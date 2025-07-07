2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’

Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’

Mai Gang, the first investor of global Chinese toy giant Pop Mart talks about how he holds a ‘special fondness for Bitcoin’ despite the ban on cryptocurrency in his home country. In an interview with Xiao Yuzhu FM, the angel…
MuxyAI
MAI$0.000468+0.86%
Comedian
BAN$0.06012-0.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 18:07
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC. On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466+0.45%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09291-28.61%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 18:03
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
Moonveil
MORE$0.03078+13.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:43
AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.

AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.

Author: ETHGlobal Compiled by: Tim, PANews The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01997+2.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000998-12.53%
CROSS
CROSS$0.08183+6.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1105+2.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:26
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership

Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019459+6.53%
Outlanders
LAND$0.001379-3.29%
Sign
SIGN$0.06573+0.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:25
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total
LayerNet
NET$0.00013147+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:08
The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches

The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches

Author: rosie , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Crypto Twitter (CT) always likes to tell you how to launch a token: accumulate 100k followers first, increase engagement through tasks,
Challenge
CT$0.0000021+5.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.16025+2.08%
Threshold
T$0.01548-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+6.70%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:58
Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC

Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC

PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+16.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4523-1.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:53
Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license

Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license

PANews reported on July 7 that Guojin Securities, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Guojin Securities Co., Ltd. is preparing to apply for virtual
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4523-1.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 16:51

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy