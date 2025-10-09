MEXC Exchange
Sharps Technology Partners with Coinbase to Expand Its Solana Treasury Strategy
The post Sharps Technology Partners with Coinbase to Expand Its Solana Treasury Strategy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sharps Technology has announced a strategic collaboration with Coinbase, one of the world’s leading digital asset platforms, to expand its Solana treasury strategy. This partnership marks a significant step in the firm’s ongoing shift into digital assets and its efforts to participate more actively in the growing Solana ecosystem. Sharps Taps Coinbase for Treasury Growth …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 22:42
BlockchainFX Is Poised To Overtake Polkadot And Sui As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 As Its Token Climbs To $0.027 Ahead Of Exciting Market Launch
While Polkadot and Sui have gained recognition for their innovative networks and developer-friendly architectures, a new contender is emerging that […] The post BlockchainFX Is Poised To Overtake Polkadot And Sui As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 As Its Token Climbs To $0.027 Ahead Of Exciting Market Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 22:20
AMINA Bank Launches Polygon Staking for Corporates
The post AMINA Bank Launches Polygon Staking for Corporates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes AMINA Bank is the first to offer institutional staking to clients, in collaboration with Polygon. By staking POL through AMINA, investors can get up to 15% staking reward. Polygon deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet a month ago. [NC] staking services are now available on AMINA Bank AG, a Swiss FINMA-regulated crypto bank. This makes it the first financial institution globally to enable such services on its platform. It also offers institutional investors the opportunity to engage with the naive token of the Polygon network within a regulated entity. Polygon and AMINA Support Institutional Investors Swiss firm AMINA Bank AG has become the first bank to offer institutional staking services for the POL token. Going forward, institutional investors will have the opportunity to participate in the Polygon network’s governance and receive rewards in return. The network promises up to 15% in high-yield staking rewards for investors who invest through AMINA. The increased reward rate is a result of the partnership with the Polygon Foundation. By staking their funds, institutional clients pledge to provide security for the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network through transaction validation. Once clients stake POL through AMINA’s custody stack, they would be meeting Swiss Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory requirements. The development comes at a time when network demand is on the rise. Polygon already has a reputation in the remittances niche, controlling as much as 30% market share. The volume of stablecoin activity on the network is high, but with AMINA, Polygon can secure more of this increased demand. Polygon Celebrates Multiple Wins In a September 17 report, Dune Analytics and RWA.xyz highlighted that Polygon is gaining significant traction in the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization ecosystem. At the time, it held over $1.13 billion in Total Value Locked…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:18
Best Presale Token To Buy During Token2049 Singapore
The post Best Presale Token To Buy During Token2049 Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is regarded as the best presale token to purchase in Token2049 Singapore. Its present Early Bird price is 0.05 per token and this has generated high interest. So far, 818,748 tokens have been sold and $40,937 has been raised. Next presale will be at an increased price of $0.055 and therefore investors must be fast. From Institutional Secret to Retail Weapon: Lyno AI’s Cross-Chain Arbitrage Breakthrough FOMO is further driven by the fact that the AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology of Lyno AI provides retail traders with the means that only institutional traders used to possess. The platform maximized gas usage on Arbitrum and ensured professional desks could profit on regional volatility as any other trader. A multi-tiered security system that is audited by Cyberscope guarantees a secure investment that will be secured with smart contracts. Analysts See $4.25 Ahead — Could Lyno AI Be the Next Solana-Style 8,500% Explosion? It is predicted by analysts that the token of Lyno AI will rise to $4.25 at the end of the event and an 8,500% profit on investment will be achieved. This possibility can be compared to returns that early investors got with Solana in its 2025 DeFi boom. Oracle feeds, slippery controls, and capital-free multi-chain flips are just some of the features, which make Lyno AI superior to slower or less secure presales in comparison, making it the best offer in Token2049. $100 Unlocks More Than Tokens — A $100,000 Giveaway Turns Urgency Into Action The Presale purchasers who spend over $100 receive Lyno AI Giveaway, which will give them a chance to win a share of a year-long prize pool of 100,000 divided into 10 prizes of 10,000. This incentive will encourage early investment when the presale final target price of $0.10 approaches. More Than Speculation: Lyno AI’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:06
XRP Tundra Presale Rewards Outperform Shiba Inu by 300%
The post XRP Tundra Presale Rewards Outperform Shiba Inu by 300% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an era when traditional crypto mining is losing luster, projects that deliver strong on-chain yield mechanics are gaining traction. XRP Tundra is now being cited in industry commentary as a presale whose reward structure eclipses the returns on many meme-ecosystem tokens — including Shiba Inu — by a wide margin. Meanwhile, the Shiba ecosystem itself is still grappling with confidence issues following a significant Shibarium bridge exploit and its ensuing patchwork recovery. The contrast is striking. While Shibarium’s renewed operations are being touted as “restored,” the underlying incident exposed vulnerabilities in rushed L2 architectures. Even after weeks of recovery work, many users and analysts remain cautious about how seriously the upgrades should be taken. In that context, Tundra’s audited architecture, yield focus, and presale mechanics are starting to look like a strong alternative for investors seeking structure over narrative. Shibarium’s “Upgrade” Fails to Inspire Confidence Following its August exploit, Shibarium’s developers implemented emergency patches and rotated bridge contracts before restoring operations earlier this month. While on-chain activity has resumed, much of the community remains unconvinced that the fix addressed core vulnerabilities. Analysts have noted that the reliance on blacklist logic and rapid redeployment signals urgency rather than resilience. In contrast, XRP Tundra’s architecture prioritizes pre-audit verification and modular separation. The Solana layer executes staking and liquidity functions, while the XRPL layer maintains governance and reserves. This bifurcated design prevents single-point failure — one of the main criticisms now leveled against hastily assembled Layer-2 bridges. Architecture and Liquidity Design Tundra’s infrastructure is engineered around three coordinated components: Cryo Vaults for staking and reward generation, Frost Keys as NFT-based yield modifiers, and DAMM V2 liquidity pools for market stability. The DAMM V2 system, sourced from Meteora on Solana, introduces dynamic fee scheduling — fees start high to deter bots and gradually…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:04
Grayscale Selects Figment as Collateral Provider for US ETH ETP and SOL Trust
PANews reported on October 9 that according to official news, institutional staking service provider Figment announced that it has been selected as the staking partner of Grayscale Investments when it first launched Ethereum ETP and Solana Trust staking services in the United States.
PANews
2025/10/09 22:02
Luxembourg’s Sovereign Fund Takes Historic Step Into Bitcoin ETFs
Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has become the first in the Eurozone to invest directly in bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling a cautious but historic shift in state-level adoption of digital assets. Luxembourg Fund Makes Eurozone’s First Bitcoin ETF Allocation Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its €764 million portfolio to spot […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:00
What WTO’s warning means for Bitcoin’s liquidity and future rally
The AI boom can’t hide the bigger truth: the world is splitting into two economies.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:00
USD/JPY fails to rally beyond 153.00, remains steady above 152.40
The post USD/JPY fails to rally beyond 153.00, remains steady above 152.40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar is trimming some gains against the Japanese Yen on Thursday, after failing to find acceptance beyond 153.00 at the European session opening. The pair, however, remains consolidating near nine-month highs, with downside attempts contained above 152.40 for now. Investors remain concerned that the unexpected victory of Sanae Takaichi in the ruling LDP elections this weekend will open a period of a looser fiscal policy and pressure on the Bank of Japan to keep an expansive monetary policy. Pressures on the BoJ to keep interest rates at low levels Those fears were confirmed on Thursday after Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to the new LDP leader and highly likely next PM Takaichi, affirmed that the Bank of Japan should “be careful about raising interest rates”. Honda affirmed that the timing for the next rate hike remains unclear and stated that a weak Yen is positive for economic recovery, adding pressure on the BoJ to delay further monetary tightening plans. In the US, the minutes of the September Fed meeting have failed to alter the view that the bank will cut interest rates again in October and, highly likely, also in December. In the absence of key fundamental US releases to contrast those views, amid the US Government shutdown, traders will be looking at the speeches of Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell and the Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, due later today. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:52
State Street Predicts Surge in Institutional Crypto by 2028
The post State Street Predicts Surge in Institutional Crypto by 2028 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News State Street, managing $4.1 trillion in assets, forecasts that most institutional investors will double their Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holdings by 2028. This trend shows a move from experimentation to strategic adoption of digital assets. Tokenization of private markets is a significant driver, supported by advances in AI and quantum computing. Institutions are increasingly confident that …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 21:47
