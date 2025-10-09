MEXC Exchange
Cryptocurrency Concepts Reimagined: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Chainlink-Style Utility with 100x Potential
The post Cryptocurrency Concepts Reimagined: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Chainlink-Style Utility with 100x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While many presales rely on hype, XRP Tundra takes a structural approach closer to Chainlink’s architecture than any meme-era project. Tundra runs simultaneously on Solana and the XRP Ledger, creating a dual-chain environment where execution and governance are separate but interdependent. Solana handles the high-frequency yield and liquidity operations; XRPL manages reserve integrity and decision-making. …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 21:44
Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid on Ethereum?
The post Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid on Ethereum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lighter has surged ahead, overtaking major competitors to become Ethereum’s top app-chain and sixth-largest layer-2 by total value locked (TVL). This rapid ascent makes Lighter a genuine leader among decentralized perpetual trading platforms. Sponsored Sponsored Lighter DEX’s Impressive Debut and Rapid Growth The DEX stormed into L2Beat’s leaderboard only recently, becoming the sixth-largest Layer 2 by TVS. It is also the leading app-chain on Ethereum in record time. Lighter DEX Metrics. Source: L2Beat Passing as Hyperliquid with Ethereum-grade property rights, Lighter’s arrival is rekindling the conversation about whether Ethereum can finally host a truly competitive Perpetuals DEX (PerpDEX) without sacrificing security or scalability. According to Ryan Adams, founder of Bankless, Lighter’s debut is impressive. Adams cited its combination of zero token issuance costs, Ethereum-grade security, and infinite scalability. Impressive debut on L2Beat by @Lighter_xyz. Lighter is a perps exchange – Hyperliquid with Ethereum grade property rights. Already the 6th largest L2 by TVL and the #1 appchain L2 on Ethereum. Advantages:– No token issuance costs– Ethereum grade security– Infinitely… pic.twitter.com/yVXOjhhS1Y — RYAN SΞAN ADAMS – rsa.eth 🦄 (@RyanSAdams) October 8, 2025 The project is emerging as a flagbearer for the next generation of Ethereum app-chains. These comprise custom zk-based rollups that preserve Ethereum’s core principles while scaling performance to rival specialized ecosystems like Solana and Cosmos. “Being an L1 is a bug, not a feature…An L1 is just an Ethereum L2 without any of the security and verifiability parts,” Adams stated, citing Lighter’s founder, Vladimir Novakovski. This philosophy has struck a chord with Ethereum maximalists. Many see Lighter as proof that DeFi’s final missing piece, a native, high-performance derivatives exchange, can live on Ethereum. Sponsored Sponsored Surging Capital, Surging Confidence Over the past week, Lighter LLP has overtaken Hyperliquid HLP, according to data shared by analyst Eugene Bulltime. “LLP has…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:30
ArtGis Finance Joins Okratech Token to Accelerate Web3-AI Innovation
ArtGis and Okratech partnership aims to utilize Web3 solutions and AI innovation to establish an exclusive era of decentralized utility and creativity.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 21:20
State Street Bank: Most institutions expect their allocation to digital assets to double in the next three years
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to The Block, State Street Bank's "2025 Digital Asset Outlook" report revealed that over half of institutional investors expect their allocation to digital assets to double over the next three years. Nearly 60% of institutions surveyed plan to increase their digital asset allocations over the next year, with over 40% already establishing dedicated digital asset departments. The report indicates that private markets and fixed income will be key application scenarios for asset tokenization, with over half of investors predicting that 10%-24% of institutional investments will be tokenized by 2030. Institutions generally recognize the advantages of tokenization technology in improving transparency, accelerating transaction efficiency, and reducing compliance costs, with nearly half predicting cost savings exceeding 40%.
PANews
2025/10/09 21:19
Decentralized AI studio Yuma launches asset management arm and secures $10 million investment from DCG
PANews reported on October 9 that according to CoinDesk, Bittensor, a development studio and accelerator for the decentralized artificial intelligence (deAI) network founded by Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group (DCG), has launched its asset management division, Yuman Asset Management, to provide convenient access to the deAI ecosystem for institutions and qualified investors. Yuman Asset Management, with a $10 million anchor investment from DCG, has launched two fund strategies for investing in subnet tokens. DCG stated that the Yuma Subnet Composite Fund aims to provide market-weighted exposure across all active subnets, akin to a "Nasdaq Composite Index" for subnet tokens. The Yuma Large-Cap Subnet Fund, similar to a "Dow Jones Industrial Average" for subnet tokens, aims to provide targeted exposure to the largest subnets by market capitalization.
PANews
2025/10/09 21:09
Falcon Finance secures $10 million in strategic investment from M2 Capital and Cypher Capital
PANews reported on October 9th that Falcon Finance, a universal collateral infrastructure platform, announced a $10 million strategic investment from UAE-based venture capital firm M2 Capital. Cypher Capital also participated in this round. With M2 Capital's investment, Falcon will accelerate its global roadmap, focusing on expanding fiat currency access, deepening ecosystem partnerships, and enhancing the resilience of its universal collateral model.
PANews
2025/10/09 21:02
Majority of Institutions Expect to Double Digital Asset Exposure by 2028: State Street
Institutional investors are moving past the testing phase and into large-scale adoption of digital assets, according to new research from State Street released Thursday. The custody bank's 2025 Digital Assets Outlook found that more than half of surveyed institutions expect their exposure to digital assets to double over the next three years, signaling a growing comfort with blockchain-based investment tools.The survey, which gathered input from senior executives across asset management and asset ownership firms, points to tokenization of private equity and fixed income as the most likely starting point. Tokenization refers to the representation of assets, such as stocks and bonds, as digital tokens that can be bought, sold and traded on blockchains. By 2030, a majority of respondents expect between 10% and 24% of their total portfolios to be tokenized. In practice, that could mean investors holding blockchain-based versions of traditionally illiquid assets — potentially making it easier to trade or revalue them.Transparency and operational efficiency are driving the shift. Over half of respondents cited improved visibility into asset data as a key advantage, while others highlighted faster trading and reduced compliance costs. Nearly one in two expect cost savings of at least 40% from adopting digital asset infrastructure.The study also points to how emerging technologies are converging. Many respondents see generative AI and quantum computing as complementary tools that could further streamline investment operations.State Street, which oversees $49 trillion in assets under custody, said 40% of institutions now have dedicated digital asset units. “Clients are rewiring their operating models around digital assets,” said Donna Milrod, the company’s chief product officer. “The shift isn’t just technical — it's strategic."
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:00
Best Crypto to Buy as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts and Bitcoin Continues to Climb
Quick Facts: 1️⃣ The latest FOMC published minutes indicate general support for more rate cuts. 2️⃣ The ‘dual mandate’ remains in play, forcing the Fed to balance lowering inflation and increasing employment 3️⃣ The Fed’s move sets up the best crypto to buy now to build on the market’s momentum, with the potential for two […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 20:58
Ethereum Latest News: ETH Price Prediction & Which Are The Hottest Cryptos To Buy At The Start Of Q4
The post Ethereum Latest News: ETH Price Prediction & Which Are The Hottest Cryptos To Buy At The Start Of Q4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets are heating up again as Q4 begins, and Ethereum (ETH) is once again at the center of the action. The ETH Price has been holding firm around $4,445, showing strong support despite a mixed broader market. Analysts believe Ethereum’s next leg higher could come soon, with forecasts pointing toward $5,000 by the end …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 20:48
Publicly listed company Rezolve Ai announces acquisition of blockchain data platform Subsquid
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Rezolve Ai announced that it has acquired blockchain data platform Subsquid. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. The company will also purchase SQD tokens and will change its name in a timely manner after obtaining approval from regulators and exchanges. SQD tokens will be acquired into the Rezolve Ai treasury annually.
PANews
2025/10/09 20:47
