15th. Experts say that under her leadership, Japan may be more open to experimenting with technologies like blockchain while maintaining strict regulation. Brickken's general counsel stated that her election could have a significant impact on the understanding and management of digital assets. She supports "technological sovereignty," and the government is expected to actively promote the development of the digital economy, strengthening Japan's commitment to legal certainty in the cryptocurrency sector, which has attracted widespread attention. Furthermore, the Sanae Takaichi administration may lead the Japanese Financial Services Agency to clarify its classification of tokens. Currently, the agency categorizes tokens as payment tokens, securities, and utility tokens, each with distinct regulatory requirements.
PANews
2025/10/09 19:57
