MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates as Beverage Unit Rebounds and Cost Cuts Accelerate
TLDR Q3 2025 revenue: $23.94B vs. $23.85B expected; EPS: $2.29 vs. $2.27 forecast. North American beverage sales grew 2%, the strongest in nearly two years. Activist investor Elliott Investment pushes for portfolio streamlining and refocusing. PepsiCo expands Poppi and launches healthier Doritos, Cheetos, and Lay’s variants. Stock trades at $138.84, down 1.39%, with pre-market gains [...] The post PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates as Beverage Unit Rebounds and Cost Cuts Accelerate appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.7328
+10.94%
PEP
$0.0002786
+3.56%
LAY
$0.00586
-5.02%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/09 21:40
Compartir
Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties
The post Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citigroup has invested in BVNK, a London- and San Francisco-based startup building payments infrastructure for stablecoins. The company told CNBC on Thursday that the investment, made through Citi Ventures, underscores the growing interest of major US banks in crypto-based settlement systems following regulatory advances like the GENIUS Act, which established clearer rules for dollar-pegged digital assets. Stablecoins are increasingly being used for cross-border transfers because of faster settlement times and lower transaction costs compared with traditional systems. BVNK’s platform enables clients to move seamlessly between fiat and stablecoins, supporting global payments for merchants, contractors and digital banks. Co-founder Chris Harmse said BVNK’s valuation now exceeds its prior $750 million round, though the company declined to disclose Citi’s investment amount. Harmse noted that the US is BVNK’s fastest-growing market over the past 18 months, attributing this to the GENIUS Act’s regulatory clarity and surging institutional demand for compliant infrastructure. CEO Jane Fraser said in June that the bank is exploring issuing its own stablecoin and offering crypto custody services. Other Wall Street firms are following suit — JPMorgan launched its JPMD token, and Bank of New York Mellon and HSBC are developing tokenized deposit products. BVNK, already backed by Coinbase and Tiger Global, competes with Alchemy Pay, TripleA and Ripple in the cross-border stablecoin market. Harmse said BVNK expects to reach profitability next year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/citi-invests-in-stablecoin-startup-bvnk-as-banks-deepen-crypto-ties
STARTUP
$0.00258
-19.97%
COM
$0.009957
+1.60%
MAJOR
$0.08693
+10.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:39
Compartir
Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval After Key Filing
Bitwise Asset Management has updated its proposed Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) to explicitly include “Staking” in the fund’s name and disclosed a 0.20% unitary sponsor fee—one of the lowest headline fees yet seen for a US crypto ETF. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart flagged the amendment late Wednesday, writing: “NEW: Bitwise files an update to their Solana […]
FUND
$0.0197
--%
Compartir
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 21:30
Compartir
Record DeFi TVL in Q3 May Mask 22% Drop in DApp Wallets as Ethereum Remains Top Network
The post Record DeFi TVL in Q3 May Mask 22% Drop in DApp Wallets as Ethereum Remains Top Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → DeFi TVL hit a record $237 billion in Q3 2025 as institutional stablecoin flows and RWA infrastructure pushed liquidity higher, while DApp activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost users — showing growing institutional capital but weaker retail engagement. Record DeFi liquidity: $237B TVL driven by stablecoins and RWA infrastructure. Daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7 million, down 22.4% vs Q2. AI DApps lost ~1.7M users; SocialFi fell from 3.8M to 1.5M daily wallets. DeFi TVL reached $237B in Q3 2025; learn why liquidity rose while DApp activity fell — read analysis and key takeaways from COINOTAG. DeFi TVL reached a record $237 billion in the third quarter of 2025, but DApp wallet activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost momentum. The decentralized application (DApp) sector closed Q3 2025 with a contrast between soaring liquidity and falling user engagement. New market data shows institutional capital boosted DeFi totals even as daily wallet activity declined sharply. According to a market analytics report provided to news outlets by an industry tracker, daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7…
DEFI
$0.001333
-10.59%
MAY
$0.02895
-0.89%
MASK
$0.869
+0.34%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:24
Compartir
Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm as Gold and Bitcoin Hit Records: ‘Savers of U.S. Dollars Are Losers’
Robert Kiyosaki warned of a weakening U.S. dollar and urged investors to protect their wealth by shifting to gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies. L’article Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm as Gold and Bitcoin Hit Records: ‘Savers of U.S. Dollars Are Losers’ est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
U
$0.007107
-15.79%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:05
Compartir
Coinbase CEO Reveals Stance on Meme Coins After Major New US Exchange Integration
Brian Armstrong breaks silence on meme coins as Coinbase opens doors to Base assets
MEME
$0.001627
+6.33%
MAJOR
$0.08693
+10.56%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:05
Compartir
Bitcoin Consolidates, Solana Bulls Eye $250, BlockchainFX Super App Presale Sparks Viral Buzz as Trending Crypto Pick for 2025
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again proven why it remains the king of the crypto market, rallying to fresh all-time highs before cooling back to $121,000 this week. With a $2.44 trillion market cap and over $82.19 billion in daily trading volume, BTC continues to dominate, but its latest retracement shows the difficulty of chasing late-stage
BULLS
$742.48
-0.01%
APP
$0.001559
-10.14%
BUZZ
$0.002726
-0.90%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:00
Compartir
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Becomes Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire
The post Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Becomes Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan, the 26‑year‑old entrepreneur who launched the blockchain‑based prediction market in 2020, has been reported by multiple outlets as reaching billionaire status, making him one of the youngest individuals to attain that net worth through crypto and startup equity. The reports place Coplan’s rise in the context of Polymarket’s rapid growth and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-founder-shayne-coplan-becomes-youngest-self%E2%80%91made-billionaire/
COM
$0.009957
+1.60%
NET
$0.00007169
-9.06%
STARTUP
$0.00258
-19.97%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 20:56
Compartir
Bitwise Unveils Solana ETF with 0.20% Fee and Staking for Investors
TLDR Bitwise Solana ETF offers a competitive 0.20% fee and staking rewards. The Bitwise Solana ETF is 100% physically backed by Solana’s spot assets. Bitwise waives fees for the first three months or until $1B in assets. Bitwise Solana ETF awaits SEC approval to launch by October 16. Bitwise is making waves in the cryptocurrency [...] The post Bitwise Unveils Solana ETF with 0.20% Fee and Staking for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
WAVES
$0.7805
-0.30%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/09 20:52
Compartir
Luxembourg: we were the first country in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin
Luxembourg wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin via spot ETFs, Finance Minister’s disclosed.
FUND
$0.0197
--%
1
$0.003646
+3.05%
VIA
$0.0161
+9.52%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 19:16
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek