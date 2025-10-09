Analysis: Japan's new prime minister may promote the crypto economy and improve blockchain regulations

PANews reported on October 9th that Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may introduce more "refined" regulatory policies to promote the development of the cryptocurrency economy, according to Cointelegraph. She was elected leader of the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday and will become Japan's first female prime minister when she takes office on October 15th. Experts say that under her leadership, Japan may be more open to experimenting with technologies like blockchain while maintaining strict regulation. Brickken's general counsel stated that her election could have a significant impact on the understanding and management of digital assets. She supports "technological sovereignty," and the government is expected to actively promote the development of the digital economy, strengthening Japan's commitment to legal certainty in the cryptocurrency sector, which has attracted widespread attention. Furthermore, the Sanae Takaichi administration may lead the Japanese Financial Services Agency to clarify its classification of tokens. Currently, the agency categorizes tokens as payment tokens, securities, and utility tokens, each with distinct regulatory requirements.