2025-10-12 Sunday

Rejected at $2.93, Tests $2.85 Support After Failed Breakout

The post Rejected at $2.93, Tests $2.85 Support After Failed Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP spiked above $2.90 on double-average volume before profit-taking reversed gains, leaving price back at $2.85. A fresh supply zone formed at $2.92–$2.93, while the $2.85 floor is now under scrutiny as macro headwinds weigh on flows. News Background XRP rallied 2% intraday on Oct. 8, jumping from $2.88 to $2.93 at 17:00 on 86.6M turnover — nearly double the 24-hour average of 48.3M. The move coincided with heightened geopolitical tensions and central bank maneuvering, which fueled broader volatility across risk assets. Traders noted that despite stronger institutional adoption trends, profit-taking dominated into the U.S. close. Price Action Summary XRP traded a $0.08 corridor (3% range) between $2.85 and $2.93. Afternoon breakout through $2.90 resistance peaked at $2.926 before reversing. The rally established a supply zone at $2.92–$2.93. Closing hour saw price slip from $2.86 to $2.85, with 2.97M volume confirming a breakdown. XRP settled at $2.851, down 2.5% from intraday highs. Technical Analysis Support at $2.86 cracked under heavy sell pressure, turning that level into near-term resistance. The next floor sits at $2.85, with any decisive break opening risk toward $2.80. Resistance remains at $2.92–$2.93, where high-volume rejection printed. While price structure shows bearish momentum short term, institutional accumulation themes and regulatory catalysts still underpin broader positioning. What Traders Are Watching? Whether $2.85 holds as a near-term floor or yields to $2.80. A retest of $2.92–$2.93 supply zone if momentum returns. Macro catalysts: Fed policy expectations and trade tensions impacting risk flows. ETF and regulatory clarity themes that could re-anchor institutional bids. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/09/xrp-rejected-at-usd2-93-tests-usd2-85-support-after-failed-breakout
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:35
Amina Bank May Become First Regulated Bank to Offer Institutional Staking for Polygon (POL), Potentially Yielding Up to 15%

The post Amina Bank May Become First Regulated Bank to Offer Institutional Staking for Polygon (POL), Potentially Yielding Up to 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amina Bank has launched regulated staking for Polygon's POL token, offering institutional clients up to 15% rewards. The Zug-based, FINMA‑licensed bank enables asset managers, family offices and corporate treasuries to earn yield while supporting Polygon's network security through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation. First regulated POL staking offering by a bank Institutional access with up to 15% staking rewards and FINMA oversight Polygon hosts $1.13B in tokenized real‑world assets across 273 tokens (RWA.xyz) Amina Bank POL staking: Regulated institutional staking for POL with up to 15% rewards. Learn how institutions can participate and what it means for tokenization. What is Amina Bank's POL staking offering? Amina Bank POL staking is a regulated institutional service that allows clients to stake Polygon's native token, POL, and earn up to 15% annual rewards. The Zug-based, FINMA-licensed bank provides custody, compliance controls and direct staking participation through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation. How does the service work for institutional clients? Amina Bank offers custody and custody-linked staking, enabling asset managers, family offices and corporate treasuries to delegate POL while the bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:24
Aave V4 Looks to Turn Fragmented Liquidity into DeFi’s OS, Developers Say

The post Aave V4 Looks to Turn Fragmented Liquidity into DeFi’s OS, Developers Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest version of the top lending protocol creates a shared liquidity pool that customized markets can connect to. Aave, the largest lending protocol in the DeFi space, is preparing to change how money flows in DeFi with its upcoming V4. The latest version of Aave creates a system where all deposited funds can be shared across different lending markets, a liquidity structure its developers describe as “DeFi’s operating system.” In the latest research note from Aave’s developers, they explained that the V4 upgrade, which is reportedly scheduled for Q4, introduces a modular “hub-and-spoke” architecture, where “Hubs” centralize liquidity, while “Spokes” are specialized lending markets that connect to these Hubs. Each Spoke can implement its own lending rules and risk parameters, allowing for customized borrowing and lending experiences, the developers wrote. “This approach empowers the broader DeFi community to build on Aave rather than competing with it. Service providers and integrators can create specialized experiences while accessing deep liquidity, expanding innovation within the Aave ecosystem rather than fragmenting it across separate markets,” the article reads. Aave’s TVL across chains. Source: DefiLlama Aave, which has over $45 billion in total value locked (TVL) across 19 chains, per DefiLlama data, positions V4 as a new infrastructure layer for DeFi, planning to remove the bootstrapping problem that “forces every new market to compete with existing successful markets for the same deposits.” Unified Liquidity Infrastructure The approach addresses a basic issue from older versions of the protocol, where liquidity was split into many small, separate pools. But under V4, different markets will be able to use the same larger shared pool, instead of each starting from zero. For example, a market for PENDLE could borrow USDC from the shared pool, while a market for Uniswap’s UNI could borrow ETH, and a stablecoin market like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:21
Flare Network Bridges $43M in XRP as FXRP Minting Surpasses 15M Supply

TLDR FXRP’s supply has reached 15M tokens, contributing to $43M TVL growth. The 5M FXRP minting cap is consumed in hours due to high demand. Flare plans mainnet migration as FXRP’s institutional adoption grows. Flare’s Core Vault improves capital efficiency for minting FXRP tokens. Flare Network has successfully bridged $43 million in XRP to its [...] The post Flare Network Bridges $43M in XRP as FXRP Minting Surpasses 15M Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 22:17
Luxembourg Becomes First Eurozone Nation to Invest in Bitcoin Through Sovereign Wealth Fund

Luxembourg's Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund has become the first state-level fund in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin, allocating 1% of its €764 million holdings (approximately $9 million) to Bitcoin ETFs as nation-states globally hold 515,885 BTC worth $63 billion.
Coinstats2025/10/09 22:07
Strategy executive vice president sells $10.7 million worth of MSTR stock

PANews reported on October 9 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Strategy Executive Vice President Shao Wei-Ming sold 30,000 shares of Strategy (stock code: MSTR) at US$357.37 per share, with a total transaction volume of US$10.7 million.
PANews2025/10/09 22:06
Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Appoints Former FDA Biologics Head Peter Marks as Senior VP of Molecule Discovery

TLDR Eli Lilly stock trades at $851.12 in pre-market, up 0.66%. Company names Peter Marks as new head of infectious disease. Marks, ex-FDA CBER chief, led U.S. vaccine evaluation efforts. Appointment follows recent hires of former FDA officials. LLY boasts strong 3-year (165%) and 5-year (482%) returns. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) stock traded [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Appoints Former FDA Biologics Head Peter Marks as Senior VP of Molecule Discovery appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 22:04
Bitcoin Surges to Record High Above $125K: Why This Signals the Start of Altcoin Season, Led by Digitap ($TAP)

Bitcoin continues to blast through prior all-time highs, while pullbacks have proven temporary. Currently trading around $122,000, Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a breather, though it remains within striking distance of its all-time high above $125,000. With BTC now in price-discovery territory, most veteran crypto investors understand what this symbolizes. Historically, when Bitcoin reaches new peaks […] The post Bitcoin Surges to Record High Above $125K: Why This Signals the Start of Altcoin Season, Led by Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 22:00
Bank of France Pushes for Stronger EU Crypto Oversight Under ESMA

TLDR Bank of France calls for ESMA to oversee EU crypto assets under MiCA. ESMA’s role could prevent regulatory gaps and safeguard EU financial security. Bank of France criticizes dollar-backed stablecoins under MiCA’s multi-issuance. MiCA passporting raises enforcement concerns in EU crypto regulations. The Bank of France has called for enhanced supervision of the crypto [...] The post Bank of France Pushes for Stronger EU Crypto Oversight Under ESMA appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 21:45
Federal safety officials open probe into Tesla FSD as traffic violation reports mount

Federal safety officials announced Thursday they are looking into nearly 3 million Tesla cars over concerns that the company’s driving assistance technology is breaking traffic laws and causing accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it received more than 50 complaints about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. The technology, which still needs drivers to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 21:38
