2025-07-09 Wednesday

Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in
PANews2025/06/19 20:54
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
People's Court Daily: Virtual currency disposal can explore overseas compliance realization and "black hole address" destruction mechanism

PANews reported on June 19 that the People's Court Daily recently published an article titled "Disposal of Virtual Currency Involved in Criminal Cases: Challenges, Innovations and Judicial Responsibilities". The article
PANews2025/06/19 20:18
Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

PANews reported on June 19 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire posted on the X platform: "Each node on the Circle Payments Network (CPN) creates more value for all network participants
PANews2025/06/19 20:06

Trending News

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy