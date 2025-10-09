MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Monad: Airdrop claim portal will open on October 14th
PANews reported on October 9th that the Layer 1 blockchain Monad announced on the X platform that the Monad airdrop collection portal will open on Tuesday, October 14th.
PORTAL
$0.02531
+4.28%
OPEN
$0.43156
+15.83%
LAYER
$0.281
-3.17%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 21:41
Compartir
Ethereum doubles down on privacy with new ‘Kohaku’ wallet ahead of Devcon
The post Ethereum doubles down on privacy with new ‘Kohaku’ wallet ahead of Devcon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is putting privacy back at the center of its roadmap. This November, during the Devcon conference in Argentina, the Ethereum Foundation will unveil Kohaku, a new wallet framework designed to let users transact without exposing unnecessary personal or transactional details. The project was introduced on Oct. 9 by Foundation developer Nicolas Consigny, who said the Kohaku demo and software development kit (SDK) will be ready for public testing at Devcon. The wallet is being built as both a browser extension and a reference implementation for developers who want to integrate privacy primitives directly into their applications. These tools are designed to let users complete transactions while revealing only the minimum information necessary for each party involved. He explained: “Kohaku aims to ensure that each party to a transaction have knowledge only of that which is directly necessary for that transaction, and is exposed to the absolute minimum set of risks needed for that transaction to happen.” Kohaku is only one piece of a larger Ethereum Foundation initiative to make privacy “a first-class property” of the blockchain. On Oct. 8, the Foundation announced a new Privacy Cluster, a team of 47 engineers, researchers, and cryptographers dedicated to integrating privacy at every layer of the Ethereum stack. According to the Foundation, this effort is necessary for the growth of the blockchain because “privacy is normal and necessary to ensure that this infrastructure remains usable, credible, and aligned with human freedom.” As a result, the new cluster would collaborate closely with the Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) initiative to advance protocol-level confidentiality, from private payments to decentralized identity solutions. Ethereum’s focus on privacy The privacy cluster work will cover several key areas that together form the foundation of Ethereum’s evolving privacy architecture. At the research frontier, the PSE teams are pioneering advanced…
WALLET
$0.02298
-2.21%
COM
$0.009957
+1.60%
OCT
$0.05262
+3.97%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:36
Compartir
The Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 Conference Will Be Held in a New Format on November 13–14
The international Bitcoin Conference series is returning to Europe. Bitcoin Amsterdam, the region’s largest event dedicated to the development of bitcoin and the digital economy, will take place between November 13 and 14, 2025. The forum will be held at a new venue, SugarFactory. It is a former sugar factory converted into a modern exhibition […] Сообщение The Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 Conference Will Be Held in a New Format on November 13–14 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
TAKE
$0.24864
+9.13%
SUGAR
$0.0004
-0.74%
Compartir
Incrypted
2025/10/09 21:35
Compartir
A Complete Guide to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) During the Presale
The post A Complete Guide to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) During the Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News What is $LILPEPE? Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a next-generation meme coin built on a layer-2 blockchain. It is designed for fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. The ecosystem is powered by $LILPEPE, a utility token used throughout the network transitions, rewards, and other activities. $LILEPEPE combines fun with real blockchain technology. Why Buy $LILPEPE? The LILPEPE …
PEPE
$0.0000067
-2.75%
MEME
$0.001626
+6.27%
LAYER
$0.281
-3.17%
Compartir
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 21:24
Compartir
Two Prime crosses $2.55b milestone in Bitcoin-backed loans
Two Prime posted $827 million in Bitcoin-secured lending for Q3 2025, pushing its total issuance since launch past $2.55 billion. The record quarter highlights a sharp uptick in institutional demand for crypto-collateralized credit. According to a press release dated Oct.…
OCT
$0.05262
+3.97%
Compartir
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 21:14
Compartir
A Hyperliquid whale's private key is suspected to have been stolen, resulting in losses exceeding $20 million.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to MLM monitoring, a Hyperliquid whale wallet closed out a HYPE long order worth $16 million and sold 100,000 HYPE (about $4.4 million) about 11 hours ago. The reason seems to be that its private key was leaked, resulting in the account being completely emptied: about $17 million in funds were stolen from its Hyperliquid account; another $3.1 million in assets deposited in the Plasma Syrup Vault (liquidity pool) were also stolen. After the attack, the hacker transferred all stolen assets, exchanging the stolen USDC for DAI and transferring it to two new wallets, where the funds are currently stored: The hacker also transferred MSYRUPUSDP worth $3.11 million to another new wallet.
WALLET
$0.02298
-2.21%
HYPE
$37.48
-2.26%
ORDER
$0.2107
-12.17%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 21:13
Compartir
Forget Dogecoin, Here Are The 7 Top Meme Coins To Buy That Could 100x Your Portfolio
The post Forget Dogecoin, Here Are The 7 Top Meme Coins To Buy That Could 100x Your Portfolio appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When 710 million DOGE tokens land in corporate treasuries while DEX volumes explode from $1 million to $18 million overnight on tokens like USELESS, the meme coin landscape shows a fascinating contradiction. Institutional money gravitates toward established names for brand recognition, while retail traders chase community-driven projects that generate real liquidity through pure cultural appeal. …
HERE
$0.000209
-4.56%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001626
+6.27%
Compartir
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 20:57
Compartir
JPMorgan Chase: Solana ETF is expected to receive approximately $1.5 billion in inflows in its first year, far less than Ethereum
PANews reported on October 9th, according to CoinDesk, that a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) report released Wednesday stated that even if the Solana spot ETF is approved this week, it is unlikely to attract significant investor capital inflows; the Solana ETF's first-year inflows could be approximately $1.5 billion, roughly one-seventh of the Ethereum ETF's inflows. This figure could be lower due to declining on-chain activity, active memecoin trading, investor fatigue with multiple product launches, and competition with diversified cryptocurrency indices such as the S&P Dow Jones Indices Digital Markets 50. Corporate funds may also shift demand away from spot ETFs. The report also noted that open interest in CME Solana futures indicated weak demand. However, due to existing CME futures contracts and the launch of the first Solana ETF in July, the market generally expected its application to be approved, but this expectation has already been reflected in pricing.
1
$0.003646
+3.05%
FAR
$0.000286
-8.03%
MEMECOIN
$0.0007082
-9.34%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 20:53
Compartir
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket
Coins like Algorand, Chainlink, and Polkadot already carry strong network value. But the biggest potential may lie in Layer Brett […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket appeared first on Coindoo.
NOW
$0.00376
-8.06%
RADAR
$0.001457
-0.06%
LIKE
$0.006977
-5.16%
Compartir
Coindoo
2025/10/09 20:50
Compartir
Analysts ask bubble questions as Solana network activity drops 50%
Solana’s price may be soaring, but its network activity tells a different story. On-chain data shows that daily transactions on the Solana blockchain have collapsed by nearly 50%. It fell from around 125 million on July 24 to roughly 64 million now. This decline comes as SOL has rallied more than 24% over the past […]
BUBBLE
$0.000216
-4.42%
MAY
$0.02895
-0.89%
NOW
$0.00376
-8.06%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 20:15
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek