2025-07-09 Wednesday

French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of
PANews2025/06/19 17:51
IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about
PANews2025/06/19 17:33
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
PANews2025/06/19 17:24
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
DeFi at a crossroads: The SEC’s new stance could change everything | Opinion

The U.S. is currently demonstrating leadership in the crypto regulation space, offering a blueprint that other nations can adapt.
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:07
Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital
PANews2025/06/19 17:07

