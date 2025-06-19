MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of
COM
$0.019451
+6.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:51
IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:46
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%
PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
BTC
$108,466
+0.48%
TERM
$0.439
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million
PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
BTC
$108,466
+0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:36
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about
LISTA
$0.2037
+3.00%
BNB
$661.82
+0.35%
CAKE
$2.282
+1.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:33
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
BTC
$108,466
+0.48%
TRUMP
$8.582
+0.96%
EVER
$0.0102
-1.06%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:27
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
RWA
$0.003749
+7.66%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:24
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger
PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANYONE
$0.3916
+2.67%
LAYER
$0.6148
+1.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:19
DeFi at a crossroads: The SEC’s new stance could change everything | Opinion
The U.S. is currently demonstrating leadership in the crypto regulation space, offering a blueprint that other nations can adapt.
SPACE
$0.1446
-1.02%
U
$0.01215
+1.58%
CHANGE
$0.00219751
+3.02%
DEFI
$0.002098
+4.17%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:07
Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital
ISLAND
$0.010513
+4.24%
VIRTUAL
$1.4523
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:07
Trending News
More
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy