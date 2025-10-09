2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Surges Against Blockchain FX as Best Crypto to Buy Now in October

Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Surges Against Blockchain FX as Best Crypto to Buy Now in October

Based Eggman ($GGs) is emerging as the top memecoin to buy in October 2025, standing out in the crowded landscape
Coindoo2025/10/09 21:42
Likely to range-trade between 0.5760 and 0.5805 – UOB Group

Likely to range-trade between 0.5760 and 0.5805 – UOB Group

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is likely to range-trade between 0.5760 and 0.5805. In the longer run, outlook for NZD has shifted to negative; the level to watch is 0.5690, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Outlook for NZD has shifted to negative 24-HOUR VIEW: "NZD plunged in the early Asian trade yesterday. When it was at 0.5750, we indicated that 'the sharp drop appears excessive, but there is scope for NZD to test 0.5720.' We added, 'the next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view.' NZD did not test 0.5720, as it rebounded strongly from a low of 0.5738. The strong rebound from deeply oversold conditions suggests that instead of continuing to weaken, NZD is more likely to range-trade today, probably between 0.5760 and 0.5805." 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted yesterday (08 Oct, spot at 0.5750) that 'the outlook for NZD has shifted to negative, and the level to watch is 0.5690.' There is no change in our view even though deeply oversold short-term conditions could lead to a few days of consolidation first. Overall, only a breach of 0.5820 (no change in 'strong resistance' level) would indicate that the weakness in NZD has stabilised."
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:37
Spot silver reaches record high of $51 per ounce

Spot silver reaches record high of $51 per ounce

Key Takeaways Spot silver hit an all-time high of $51 per ounce, highlighting its strength as both an industrial and investment asset. Silver is outperforming traditional safe-havens like gold and modern alternatives like cryptocurrencies in 2025. Spot silver reached a record high of $51 per ounce today, marking a significant milestone for the precious metal that serves as both an industrial input for green energy technologies and a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties. Silver is outperforming other assets like gold and crypto assets in 2025, fueled by industrial consumption and safe-haven buying during periods of market volatility. Rising global demand for silver is driven by its critical role in solar energy production and electric vehicle manufacturing, contributing to ongoing supply deficits. Analysts forecast silver's endorsement in financial systems following recent price breakouts, as the metal experiences heightened investor interest as a monetary asset.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:33
US Treasury Plans to Continue Accumulating Bitcoin, Treasury Secretary Discusses Strategy

US Treasury Plans to Continue Accumulating Bitcoin, Treasury Secretary Discusses Strategy

TLDR The US Treasury holds $17 billion in Bitcoin and plans to retain and grow its reserve. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed Bitcoin strategy with CleanSpark's CEO. The US Treasury aims to position the country as a global hub for digital assets. The US government aims to enhance Bitcoin holdings without selling current reserves.
Coincentral2025/10/09 21:27
AUD/USD gives up early gains as US Dollar rebounds, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

AUD/USD gives up early gains as US Dollar rebounds, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

The AUD/USD pair surrenders its early gains and flattens around 0.6590 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair falls back as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after an early corrective move, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) recovering to near the two-month high around 99.00 posted on Wednesday. The US Dollar retraced after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the September policy meeting, which showed that officials see more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year as appropriate. The Fed's dot plot also showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Fund Rate heading to 3.6% by the year-end, suggesting that there will be two more interest rate cuts. In Thursday's session, investors will focus on the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 12:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor Fed Powell's speech to get cues on how much the ongoing US government shutdown will impact the monetary policy and the economic outlook. Market participants would also like to know about when the labour demand will start normalizing. On the data front, investors await preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Consumer Inflation expectations data for October, which will be released on Friday. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades broadly firm against its peers on expectations that traders would pare bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the remaining year. RBA dovish bets will likely trim as the consumer inflation is proving to be persistent. Earlier in the day, the University of Melbourne reported that 12-months forward Consumer Inflation Expectations rose at an annual pace to 4.8% in October from 4.7% in September. Economic Indicator Fed's Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:07
Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets

Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets

Homepage > News > Finance > Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets Morgan Stanley's (NASDAQ: MS) Global Investment Committee (GIC) has featured digital assets in its latest special wealth management report, recommending that portfolio managers take a 'conservative' approach to the asset class and endorsing allocations of up to 4%. The report is the latest in a series issued by the GIC on an ad-hoc basis, typically addressing particularly current topics and themes. In this case, it focuses on "Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies." "Cryptocurrency has attracted significant attention in recent years, given its outsized returns, elevated volatility, growth to $4 trillion in market capitalization and increased support from the Trump administration and Congress." The report goes on to provide a table of the GIC's recommendations as to what percentage of multi-asset portfolios should be allocated to 'cryptocurrency.' It provides recommended allocations based on five risk profiles. For 'pure wealth conservation' and/or 'income,' it recommends an allocation of zero; 'balanced growth' is recommended at 2%; 'market growth' is recommended at 3%, and 'opportunistic growth' is recommended at 4%. Morgan Stanley issuing such clear guidance is undoubtedly a sign of the growing role that digital assets are playing in mainstream portfolios. However, the report shouldn't be taken as an unreserved endorsement of the asset class. The recommended levels are also somewhat modest, and come with a clear caveat that the asset is not appropriate for all portfolios: "The Global Investment Committee (GIC) considers cryptocurrency as a speculative and increasingly popular asset class that many investors, but not all, will seek to explore." Additionally, though the report presents as an assessment of digital assets generally, it is careful to note that it primarily focuses on BTC only, which Morgan Stanley says it considers as a "scarce asset akin to digital gold."
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:06
New York Fed’s Williams Supports Potential Rate Cuts

New York Fed’s Williams Supports Potential Rate Cuts

Key Points: John Williams supports interest rate cuts amid labor market concerns. Potential for rate cuts to influence investments and markets. Impact on cryptocurrencies if the USD weakens further. New York Fed President John Williams has indicated his support for further interest rate cuts this year due to labor market concerns, despite inflation running below the 2% target. Williams' stance suggests potential economic and market shifts, especially affecting the USD and cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH as investors explore alternative assets. New York Fed's Rate Cut Proposal Amid Economic Challenges New York Fed President John Williams voiced support for potential interest rate cuts, highlighting concerns over cracks in the labor market. Despite inflation running below target, Williams noted that job growth has slowed, leading to a complex economic scenario. The possibility of rate cuts could influence the dollar's strength, possibly prompting investors to seek alternatives. If the dollar weakens, assets like cryptocurrencies might see increased demand as investors seek diversification. "I support further interest rate cuts this year, citing concerns about the labor market and inflation." — John Williams, President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York Cryptocurrency Market's Potential Surge if USD Weakens Did you know? During past periods of U.S. interest rate cuts, assets like Bitcoin gained traction as investors diversified during uncertain economic climates. Bitcoin, currently priced at $123,505.37, shows a 0.68% increase over 24 hours. With a market cap of $2.46 trillion and 24-hour trading at $60.46 billion, BTC shows a 4.24% rise over 60 days, as per CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:54 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that rate cuts could bolster alternative investments if the USD weakens. Williams' stance reflects a common central bank strategy of stimulating economic growth through easing policies. DISCLAIMER: The information…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:03
Wolf Secures 570M Tokens in Two-Year Lock to Restore Investor Confidence

