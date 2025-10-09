The Yankees Need A Big Offseason To Take The Next Step

The post The Yankees Need A Big Offseason To Take The Next Step appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Another year, another postseason disappointment for the New York Yankees. Their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays last night eliminated them from the American League Division Series. Since their last World Series championship in 2009, the Yankees have remained one of the best MLB teams in the regular season, reaching the playoffs 13 times in that 16-year span. In fact, they’ve been a playoff team 27 times in the last 31 years, and they haven’t finished below .500 since 1992. However, they’ve only reached the World Series once since 2010, when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. At 94-68, the Yankees were good, but not good enough, and it’s appropriate that they were eliminated by a division foe who finished ahead of them in the standings and had their number all year. Now they face another Sisyphean offseason in which they must try again to build a ballclub that can push the boulder to the top of the mountain. Yankees Lineup The biggest question the Yankees have to answer is in the outfield. Cody Bellinger was second on the team to Aaron Judge with 5.0 WAR (Baseball-Reference version). He hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and excellent defense at all three outfield positions and occasionally first base. At 30 year old, he’s almost certain to decline his $25 million option for next season and become a free agent. They also stand to lose center fielder Trent Grisham to free agency. He batted .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, which doubled his previous career high. He turns 29 on November 1, so…