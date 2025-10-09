2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Algorand price could run towards $1 if this happens

Algorand price may be approaching a trend reversal, with potential to rally toward $1 if it breaks above the 20-week MA on the weekly chart. Algorand (ALGO) price continues to extend its downtrend, consistently forming lower highs. The price has…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 21:35
America.Fun Officially Goes Live as the Cultural and Economic Hub for USD1 on Solana

America.Fun launches on the Solana blockchain as the “Special Projects” arm of the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium partnership. It aims to accelerate USD1 stablecoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:30
Analyst: Bitcoin Could Turn Parabolic or End Bull Run Within 100 Days

Bitcoin’s bull market may be approaching a decisive moment, according to trader Tony “The Bull” Severino, who says the cryptocurrency could either surge into a parabolic rally or mark the end of its current cycle within the next 100 days. Key Takeaways: Bitcoin’s volatility is at record lows, with Bollinger Bands signaling a major breakout or breakdown within the next 100 days. Analyst Tony “The Bull” Severino warns of potential “head fakes” before a true move. Others say Bitcoin’s lengthening market cycles suggest the bull run may still have room to grow. In an analysis shared on X on Wednesday, Severino highlighted the Bollinger Bands indicator, a classic volatility tool, which has reached record “tightness” on Bitcoin’s weekly chart. Bitcoin Stalls Below Key Resistance as Volatility Tightens, Analyst Warns Historically, such compressions have preceded explosive price movements in either direction. “For now, BTCUSD has failed to break out above the upper band with strength,” Severino wrote. “According to past local consolidation ranges, it could take as long as 100+ days to get a valid breakout — or breakdown, if BTC dumps instead.” The Bollinger Bands measure volatility by plotting standard deviations above and below a moving average. When the bands contract, it signals reduced volatility, a setup often followed by major directional moves. Severino warned, however, that “head fakes,” false breakouts before a real move, are common in such conditions. “Expanding from a squeeze setup like this can lead to head fakes. We might have seen one with this latest move above $126,000, and we could see another dip before a real breakout higher,” he cautioned. Bitcoin currently trades around $122,700, down slightly from its recent all-time high. Analysts have been debating whether the bull market, which began in early 2023, has entered its final stretch or is preparing for a new phase of price discovery. Historically, Bitcoin bull runs have culminated in sharp, “blow-off” tops roughly 18 months after halving events, a timeline that points toward late 2025. Yet, as analyst Rekt Capital noted last month, BTC’s market cycles are lengthening, suggesting this rally may still have room to run. “It’s unlikely Bitcoin has already peaked because that would make this one of the shortest cycles ever,” Rekt Capital said, adding that Bitcoin might soon enter a “price discovery uptrend.” Severino, however, believes the next few months will be decisive. “This has the potential to send Bitcoin parabolic — or put an end to the three-year bull rally,” he said. Bitcoin Surges Past $125K, Matching Gold’s Safe-Haven Momentum Bitcoin (BTC), often dubbed “digital gold,” has mirrored gold’s recent surge, soaring past $125,000 over the weekend in its strongest October rally on record. The leading cryptocurrency is drawing billions in ETF inflows, and JPMorgan analysts now project BTC could reach $165,000 by year-end if momentum continues. “The more institutional dollars experience Bitcoin returning toward all-time highs after dips, the more comfortable they’ll become as long-term holders,” said Timot Lamarre, Head of Market Research at Unchained, a Bitcoin-native financial services firm managing over $11 billion in assets. “If debasement is viewed as structural rather than temporary, Bitcoin could be entering its next major revaluation phase.” As reported, mounting fiscal uncertainty in major economies is accelerating a shift into Bitcoin, gold, and silver, as investors brace for further currency debasement. The so-called “debasement trade” has gained traction amid rising national debts and political instability, prompting a broad retreat from fiat assets
CryptoNews2025/10/09 21:24
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Data Reveals Something Unusual – Whales Still Aren’t Taking Profits. What Do They Know?

Whales aren’t selling even as BTC hits records — Bitcoin price prediction reveals why long-term holders still see upside ahead.
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:14
Cardano’s Rival in the Making? This Best Crypto Presale Under $1 Could Deliver 5000x Gains This Year

Tapzi, the best crypto presale under $1, blends skill-based gaming, fixed supply, and audited security, positioning for up to 5000x gains in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:10
BitMine Stock Declines as Short-Sellers Question Ethereum Growth Model

Kerrisdale Capital opens short position on BitMine as its premium to NAV drops. BitMine has raised over $10B in stock but faces declining investor interest. The company’s ETH-per-share growth rate has slowed despite major acquisitions. Technical analysis predicts potential retest of $56 support for BMNR stock. BitMine Technologies (BMNR) stock has come under scrutiny as [...] The post BitMine Stock Declines as Short-Sellers Question Ethereum Growth Model appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 21:09
Self-Custody vs. Third-Party Storage: How Should You Store Your Crypto

Get the lowdown on the pros and cons of two different ways to store crypto assets, namely self-custody and third-party storage.read more
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:06
Monero up 8.7%, Bitcoin down 3.48% – Can XMR keep outperforming BTC?

The density of liquidation levels around $350 meant that XMR was highly likely to move upward.
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Launches Asset Management Arm

Yuma, a development studio and accelerator for decentralized AI (deAI) network Bittensor created by Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group, has introduced Yuman Asset Management, to allow institutional and accredited investors easy access to the deAI ecosystem.Bittensor is a decentralized network for AI that rewards people for contributing data and computing power to a range of activities in the form of distinct use case-driven entities called “subnets,” that can include things like text translation, fraud detection, image recognition to more esoteric goals like predicting the structure of complex protein chains.Powered by its native token, TAO, Bittensor aspires to be the “World Wide Web” of AI, by allowing permissionless AI innovation where anyone can build, power, or access models through subnets – an alternative to the centralized infrastructure or corporate-owned AI resources.Yuma Asset Management, which comes with a $10 million anchor investment from DCG, features two fund strategies investing in subnet tokens, the protocol-native crypto assets of these decentralized contributor networks, denominated in and traded with TAO, according to a press release.The Yuma Subnet Composite Fund, which is designed for market-cap weighted exposure across all active subnets, is similar to the “NASDAQ Composite” for subnet tokens, DCG said. The Yuma Large Cap Subnet Fund is similar to the “Dow Jones Industrial Average” for subnet tokens, designed for targeted exposure to the top subnets by market capitalization.Back in the early days of Bitcoin, Silbert did something similar when he launched the Bitcoin Investment Trust in 2013, now Grayscale’s GBTC product. DCG believes that it remains difficult for investors to access Bittensor, or for investors to access AI in general given that the largest AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are private. As such, Yuma Asset Management is providing an early and unique bridge to AI for institutions and accredited investors, DCG said.“Subnet tokens are an emerging asset class, fueled by TAO, that provide investors with unprecedented exposure to a massive wave of AI innovation,” said Yuma CEO Barry Silbert. “The decentralized AI sector has the power to be as transformative as Bitcoin, and Yuma Asset Management is opening the door for investors to access it through Bittensor.”
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
AMINA Bank secures institutional access to Polygon (POL) staking

Regulated Polygon (POL) staking has reached a FINMA‑licensed Swiss bank, opening compliant institutional options for POL token holders.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 20:42