Wolf Secures 570M Tokens in Two-Year Lock to Restore Investor Confidence

Wolf has moved quickly to steady the ship after a rocky week for its WOLF token, announcing that more than 57% of the total supply has been locked for two years. The commitment, roughly 570 million tokens, currently valued at about $13.2 million, was executed through Streamflow and is designed to reassure the community as the project prepares to roll out the Byrrgis platform. The decision follows two separate incidents in late September that shook confidence. During the bridge setup, a contractor who had retained administrative control of Wolf's Ethereum bridge abused those privileges, minting unbacked ETH-WOLF and draining just over $600,000 in ETH-side liquidity. Shortly afterward, an early large holder refused to sign an NDA and join the community's lock framework, then unexpectedly sold roughly 2% of the circulating supply. Wolf says both issues have been addressed, the bridge hardened, and processes tightened to prevent a repeat. Rebuilding Trust Every major WOLF holder has now locked their tokens through Streamflow, the team said, creating what it hopes will be a stabilizing ownership structure. The lock is multi-year and NDA-backed; tokens vest slowly after the two-year period, with an initial 2.5% release and the option to re-lock. That gradual schedule is intended to reduce immediate sell pressure and give the community clear visibility into who holds what and when it could return to the market. Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis/Wolf, framed the move as more than damage control. He said, "With the broader whale community now aligned, WOLF has unmatched stability moving forwards. Combined with the decisive action taken to resolve the ETH bridge incident, we're aiming to set a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in DeFi. Under Byrrgis, this foundation becomes the blueprint for how Web3 ecosystems should be built: long-term, transparent, and trust-minimized." Robert Freeman, Wolf's CTO, acknowledged the awkward reality: the bridge had been audited, yet a contractor still managed to exploit admin access. The team shut the bridge down immediately and launched a forensic review. "What we've learned is now shaping a higher standard: WOLF has applied zero-trust security principals across all services and infrastructure with least privilege access and just-in-time privilege escalations," Freeman said, pointing to practical changes in how access is managed. Amy Cooksey, CMO, said locking more than half the supply and tightening vendor oversight are part of a wider resilience strategy. "Wolf's response in securing half the supply on Streamflow and embedding stricter vendors and audits sets the standard that will be enforced across the entire Byrrgis ecosystem," she said. "Our vision is resilience at every layer, where communities can see alignment, trace commitments, and trust that the system is stronger than any single actor. That's how Byrrgis differentiates itself: not by avoiding challenges, but by facing them head-on and emerging stronger." Byrrgis, the DeFi hub and the utility platform behind WOLF, bills itself as a professional-grade environment combining transparency, automation and portfolio tools across multiple chains. Its dynamic multi-chain packs let users buy curated coin collections and automatically reallocate capital to stronger positions, capabilities the company says will operate inside a "fortress-like" environment now that security practices have been tightened. The two-year, NDA-backed token lock is clearly intended to turn a moment of weakness into a demonstration of governance and technical maturity. For holders and observers, the real test will be whether the strengthened controls and public commitments hold up as Byrrgis scales its offering and the wider market moves on. For now, Wolf has put its largest chips on the table, betting that visible alignment and stricter security will restore confidence and help the ecosystem grow.
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
New SOL Stablecoin Launches, Unlocking Solana’s Huge Earning Potential Through GoldenMining

New SOL Stablecoin Launches, Unlocking Solana’s Huge Earning Potential Through GoldenMining

Jupiter, the decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on Solana, has announced plans to launch a new stablecoin, JupUSD, in partnership with Ethena Labs. The currency is scheduled to launch in mid-Q4 2025. Once JupUSD goes online, it will not only mark a key step for Solana in building a strong and independent financial infrastructure, but also
Blockonomi2025/10/09 20:57
How Close Is the US to a Nationwide Recession in 2025?

How Close Is the US to a Nationwide Recession in 2025?

October 2025 brings mounting evidence of a looming US recession. Leading economists and job market data caution that nearly half of the country faces contraction, with critical indicators increasingly hard to dismiss. The US economy is flashing warnings across multiple fronts—from widespread regional slowdowns to declining credit quality and government gridlock. While headline figures appear strong, deeper analysis reveals growing risks and heightened uncertainty. 1. Nearly Half of US States Already in Recession One of the most alarming developments is the geographic spread of economic stress. Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics, has stated that 22 states and the District of Columbia are already experiencing economic downturns characterized by job losses and weak growth. Furthermore, he noted that another 13 states are 'treading water,' leaving the national economy fragile and vulnerable to further shocks. "The economy is still not in recession, but the risks are very high. We're on the precipice," Zandi told MarketWatch. 2. The Recession Setup Is Back Adding to the warnings, Henrik Zeberg, Head Macro Economist at Swissblock, pointed to two critical signals that have preceded every major US recession: rising unemployment and declining short-term yields. In an analysis shared on X, Zeberg illustrated how the pattern is reemerging. His chart shows unemployment levels turning higher while 1-year Treasury yields begin to drop — a setup that historically marks the shift to early recession. "See this is one of my key charts….To say that we definitely have a SLOWDOWN," he added. Recession Setup Chart. Source: X/HenrikZeberg 3. US Hiring Intentions Drop to Crisis Levels Labor market signals also reveal increasing problems. Global Markets Investor pointed out that US employers cut hiring plans to just 117,313 jobs in September—the lowest for that month in 14 years. "Year-to-date, employers have planned to add 204,939…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:48
