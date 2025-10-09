MEXC Exchange
The Old Bitcoin Rules No Longer Apply, Arthur Hayes Warns
The post The Old Bitcoin Rules No Longer Apply, Arthur Hayes Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:38
Nation’s Wealth Fund To Buy Bitcoin For The First Time
The post Nation’s Wealth Fund To Buy Bitcoin For The First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg is officially joining the ranks of governments investing in Bitcoin. The country’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) will allocate 1% of its total portfolio — over €7 million — to Bitcoin and other crypto, Finance Minister Gilles Roth announced Wednesday during his 2026 budget presentation in the Chamber of Deputies. “This is really great news for crypto-assets because this is the first investment of a public fund in bitcoin in Luxembourg,” said CSV lawmaker Laurent Mosar following the announcement. The move positions Luxembourg as the first Eurozone nation to allocate sovereign wealth into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, marking a significant symbolic step for Europe’s financial landscape. JUSTIN: 🇱🇺 Luxembourg’s Sovereign Wealth Fund FSIL became the first Eurozone state fund to invest 1% of its holdings in #Bitcoin ETFs. Europe is coming 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Vi6INQw9RE — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 9, 2025 Bitcoin as a strategic financial allocation As of June 30, 2025, the FSIL held $887 million in assets, primarily in investment-grade bonds (53%) and index funds (46%), with less than 1% in cash. The planned allocation, if implemented at current asset levels, would translate to roughly $9.5 million in Bitcoin exposure through ETFs. Bob Kieffer, Luxembourg’s Director of the Treasury, confirmed the details in a Wednesday post, explaining that the decision follows the government’s July 2025 approval of a revised investment policy allowing up to 15% of FSIL assets to be placed in “alternative investments,” including private equity, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. He acknowledged the debate surrounding the move: “Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet, given the FSIL’s particular profile and mission, the fund’s management board concluded that a 1% allocation strikes the right balance, while sending a clear message about bitcoin’s long-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:26
Entrupy Is Now Protecting Streetwear From Counterfeiting
The post Entrupy Is Now Protecting Streetwear From Counterfeiting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Entrupy is now protecting apparel from counterfeiting. Courtesy of Entrupy Entrupy, the leading AI-powered authentication platform for luxury handbags and sneakers, is like a Gemological Institute of America for high-value products. Just as the GIA appraises diamond engagement rings, Entrupy is designed to sniff out fakes in the luxury goods landscape. The company has had a solution for handbags and sneakers, which it’s been implementing for the last 15 to 20 years. Now, Entrupy is turning its attention to apparel. “We work largely in the secondhand and retail world protecting businesses from counterfeit luxury products because it’s been a huge scourge over the last 15 to 20 years,” said Vidyuth Srinivasan, CEO of Entrupy. “It’s probably peaked in the last five years since the COVID-19 pandemic. We work with thousands of businesses that are really large and really small. We have a huge breadth of customers in 90 different countries.” The secondhand streetwear market is booming with clothing from top brands such as Chrome Hearts, Off-White, Palace, Fear of God, Supreme and Bape, and Entrupy plans to expand into more luxury apparel brands later this year. “With resale shopping surging – particularly among Gen Z and young Millennials – counterfeit streetwear has become a growing concern,” said Srinivasan. “Entropy’s AI-powered solution, already trusted by retailers worldwide and verified on TikTok Shop, provides 99.86% accuracy for authentication, giving buyers and sellers added confidence in their transactions.” A good example of a large platform is a TikTok shop, said Srinivasan, adding that a “tiny little pawn shop somewhere in Wyoming is an example of a small Entrupy customer. “We have a huge breadth of customers in 90 different countries,” he added. “All we do is help them verify products that they have in front of them. So far, we’ve focused on luxury…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:25
A New Era for Cryptocurrencies: Strategic Shifts in Investment Approaches
The post A New Era for Cryptocurrencies: Strategic Shifts in Investment Approaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of cryptocurrencies is undergoing significant changes, marking a shift from a niche interest to a critical component of the financial sector. While market capitalization has traditionally been the primary metric for evaluating digital currencies, there is now a growing emphasis on understanding the diverse applications these currencies offer. Continue Reading:A New Era for Cryptocurrencies: Strategic Shifts in Investment Approaches Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/a-new-era-for-cryptocurrencies-strategic-shifts-in-investment-approaches
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:23
No immediate pressure to change policy rates
The post No immediate pressure to change policy rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The accounts of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) September policy meeting showed on Thursday that policymakers felt no immediate pressure to change the policy rate, per Reuters. Key takeaways “The environment remained more uncertain than usual.” “The current situation was likely to change materially at some point.” “There continued to be a high option value to waiting for more information.” “Monetary policy stance should not be fine-tuned in response to moderate fluctuations of inflation around the target.” “Several members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the downside.” “A few members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the upside.” Market reaction This publication failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.1% on the day at 1.1616. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%). The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:22
Apex Fusion now omnichain with LayerZero integration
The post Apex Fusion now omnichain with LayerZero integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apex Fusion’s NEXUS chain is now live with LayerZero (ZRO), connecting its ecosystem to more than 145 blockchains, including Solana (SOL) and major Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. The integration establishes a bridge between Cardano’s (ADA) UTxO-based architecture and the wider EVM landscape through Apex Fusion’s VECTOR chain, marking the first live connection of its kind. Integration connects Cardano and EVM ecosystems The move allows developers building on NEXUS to access liquidity and users across over 60 LayerZero-supported ecosystems without relying on bespoke bridges. Teams can deploy omnichain applications and tokens that function seamlessly across connected networks, supported by familiar Solidity tooling, Tenderly integration, and Apex Fusion’s developer onboarding programs. “This is a pivotal moment for both the Cardano and EVM communities,” said Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Fusion Foundation. “With LayerZero live on NEXUS, and VECTOR set as the default route for Cardano tokens, Apex Fusion delivers a live, production-grade liquidity fabric connecting UTxO, EVM, and Solana.” The integration also benefits enterprises, offering configurable security through LayerZero’s DVN framework for regulated use cases. Businesses gain access to unified liquidity spanning Cardano, EVM, and Solana from a single environment, simplifying cross-chain operations and expanding opportunities for omnichain finance. Following the LayerZero integration, Apex Fusion plans to activate a VECTOR-to-NEXUS route to bring Cardano-native assets directly into LayerZero’s ecosystem. Liquidity will also flow through Stargate and OFT mechanisms to support native asset transfers, positioning Apex Fusion as a key link between previously siloed blockchain networks. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/apex-fusion-now-omnichain-with-layerzero-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:19
Bitcoin Edges Higher as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Fails to Comment on Monetary Policy
The post Bitcoin Edges Higher as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Fails to Comment on Monetary Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price is up today, after a significant drop in the last 24 hours. The price surge comes on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s welcome remarks, in which he did not address monetary policy. Bitcoin Climbs As Powell Fails To Comment On Economy TradingView data shows that the flagship crypto has broken above the $123,000 psychological level, rising from an intraday low just below $122,000. This rise followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s welcome remarks at the Community Bank Conference, in which he didn’t comment on monetary policy. Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Daily Chart As CoinGape reported, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market had dropped earlier as market participants awaited the Fed Chair’s speech. However, Powell failed to provide insights into the Fed’s next steps, especially regarding interest rates. As such, market participants likely viewed this as a positive, possibly contributing to today’s rebound following the overnight decline. It is worth noting that U.S. jobless claims were due today, which would also have sparked volatility in the market. However, the report has been delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. The Labor Department also didn’t release the weekly jobless claims due to the ongoing shutdown. Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, the FOMC minutes released yesterday provided some positives for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The minutes signaled a dovish shift for most Fed officials, who judged that it was appropriate to make further rate cuts by year-end. Notably, the market’s anticipation of further Fed rate cuts is likely one of the reasons BTC has gained over 7% to start this month. The flagship crypto has, in the process, also surged to a new all-time high (ATH) just above $126,000. CME FedWatch data shows that there is currently a 94.6% chance that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:56
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streak to 8 Days
The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streak to 8 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched their eighth consecutive day of inflows, bringing in $441 million and $69 million, respectively. The sustained buying streak highlights deepening institutional conviction as both markets maintain a powerful run into mid-October. Crypto ETFs Stay Hot: Bitcoin Brings in $441 Million and Ether Logs $69 Million The rally in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-extend-inflow-streak-to-8-days/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:53
Dogecoin ETF, explained: How TDOG lets you invest without holding DOGE
A breakdown of 21Shares’ TDOG Dogecoin ETF — how it works, how it differs from DOJE and what to know before it starts trading. 21Shares’ Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), TDOG, recently appeared on the DTCC’s Active and Pre-Launch list under the ticker TDOG. The listing connects brokers and clearing institutions in preparation for potential trading, but it does not indicate regulatory approval.The proposed TDOG/21Shares Dogecoin (DOGE) trust is intended to be physically backed (i.e., holding Dogecoin directly) and to issue shares designed to track DOGE’s price (less fees).Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:09
Seeking Massive Returns Before the Year’s End – Here are 3 Altcoins to Watch for 10X Gains
The last few months of 2025 are shaping up to be decisive for altcoins. Investors are switching their focus from large-cap companies to smaller, faster-growing projects with tangible adoption stories. It’s a familiar late-cycle trend—the hunt for undervalued coins with room to run. In this list, we’ve highlighted three low-cost tokens that stand out for
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:00
