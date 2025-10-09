2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure

M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure

The post M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. British Virgin Islands, BVI, October 9th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance, the first universal collateralization infrastructure, today announced a comprehensive $10 million strategic investment from M2 Capital Limited (M2 Capital), the proprietary investment arm of M2 Group (M2), a UAE-headquartered conglomerate, with a diversified portfolio spanning digital asset solutions and financial innovation. The round also included participation from Cypher Capital, a UAE-based multi-strategy investment firm known for backing high-impact blockchain infrastructure projects. This investment marks a major milestone in Falcon’s mission to redefine stability and capital efficiency in decentralized finance. The investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Falcon Finance. In recent months, the protocol has surpassed $1.6 billion in USDf circulation, placing it among the top ten stablecoins by market capitalization. Falcon also established a $10 million on-chain insurance fund, seeded with protocol fees, to serve as a protective buffer for users and safeguard yield obligations in times of stress. In parallel, the team successfully completed the industry’s first live mint of USDf against tokenized U.S. Treasuries, bridging DeFi liquidity with real-world assets and advancing the integration of institutional-grade instruments into the decentralized ecosystem. Falcon has also expanded the reach and utility of USDf through new exchange listings and integrations across DeFi protocols, from perpetuals and real-world asset trading venues to yield markets. Supported by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Proof of Reserve, Falcon delivers real-time verification that USDf remains fully overcollateralized, further strengthening trust and transparency. With M2 Capital’s investment, Falcon will accelerate its global roadmap, focusing on expanding fiat corridors, deepening ecosystem partnerships, and enhancing the resilience of…
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000782-23.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00995+1.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000897-6.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:34
Compartir
Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions

Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions

Swiss Bank Amina becomes first to offer institutional POL token staking with up to 15% rewards, signaling growing trust in Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem. Swiss crypto bank Amina Bank has made a significant market move. It is now the first financial institution to offer staking services for POL. POL is the original token that secures the […] The post Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13592-2.26%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1866-2.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00861+2.50%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 21:30
Compartir
Likely to trade between 0.6570 and 0.6605 – UOB Group

Likely to trade between 0.6570 and 0.6605 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade between 0.6570 and 0.6605 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements are likely part of a sideways trading phase between 0.6570 and 0.6605. In the longer run, the odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following AUD’s price action two days ago, we indicated yesterday, when AUD was at 0.6585, that “the increasing downward momentum suggests AUD is likely to head lower and test the support level at 0.6555.’ We were not wrong, as AUD dipped to 0.6557 before recovering to end the day largely unchanged at 0.6586 (+0.07%). The current price movements are likely part of a sideways trading phase, most likely between 0.6570 and 0.6605.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After holding a neutral stance on AUD since the start of the month, we stated yesterday (08 Oct, spot at 0.6580) that ‘downward momentum is starting to build, and the odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing and will continue to increase as long as the ‘strong resistance’ level, now at 0.6630, holds.’ AUD subsequently dropped to a low of 0.6557 before recovering. While there has been no further increase in downward momentum, we will maintain our view as long as 0.6330 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) remains intact.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-likely-to-trade-between-06570-and-06605-uob-group-202510091022
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0847+4.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00995+1.53%
Particl
PART$0.265+2.35%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:22
Compartir
Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025

Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025

Meanwhile, Bitcoin recently broke above the supply zone at $114K–$117K, reaching a new all-time high near $126K, supported by strong […] The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00376-8.06%
NEAR
NEAR$2.274-5.64%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/09 21:15
Compartir
UK lifts crypto ETN ban, gives retail investors the green light

UK lifts crypto ETN ban, gives retail investors the green light

The UK has lifted its ban on crypto ETNs, allowing retail investors to buy them.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002596+0.07%
Comedian
BAN$0.05243-18.48%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.8634-1.47%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 21:13
Compartir
Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Launches Institutional Staking on Polygon With 15% Rewards

Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Launches Institutional Staking on Polygon With 15% Rewards

The post Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Launches Institutional Staking on Polygon With 15% Rewards appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News AMINA Bank is bringing institutional-grade staking to the Polygon network. By offering a regulated way for institutions to stake POL tokens, the bank is enabling professional investors to actively participate in blockchain networks.  Institutional POL Staking with Up to 15% Rewards The Swiss crypto bank regulated by FINMA, has become the first in the world …
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13592-2.26%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1866-2.71%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 21:10
Compartir
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: Health-Driven Gains as Harvard Deal Powers Copilot AI

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: Health-Driven Gains as Harvard Deal Powers Copilot AI

TLDR Microsoft teams with Harvard to power Copilot with trusted health data. Harvard Health joins Microsoft to bring reliable medical AI insights. Microsoft expands Copilot with Harvard-backed medical intelligence. New Microsoft–Harvard pact boosts AI with verified wellness content. Copilot grows smarter: Harvard partnership adds health credibility. Microsoft Corporation shares closed at $524.85 on October 8, [...] The post Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: Health-Driven Gains as Harvard Deal Powers Copilot AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02084-0.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0765-3.40%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/09 20:52
Compartir
China bans TechInsights for exposing Huawei trade secrets

China bans TechInsights for exposing Huawei trade secrets

China has placed TechInsights, a Canadian company known for taking apart electronics to see what’s inside, on its list of banned entities. The move blocks the research firm from working with any organizations or people in China after it spent two years revealing details about Huawei Technologies Co.’s computer chips. The Ministry of Commerce announced […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0847+4.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.0799-0.37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01158-2.68%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 20:50
Compartir
America.Fun Launches as Special Projects Arm of Bonk in the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium Partnership

America.Fun Launches as Special Projects Arm of Bonk in the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium Partnership

America.Fun, a new multi-purpose ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, officially launches today as the “Special Projects” arm of Bonk in the Bonk x World Liberty Financial (WLFI) x Raydium partnership.
FUNToken
FUN$0.005028-9.68%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001367-2.63%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1192-8.79%
Compartir
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 20:49
Compartir
50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025

50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025

The post 50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Today’s all eyes are on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell who will speak today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Meanwhile crypto traders are watching closely for hints about future rate cuts.  As recent Fed minutes show that 50% of the policymakers expect two more cuts by the end of 2025, a sign of a possible policy …
MemeCore
M$2.19815-2.28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11301-0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-3.62%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:49
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek