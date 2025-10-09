2025-10-12 Sunday

GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive day

The post GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Descending channel breakdown comes into play ahead of Fed’s Powell The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the third consecutive day and drops to a nearly two-week trough, below mid-1.3300s during the first half of the European session on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has climbed to a fresh high since early August despite dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. Minutes from the September FOMC policy meeting published on Wednesday indicated near unanimity among participants to lower interest rates amid concern about labour market risks and a more balanced inflation outlook. Policymakers, however, remained split on whether there should be one or two more rate reductions before the end of this year. Nevertheless, the overall tone was cautious and pointed to a continued easing bias. Read more… GBP/USD halts decline but inflation risks linger The GBP/USD pair attempted to stabilise on Thursday, trading around 1.3413 USD. However, investor sentiment remains cautious amid a weak outlook for the UK economy and uncertainty surrounding the government’s November budget. UK GDP growth is projected to remain moderate through year-end, while inflation is forecast to rise to 4% – double the Bank of England’s target. Recent data confirm the economy is losing momentum after a strong start to 2025. Read more… GBP/USD pair stuck in narrow range amid US govt shutdown Sterling continues to be largely driven by news headlines elsewhere, and has subsequently tracked the euro fairly closely in the past few weeks. The GBP/USD pair has also been stuck in a fairly narrow range in the past fortnight, with the government shutdown across the Atlantic so far exerting very minimal selling pressure on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:37
EVE Frontier Set to Revolutionize Gaming on Sui Blockchain

The post EVE Frontier Set to Revolutionize Gaming on Sui Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 08, 2025 15:40 CCP Games’ EVE Frontier will leverage Sui’s blockchain architecture, enhancing player-driven universes with scalability and security, marking a new era in MMO design. CCP Games, the renowned developer behind EVE Online, is poised to launch its latest venture, EVE Frontier, on the Sui blockchain. This move aims to harness the advanced capabilities of Sui’s scalable and object-centric architecture, providing a robust foundation for an expansive, player-driven universe, according to Sui Foundation. Innovative Blockchain Integration EVE Frontier is designed to support a vast and dynamic economy within a universe filled with countless player-built ships and star systems. By utilizing Sui’s blockchain technology, the game promises to offer unprecedented scale and composability, allowing for billions of player interactions and assets to coexist seamlessly. The integration of Mysten Labs’ technology stack, including Walrus and Seal, further enhances this ecosystem by providing secure data storage and access controls. This setup allows players to exploit information asymmetry, adding depth to the game’s strategic elements. A Vision for a Moddable Universe One of the standout features of EVE Frontier is the introduction of “Smart Assemblies”, which empowers players and developers to create and deploy programmable structures at scale. This feature, combined with Sui’s security model, ensures that player contributions are preserved as part of the game’s enduring history. CCP Games is currently working on porting the Founder Access build of EVE Frontier to Sui, incorporating features like zkLogin for native account abstraction and Sponsored Transactions to facilitate seamless on-chain interactions. Long-term Ambitions Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, emphasized their mission to craft virtual worlds with meaningful depth. EVE Frontier aims to push this ambition by creating a moddable universe defined by its own digital physics. The alignment of Sui’s object-centric…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:17
Macao becomes more than a gambling destination. Casinos win anyway

The post Macao becomes more than a gambling destination. Casinos win anyway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you blindfolded an American tourist and plopped them on the Cotai Strip in Macao, they might take one look at the Venetian hotel and the replica Eiffel Tower and assume they were in Las Vegas. Like Las Vegas, Macao — a special administrative region of China — is transforming itself with fresh entertainment, waterparks, spas, fine dining and sports. This week Las Vegas Sands is hosting two NBA games in Macao, a return for the basketball league after a six-year absence from China. The company’s president and chief operating officer, Patrick Dumont, owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and was pivotal in engineering the league’s return. “I think it’s great for Macao, because it highlights really how great an entertainment city Macao truly is,” Dumont told CNBC in an interview. He highlighted the tens of billions of dollars invested to create a world-class destination for hospitality. “We’ve been operating here for 21 years, and we’ve invested $17 billion, so the amount of entertainment capacity here is really tremendous,” Dumont said. “For us, the NBA just highlights that.” The NBA games — between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, on Friday and Sunday — will be played at the Venetian Arena in Macao. Fans packed the same arena last month for an immersive K-pop concert by the group Twice. Big-name events draw the biggest spenders at the gaming tables, according to analysts at Citigroup, which last month raised its projection for 2025 gross gaming revenue in Macao to $33.3 billion. Those projections represent growth of 10% year over year, an acceleration in gaming revenue gains. For comparison, the state of Nevada booked a record $15.6 billion in gaming revenue in 2024, according to the American Gaming Association, citing Nevada Gaming Control Board. But the government of Macao is intent on diversifying…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:13
Wall Street Forecasts Worsening Job Market Amid Data Blackout

The post Wall Street Forecasts Worsening Job Market Amid Data Blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline With another jobs report sidelined Thursday morning by the ongoing government shutdown, several firms and economists have released their own estimates for the labor market in recent days, with many pointing to a further decline. Several firms have sought to fill a void in the absence of federal data, and most estimates indicate a loosening labor market. Getty Images Key Facts The Carlyle Group, compiling data from companies in which it holds equity, reported Tuesday an estimated 17,000 jobs were added by employers in the U.S. last month, below the 22,000 nonfarm jobs the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in August. Bank of America analysts wrote earlier this week, citing bank and credit card transaction data to measure how many people received wages or unemployment benefits, indicating annual payroll growth of 0.5% in September, below growth between 0.85% and 0.97% the previous three months reported by the BLS, suggesting “some upward momentum to unemployment” and a “further softening” in job market growth. Analysts from the bank also reported a 10% annual increase in unemployment payments in October. Goldman Sachs analysts said the firm’s “underlying job growth” tracker indicated 80,000 jobs added in September, but noted the labor market had loosened, implying there are more workers than positions, to levels not seen in at least a decade. Revelio Labs, a workforce analytics firm reporting on online job postings on sites like LinkedIn, said 60,000 jobs were added in September, with job growth largely driven by new positions in education and health services (45,600), despite a broader decline in job openings (0.6%). The outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported last week the number of new hires so far this year totaled 204,939, a 58% decline from the year-ago period and the lowest level since 2009, and that employers cut more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:10
EUR/GBP edges higher as France stabilizes and BoE signals caution

The post EUR/GBP edges higher as France stabilizes and BoE signals caution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP strengthens slightly around 0.8690 on Thursday, up 0.1% for the day at the time of writing. The pair finds modest support for the Euro (EUR) after the Élysée announced late on Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron will appoint a new Prime Minister within “the next 48 hours.” The move aims to end the political crisis triggered by the resignation of former Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and reassure markets about France’s ability to pass a budget before year-end. However, political uncertainty remains a limiting factor. According to ING, the announcement has reduced the probability of early snap elections, at 37% on Polymarket on Thursday compared with 70% the previous day. However, investors remain attentive to the stability of the parliamentary majority and the appointment of the next head of government. “And after spiking to the high-80s on Monday, the French:German OAT:Bund spread is drifting back to the low-80s. This news may be enough to buy the Euro a reprieve until Friday evening at least”, noted the bank. On the monetary front, the European Central Bank (ECB) Minutes from the September meeting, due later on Thursday, are expected to reaffirm that policy is “in a good place.” Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman anticipate that officials will maintain a neutral tone, acknowledging inflation stabilization around 2% and risks now “balanced.”  Regarding the British Pound (GBP), recent comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials continue to encourage caution. Chief Economist Huw Pill on Wednesday called for a “conservative” approach to setting interest rates, while Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann on Thursday emphasized the need to keep policy “restrictive for longer” amid persistently high inflation. These remarks add uncertainty over the BoE’s policy outlook and weigh on the GBP’s potential to rebound. In this context, the EUR/GBP pair holds modest gains, supported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:07
APENFT rebrands to AINFT to integrate AI into the Tron ecosystem

The post APENFT rebrands to AINFT to integrate AI into the Tron ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NFT platform APENFT is rebranding to AINFT as it expands its scope beyond digital collectibles. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, confirmed the move. APENFT, known for its NFT infrastructure on Tron and Ethereum, is rebranding to AINFT with plans to integrate artificial intelligence into the Tron ecosystem, according to an announcement confirmed by Justin Sun. The integration comes as TRON positions itself as a hub for innovative NFT and DeFi projects. The blockchain network recently introduced new inscription-based markets developed by NFT teams, enhancing its capabilities for digital asset creation and trading. Sun has collaborated with various developers to expand TRON’s features, including bridging to other blockchains to facilitate seamless entry for new projects. The network has emphasized user-friendly tools that align with AI-enhanced NFT developments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/official-ai-nft-tron-integration-justin-sun/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:03
Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Stalls Below $124K as Bulls Eye Breakout

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Stalls Below $124K as Bulls Eye Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the last hour, bitcoin traded between $122,762 to $123,092 on Oct. 9, with a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $56.77 billion. Intraday, bitcoin ranged between $121,235 and $124,072, reflecting a period of tight consolidation near recent highs after an extended upward move. Bitcoin Chart Outlook and Price Prediction […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-momentum-stalls-below-124k-as-bulls-eye-breakout/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:56
This Jim Cramer stock favorite is up 6% today

The post This Jim Cramer stock favorite is up 6% today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares surged on Thursday, October 9, after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. As per the report, the carrier’s revenue rose to $15.2 billion, up 4.1% year-over-year, reflecting operational strength and efficiency gains.   Accordingly, the company has lifted its full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance to approximately $6, predicting a free cash flow in the $3.5–4 billion range. The airline’s stock is up nearly 6.5% in pre-market, sitting at $60.80 as of the time of writing, and trading volumes are likewise exploding, with over 12 million shares changing hands. DAL stock 24-hour price. Source: Google Finance Among those commenting on the upbeat results was Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, who took to social media to praise Delta’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ed Bastian. “I’m liking this Delta Q… “So much momentum” from Ed Bastian from Delta, on corporate travel, really strong. Holy cow!” wrote Cramer on X. Delta unaffected by the shutdown Cramer’s words of praise likely refer to Bastian’s Thursday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he said that Delta managed to avoid major disruption from the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. “We’re not seeing any real impact at all. First eight days of the month, since the shutdown started, our completion rate relative to schedule was 99.99%, and our on-time arrivals for that same period, system-wide, were 90%” said the CEO. Nonetheless, Bastian cautioned that a continuation beyond 10 days could begin to strain the system. Indeed, over 13,000 flights have been delayed this week, with shortages of air traffic controllers contributing to the uncertainty.  Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also noted the Federal Aviation Administration is already seeing an increase in sick calls among controllers, who are working without pay during the shutdown. While there is no telling how long the situation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:49
Could Deliver DSNT 150x Gains?

The post Could Deliver DSNT 150x Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As Grayscale stakes $150 million in Ethereum, retail considers it a 150x opportunity despite DOGE price predictions. Grayscale just staked $150 million worth of Ether, while also launching its first ETP offering staking rewards in the United States. The recent developments show increasing confidence in Ethereum by institutions. However, a different kind of opportunity is open for everyday traders. AI presales like DeepSnitch AI could be setting up a 150x breakout before the institutions catch up. Demand is building around this project, with the price increasing from $0.0151 to $0.01805. This is a 19% growth from the opening price. Also, more than $334,000 has been raised, and the first stage of its presale is set to close soon. The cheap entries are disappearing, and smart traders are already taking action. Grayscale’s $150 million Ethereum stake Grayscale has made a major move, staking 32,000 ETH, worth about $150 million. The recent event comes as it launches the first US exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering staking rewards. The new structure allows investors to earn passive staking yields directly within regulated ETPs. According to Grayscale, shareholders will receive up to 77% of rewards on the main Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and about 94% on the Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH), after fees. This effectively integrates traditional finance with crypto staking. It gives investors a taste of DeFi yields under a compliant umbrella. This comes as the SEC prepares to decide on new altcoin ETP applications this month, a potential milestone for Ethereum and crypto adoption. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s move indicates rising confidence in Ethereum’s staking economy. Many companies and institutions consider it as one of the most stable yield opportunities. Best cryptos to buy: DeepSnitch AI is ready for potential 150x gains as Dogecoin price prediction remains average DeepSnitch AI: The 150x opportunity that big…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:46
The Ethereum Foundation publishes Kohaku roadmap for private wallets

The Ethereum Foundation has published a roadmap for Kohaku, a new privacy-focused wallet feature that improves security and confidentiality in Ethereum decentralized applications (dApps).  According to notes shared on Thursday by Nicolas Consigny, protocol supporter and coordinator at the Foundation, Kohaku is a “set of primitives that provides wallets with security and privacy.” Its development […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 21:27
