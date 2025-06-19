MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Conflux founder Long Fan: Will promote the issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins
PANews June 19 news, according to Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Conflux Network founder Long Fan said that as a city with financial openness and freedom, Hong Kong can become a
PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments
As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
Musk posted a picture of an expression similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform
PANews reported on June 19 that Tesla CEO Musk posted an emoticon picture similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform about 20 minutes ago.
PANews
2025/06/19 19:59
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army
On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/19 19:50
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
PANews
2025/06/19 19:43
Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Beincrypto, the ETH/BTC ratio has been fluctuating in a narrow range since mid-May, reflecting the weakening interest of investors in ETH and
PANews
2025/06/19 19:34
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges to prevent capital outflows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News, Iran has imposed a curfew on cryptocurrency exchanges after the Nobitex exchange was hacked to prevent capital outflows and strengthen
PANews
2025/06/19 19:33
Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered
PANews June 19 news, according to Cointelegraph, Russian Finance Ministry official Ivan Chebeskov revealed that although cryptocurrency mining regulations have been issued by the end of 2024, 70% of mining
PANews
2025/06/19 19:18
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws
Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
PANews
2025/06/19 19:17
Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties
Author: Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily On June 16, 2025, US President Trump officially announced the launch of his mobile communications brand Trump Mobile, and simultaneously announced its first smartphone T1
PANews
2025/06/19 19:00
