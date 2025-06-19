MEXC Exchange
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
PANews
2025/06/19 17:06
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
PANews
2025/06/19 17:05
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move
AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 17:01
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 17:00
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
PANews
2025/06/19 16:59
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million
PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/19 16:54
South Korea to investigate fees by local crypto exchanges
South Korea’s newly elected president Lee Jae-myung reportedly promised to reduce crypto trading transactions as part of his presidential campaign.
PANews
2025/06/19 16:52
Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
PANews
2025/06/19 16:36
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud
PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
PANews
2025/06/19 16:35
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex. According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million. The funds,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:30
